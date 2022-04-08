Wind blows away Thursday sports schedule

Windy conditions cleared off the Thursday sports schedule that included five area soccer games, a tennis invite and a golf tournament.

Columbus High was set to host a home tennis invite with five other schools at Pawnee Park and Gerrard Park. That event has been canceled.

CHS girls soccer was scheduled for a road game at Lincoln Northeast. That match has been rescheduled to Wednesday, April 27.

Lakeview boys and girls soccer were to be in York for Central Conference matchups with the Dukes. Both of those games have been canceled. The golf team was set for a tournament hosted by Norris at Lincoln Pioneer Golf Course. That event has been canceled.

Scotus golf was also in the field of that event. Shamrock soccer was headed to Norfolk for matches against Lutheran High Northeast. Scotus and LHNE are looking into a Thursday, April 14 makeup but nothing has been made official.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.