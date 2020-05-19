Wiehn eventually found his home in goal

But in his early AYSO days, he was out on the field. When his dad, Brian, helped start the Columbus Storm soccer club with players that ended up at Scotus, Columbus High and Schuyler, no one wanted to play goalie. Wiehn volunteered and found his calling.

As a freshman, he learned under perhaps the best goalkeeper in program history, Evan Chohon. Chohon was part of three state championships and holds Class B records for career shutouts (39) and consecutive shutouts (9).

Wiehn emerged as the starter the next season, trying to catch up to a learning curve that, at first, always seemed to steep.

"Sophomore year was definitely scary. I was smaller than all the guys, I was still learning to play the position and all the guys were older than me. So, it was kind of them leading me instead of me leading them," he said. "Then junior year came and my role switched. I was the leader out there, and I actually knew what I was doing."

Adding to the challenge as a rookie was a new leader at the helm, P.J. Miller. As with all new teams, it took some time for everyone to adjust to one another.

Scotus graduated nine others in addition to Chohon, leaving uncertainty and inexperience among those who remained. The Shamrocks struggled to a 5-12 season - the first under .500 in six years.