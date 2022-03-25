 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Werts, Mowrey medal at Loup City

Saint Ed Beavers

Cole Mowrey in the 800 meters and Spencer Werts in the high jump brought home hardware from Loup City on Thursday for St. Edward track and field.

Mowrey had the top Beaver finish of the day when he was fifth in the 800 on a time of 2 minutes, 15.77 seconds. Mowrey reached a height of 5 feet, 6 inches in the high jump and was in eighth place.

The girls were unable to come away with a top eight finish and didn't score any team points but had three inside the top 10 and two that were just a spot or two away from winning a medal.

Ord took the girls team title with 116 points - 16 better than Centura - while St. Paul was nine points better than Grand Island Central Catholic on a total of 104 for the boys title.

Mowrey's time in the 800 was just about 13 seconds behind Conner Wells of St. Paul in gold medal position. Owen Lane of Ord edged out Mowrey by .58 for fourth. Mowrey was .05 ahead of Levi Schroeder of Kenesaw in sixth.

Troy Rasmussen of Centura won the high jump on a mark of 6 feet even. He won the tiebreaker over teammate Tanner Simdorn for gold. Werts reached 5-6 before he was unable to clear 5-8.

People are also reading…

Rebekah Ketelsen was the closest St. Ed girl to a medal when she ran 18:12.08 in the 3200 meters and was ninth. Teammate Lydia Ketelsen was 10th at 20:27.24. 

