Win or lose, Gomez-Garcia was ready to lead

Columbus High senior Sofia Gomez-Garcia scored perhaps the most beautiful goal of the season a year ago late in a win over Norfolk.
Desperate to make something happen and trailing 1-0 with just minutes to spare, Gomez-Garcia took a crack from near the right sideline 25 yards out and bent the shot just over the Panther goalkeeper for the equalizer.
Columbus completed the comeback after a scoreless overtime with a 3-1 shootout final.
Little did Gomez-Garcia realize it at the time, but it was the final goal of her high school career.
She'll continue to play the game into college when she joins the Hastings College women's program this fall.
Yet, while her time on the pitch isn't over, it'll certainly be different. The diminutive, outspoken midfielder was looking forward to her turn at the head of the ship. Missing that chance and failing to realize the hard work of her and her teammates will be the final, unfortunate memory of a season never realized.
“Win or lose, we were going to go out there and give everything we have until the last whistle blew. With that mentality, and the girls we were playing with, I knew we were going to get big results," Gomez-Garcia said. “That’s the most frustrating part of it all, you know you lost an opportunity to showcase everything you’ve worked hard for. The heartbreaking thing is the hard work those girls had and what could have come out of it."
Gomez-Garcia has never had any trouble finding her voice. The youngest of three, and the only girl, she had no choice. Before she ever had to earn respect from teammates, she had to earn the respect of people in her own household.
In the backyard of the Gomez-Garcia home, the trio always had a soccer ball at the ready, challenging one another regardless of age or skill difference.
Of course, boasting and trash talk were a regular part of the competition. Gomez-Garcia learned fast that she had to earn everything.
Her older brothers, Miguel and Gabriel, were named after two of the three angels mentioned in the Bible. The third, Raphael, was meant for Sofia. But when it was learned that child No. 3 wasn't following the plan, Sofia's maternal grandmother suggested a different name. Sadly, Luciana Garcia never met her granddaughter because of a fatal heart attack.
If it was Miguel and Gabriel that provided the grit to Sofia's game, it was Luciana that created a sense of pride. From then to now, Gomez-Garcia said she doesn't become the type of player or person she is without the influence of her family.
“Everything I do in life, I dedicate it to my family," she said. "It’s something really special to me."
As Gomez-Garcia grew from backyard games to organized soccer, it was clear, despite her lack of size, that she had what it took to make things happen.
Unwilling to wait until her high school days, she began training with the Columbus varsity program during the summertime before her eighth-grade year and prior to her eighth-grade spring during preseason workouts.
It was no surprise then that Gomez-Garcia found her way onto the field right away when she was finally eligible as a freshman.
Gomez-Garcia and Columbus went 13-5 that year and went to state. Though a rookie, she was one of only six players to appear in all 18 matches, scoring two goals.
The Discoverers were back at state her sophomore year in a 10-4 season that included two more Gomez-Garcia goals.
She only had the one last year, albeit a pretty one, as the Discoverers struggled to score but continued to improve. Columbus went 8-8, lost in the subdistrict final then missed out on advancement on wildcard points due to an upset in another match.
Columbus returned all but three regular players from that squad intent on a return to Morrison Stadium in 2020.
“For me, it was true heartbreak because everything I had worked for to that moment, that I wanted to accomplish the last three years, it was all gone," Gomez-Garcia said about learning the season was canceled in early April. "I wasn’t going to get that back. I wasn’t going to have the chance to play with my childhood best friends one last time. I was really mad. I didn’t know at what, the world or something. It was really hard at first. I cried a lot."
But then she got up and decided to do something about it. She's been working out on her own in the backyard but also occasionally meeting up with former Columbus coach Luis Pulido; back from Dakota Wesleyan due to the pandemic.
"She’s told me things about either sitting around and crying about not having a season or moving on and training for what’s coming next," Pulido said. "It’s her mentality and attitude for sure."
New Columbus coach Jenni Schutt, though only with Gomez-Garcia for a brief time, saw the same characteristics. Schutt had seen Gomez-Garcia play indoors over the winter and was with her on the Discoverer training field for two weeks before everything was shut down.
"She was just a great leader, and girls just naturally followed her. Not only was she a vocal leader, she was very much an action leader, too," Schutt said. "You could tell, even when it was hard, she would push through and encourage the other girls."
Columbus was moving back into Class A this spring, raising the difficulty level of returning to Omaha, but neither Gomez-Garcia or her teammates were backing down.
One almost had the sense that the influence Gomez-Garcia had on the program was so strong, if she said it could be done, everyone believed.
That might be the toughest part of losing the season. As much as Gomez-Garcia wanted to win, she wanted to lead.
“For me, it would have meant the world to me to lead those girls one more time. That’s what was really special to me because I was super close to those girls," she said. "Being a leader for them, and helping them understand what’s important, not just in the game but from a life perspective also, meant the world to me. Having that taken away is heartbreaking."
