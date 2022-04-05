What a difference a year makes: Columbus soccer responds to first loss with two wins

Columbus High boys soccer responded to its first loss of the season with a pair of quality wins Friday and Monday.

CHS took down No. 8 Lincoln Southeast on the road 3-2 then returned home for a 4-2 win over Grand Island. Columbus bounced back from adversity in the first, falling behind for the second match in a row, then led start to finish Monday while improving to 6-1.

Both matches had their own challenges, but a year removed from starting 1-7, coach John Arlt said his team is making its own luck.

"The things that are happening this year are so different than last year," he said. "We're catching some breaks. We're definitely playing well, and it's been a group effort."

CHS made a step up in competition Thursday in a home match against No. 5 Lincoln Southwest. Although the Discoverers had chances early and late in the second half, they were unable to equalize following a Silver Hawk goal in the 15th minute.

Columbus had just 24 hours to put that disappointment away and load the bus for a trip to the capital city and the second road match of the year.

Southeast scored less than two minutes in and, while more than 70 minutes remained, it was the second time in as many days CHS was playing from behind. It was also just the second time all season an opponent beat goalkeeper David Bennett. This time there was a quick and decisive response.

Defender Blake Thompson scored his fourth of the year on an assist from Marcus Beltran in the 15th minute and fellow senior Alex Ortiz put CHS ahead in the 17th minute

Southeast scored in the 24th minute to knot it back up and sent the match to the second half 2-2. It remained that way until another senior, Israel Robledo, put one in the back of the net in the 74th minute for the game winner.

A tough start to the season with lingering injuries had Robledo out of the lineup early and playing at less than 100% since his return. Undoubtedly, whatever pain still remains at least subsided temporarily. Ortiz found Robledo in the box and earned his first assist of the season.

Columbus had to adjust to playing on the counter attack Thursday against Southwest, learned how to play a different style and used that to its advantage the next day. Still, Southeast didn't quite possess it as much, and responding to adversity was a more valuable lesson than switching styles.

"We're a minute and a half into the game and we're behind. But it seemed from that point on, for the next 20 minutes, we really picked up our level of play," Arlt said. "I think they've learned from that standpoint not to let (a deficit) bother them."

Columbus didn't have to rely on that lesson again Monday when it led 1-0 and 3-1 before finish off a 4-2 win against the team that eliminated the Discoverers last year in the district final.

Thompson again opened the scoring in the 50th minute when he lofted a shot from 35 yards out and earned his fourth goal of the season when Grand Island keeper Tito Astudillo misplayed the catch.

Following an Islander response five minutes later, Janitxio Vazuez from a corner and Ortiz on a tremendous individual play, scored back-to-back Discoverer goals in the 61st and 63rd minutes. Vazquez found a shot after the corner pinballed around while Ortiz put a move on that sent Astudillo and one of his defenders into a collision that left a wide open cage.

Grand Island cut the advantage down to one on a goal in the 72nd minute. CHS freshman Savieon Rodriguez removed any remaining drama when he scored the second of his career in the 77th minute.

"I got him in there for his athleticism, and he just took a shot from about 25 yards out and it was a rope," Arlt said. "That was a great feeling."

Columbus lost to Southwest last season 5-0, to Southeast 3-1 and Grand Island 4-0. That trio of losses were part of six in a row that sent CHS to 1-6. The Discoverers dropped to 1-7 after a 2-0 defeat to Lincoln East.

Resolve could be the major difference from one spring to the next. That and more contributions up and down the roster.

Arlt pointed to a late injury to defender Jorge Tovar on Friday and Rodriguez's goal on Monday. Whether it's because of injury or another reason, players who start the match on the sideline are finding ways to have an impact.

"That's kind of been the thing so far this year. In the tighter games, different people have been stepping up so far, and that's just a really good feeling," Arlt said. "That just shows everybody is involved, everybody is contributing and guys feel like they can have an impact no matter what position they're playing.

Columbus will try and keep those good feelings rolling when it hosts East on Friday on the CHS campus at 5 p.m. East was listed at No. 9 in the Journal Star last week when it was 3-2. The Spartans have since beaten Norfolk 5-0 and lost to Millard North 1-0 in overtime.

There are just six games left on the regular season schedule. Columbus currently sits sixth in the latest wildcard standings.

"I talked (with the team) about what our record was at this point last year and how we handled things," Arlt said. "Last year every time we got behind we kind of crumbled, especially early in the season."

