Win or lose, Gomez-Garcia was ready to lead

But then she got up and decided to do something about it. She's been working out on her own in the backyard but also occasionally meeting up with former Columbus coach Luis Pulido; back from Dakota Wesleyan due to the pandemic.

"She’s told me things about either sitting around and crying about not having a season or moving on and training for what’s coming next," Pulido said. "It’s her mentality and attitude for sure."

New Columbus coach Jenni Schutt, though only with Gomez-Garcia for a brief time, saw the same characteristics. Schutt had seen Gomez-Garcia play indoors over the winter and was with her on the Discoverer training field for two weeks before everything was shut down.

"She was just a great leader, and girls just naturally followed her. Not only was she a vocal leader, she was very much an action leader, too," Schutt said. "You could tell, even when it was hard, she would push through and encourage the other girls."

Columbus was moving back into Class A this spring, raising the difficulty level of returning to Omaha, but neither Gomez-Garcia or her teammates were backing down.

One almost had the sense that the influence Gomez-Garcia had on the program was so strong, if she said it could be done, everyone believed.