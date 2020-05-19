Wiehn eventually found his home in goal

Scotus Central Catholic senior Connor Wiehn has heard all the popularly held beliefs about goalkeepers: Eccentric, odd, quirky. He understands the perspective. Who would want to stand behind the action and watch it for most of the game then, when called upon, have the match balancing on your fingertips?
Well, for one, him. Wiehn embraces his role as a keeper and a leader on defense. He also has some of those quirks that come with being a goalie.
Tied or ahead at halftime, he always dances and tries to make others join in during the break. In shootouts, he either hands the ball to the opposing shooter or offers a comment at the penalty spot in an attempt to psych the player out.
That has quickly drawn the ire of opposing teams and fans, but, for the most part, it's been effective. Wiehn is 2-2 in net during shootouts as the Shamrocks starting keeper over the past two seasons.
"I didn't like it right away just because it was kind of boring, and I didn't know anything about it," Wiehn remembered about his first foray in net. "As high school came on, it was pretty interesting. I improved my skills, and it's been fun ever since."
Wiehn is the youngest of four who all played varsity soccer at Scotus. He was in and around the game from early on and naturally gravitated towards the sport.
But in his early AYSO days, he was out on the field. When his dad, Brian, helped start the Columbus Storm soccer club with players that ended up at Scotus, Columbus High and Schuyler, no one wanted to play goalie. Wiehn volunteered and found his calling.
As a freshman, he learned under perhaps the best goalkeeper in program history, Evan Chohon. Chohon was part of three state championships and holds Class B records for career shutouts (39) and consecutive shutouts (9).
Wiehn emerged as the starter the next season, trying to catch up to a learning curve that, at first, always seemed to steep.
"Sophomore year was definitely scary. I was smaller than all the guys, I was still learning to play the position and all the guys were older than me. So, it was kind of them leading me instead of me leading them," he said. "Then junior year came and my role switched. I was the leader out there, and I actually knew what I was doing."
Adding to the challenge as a rookie was a new leader at the helm, P.J. Miller. As with all new teams, it took some time for everyone to adjust to one another.
Scotus graduated nine others in addition to Chohon, leaving uncertainty and inexperience among those who remained. The Shamrocks struggled to a 5-12 season - the first under .500 in six years.
Wiehn, admittedly, was a factor in allowing 63 goals. Miller saw how raw his keeper was but also saw moments that showed a steady rise to what Wiehn would eventually become.
"A lot of those goals were his own fault," Miller said. "He was inexperienced; out of position; silly mistakes; stuff like that. He learned from it."
As a junior, SCC gave up 46 fewer goals. While that's a reflection of the team's overall improvement, it also would have been impossible without Wiehn finding his comfort zone and developing into a better player and a more confident leader.
"He got thrown into the mix right away. That first year was tough. We only won five games and we got scored on a lot," Miller said. "Then last year there were times…he single-handedly won the game against Schuyler for us; great kid; team player."
Scotus came up short in the district final last spring during a 2-1 loss that put a cap on a 13-5 year in which Wiehn piled up seven shutouts.
The Shamrocks again graduated a large class but still had their keeper. Following a year in a leadership role, he was ready to help mold a young group into a contender.
Then it all went away.
"Once they called the season off, my first emotion was, it was really frustrating because I, and a lot of other guys, had a lot of expectations for the season. It was tough to get over the fact that it wasn’t going to happen. Then, it became more sad - I wouldn’t be able to play with my friends and teammates."
Several strong Class B teams moved up to Class A, leaving Scotus, while young, in position to perhaps challenge for state once it became a finished product. Sadly, Wiehn is now part of a group that includes just one other graduating class of Shamrock seniors.
Only once since 1992 has a graduating class at Scotus not played at state at least once in its four-year window.
Wiehn had designs on perhaps continuing at Concordia or Midland but ultimately decided it was time to move on in life. That became a tougher decision to make once the season was canceled.
Yet, while Wiehn maybe can't accept that fact, he has tried to find some peace, as hard as that is.
"I look back at the times that we lost games, and I tell myself, I would do anything to feel how it felt to lose a game again, even if it was losing," he said. "That’s a terrible feeling, but I’d give anything to feel that again because it meant playing the game."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
