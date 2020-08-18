Winning and losing aside, CHS athletes cautiously optimistic about playing a full season

"I feel like you can't take any of these days for granted, and we'll be happy if we get at least one game," senior fullback Mason Moore said. "Usually, you have nine games to look forward to. This year, we can look forward, but we're not promised nine games. Right now, we're only promised one. That's kind of scary, especially coming into our senior season. Last year could have been our last football game."

Moore is part of a Discoverer roster that has over 120 football players on the list. Normally, that large number would be a big advantage, and, for sure it is. The trouble is in developing talent.

Coach Craig Williams has springtime activities and workouts for his team to complete and prepare for a June team camp then another at home in July also run by Midland College.

When everything changed in March, he and Columbus High took a virtual approach to preparation. Of course, without school or local gyms open, there was only so much to be done.

However, now's not the time to look at the lack of preparation and complain. Williams and Columbus High have moved on and are instead looking ahead.