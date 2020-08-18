Winning and losing aside, CHS athletes cautiously optimistic about playing a full season

Columbus High School Media Day has been held just three times since the Discoverers began hosting one last winter. Yet, in the two before this past Saturday, the excitement among CHS athletes was obvious.
Granted, not all teenagers are comfortable sitting at a table with cameras and recorders pointed in their direction. But for most, experiencing an event similar to what they see mostly at the college level has been thrilling.
Saturday's first-ever fall version of CHS Media Day was again full of hope and optimism, though that optimism was, understandably, cautious.
Oddly enough, the spring version was held the same day that news from the NSAA was handed down about fan attendance at the boys state basketball tournament. It was a harbinger of things to come. Just a few weeks later, all of the spring athletes that had an opportunity to speak and answer questions learned they had done so in vain.
The setting for Saturday was one that, just by looking at it, provided enough proof on its own why the only thing certain about the fall of 2020 is uncertainty. Columbus High athletes and coaches donned masks at the interview table and took squirts of hand sanitizer after handling microphones and concluding their sessions.
Everyone present has made adjustments and jumped through hoops for the past five months. Yet, even in a new day-to-day, there was a common theme among Discoverer coaches and athletes: they will do whatever it takes to play and will cherish every moment this fall no matter how long or short.
"I feel like you can't take any of these days for granted, and we'll be happy if we get at least one game," senior fullback Mason Moore said. "Usually, you have nine games to look forward to. This year, we can look forward, but we're not promised nine games. Right now, we're only promised one. That's kind of scary, especially coming into our senior season. Last year could have been our last football game."
Moore is part of a Discoverer roster that has over 120 football players on the list. Normally, that large number would be a big advantage, and, for sure it is. The trouble is in developing talent.
Coach Craig Williams has springtime activities and workouts for his team to complete and prepare for a June team camp then another at home in July also run by Midland College.
When everything changed in March, he and Columbus High took a virtual approach to preparation. Of course, without school or local gyms open, there was only so much to be done.
However, now's not the time to look at the lack of preparation and complain. Williams and Columbus High have moved on and are instead looking ahead.
"I think if you sit and look back and worry about what you lost, I think you’re just going to tread water. You’ve got to be able to come in and say, ‘OK, here’s where we’re at. Here’s the reality of what we’ve got going on. Yeah, we lost a lot, but what are we doing to do about it?' Williams said. "We’ve got six weeks to get better. We’ve got to make the most of those six weeks. That’s what our staff prepared for."
Golf didn't face the same sort of hurdles in offseason training. Yet, that doesn't mean it wasn't without a learning curve. Jacey Hughes played in several events this summer and saw the changes up close and personal.
Hughes played on the Nebraska Junior Tour and participated in tournaments that included protocols such as no exchanging of scorecards, electronic scoring and no post-round handshakes.
Her coach, Anne Robertson, is in her 23rd year at the helm and admitted she still has much to learn.
"At districts, there aren't going to be any scoring monitors, so it's really going to be up to the girls to monitor themselves," she said. "I think that's going to be the biggest change for us."
And then there's a lack of camaraderie that comes in a four or five-hour round together.
"When you're out there playing 18 holes with these girls you don't really know, you kind of get to know them a little bit," senior Sarah Massman said. "With social distancing, it's going to be weird. It's going to be strange."
CHS volleyball features five seniors in 2020 and returns its starting setter, middle blocker and outside hitter. The Discoverers were 15-15 a year ago, finished with five straight wins before a district loss and have designs on a winning season.
All five of the seniors at Media Day on Saturday were part of a junior class that didn't have the chance to celebrate its junior Prom until later that evening. They're hoping it's the last remaining experience of their high school years they'll have to delay or defer.
There's a belief in the group that the success realized late in 2019 can be carried over and restarted for 2020, and the Discoverers don't want to wait to find out if that's the case.
Sadie Evans grew into the starting setter last year and is the first setter in a few years to return.
"It's definitely different with the masks during practice, and it's harder to breathe. But we're very grateful to have a season," senior Jaleigh Adams-Tuls said. "Even if we have to wear masks and use sanitizer during water breaks, we're all happy to have a season. We'll do whatever is required to make it happen."
Perhaps hurt the most by the pandemic was the Columbus High softball team. Coach Kelsey Newman took over a year ago and is in the process of reshaping the program in her own image.
This winter, that included setting up training times indoor in hitting cages at the middle school. That was called to a halt when students were sent home for the rest of the semester.
Fortunately, baseball and softball games resumed in Nebraska on June 18. Although it wasn't as many reps as the players normally have in the offseason, the Discoverers were happy there was something.
But now, in order to improve on a 4-29 mark from a year ago, Newman is preaching a mindset of more than simply being grateful. Starting a turnaround means taking advantage of every little moment available.
"We're excited and we're hungry to be on the field. I tell the girls every day, and I should probably stop, but, "Control the controllables. We don't know what's going to happen with this pandemic. Let's give 110% every day,'" Newman said. "Every hack we take, whether it's in the box or at the tee, we're trying to act like it's our last; because we don't know."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!