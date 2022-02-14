10 for Omaha: Columbus earns district wrestling runner-up

Columbus High put itself in position for a big finish in Omaha after Saturday's district runner-up showing in Kearney.

The Discoverers qualified 10 to the state tournament -- four as district champions and three as runners-up. Four others were one win short of making it a perfect 14 for 14.

Brenyn Delano (106 pounds), Blake Cerny (120), Adrian Bice (126) and Caydn Kucera (132) won gold medals, Levi Bloomquist (160), Rylee Iburg (170) and Liam Blaser (182) came up just short and accepted silver. Carter Braun (152) and Kasen Grape (182) were both third. Levi Cerny (113), wrestling up a weight, nonetheless found a way to win twice and earn his way to Omaha as well.

He and Kasen Grape are both making their first trip to state. Blake Cerny, Delano, Bice, Kucera, Braun, Iburg and Blaser all went last year. Four of those, Cerny, Bice, Kucera and Iburg are making their third trip. So, too, is Bloomquist after he went as a freshman and a sophomore then went down late January of last year with an injury.

Millard South is a heavy favorite to win its fifth title in row. The Patriots have had four state champs each of the past two years.

Columbus was rated sixth in the most recent NSWCA team rankings. CHS, Lincoln East, Grand Island, Norfolk and Papillion-La Vista are among the other five that will battle it out for the runner-up trophy. Four Discoverers are listed in the coaches' association top six, seven look to have a legitimate shot at making the medal stand.

Kearney took the top spot in the district team standings on a total of 178.5 points. Columbus was five back.

"Everybody hasn't been on their best performance at the same time," coach Adam Keiswetter said. "I'd say this district was a close to that as possible."

Keiswetter also said his prediction was nine. Levi Cerny was the big surprise. The sophomore has had an inconsistent season due in large part to shuffling his spot in the lineup.

Cerny started at 106 in the first half of the season as Delano gradually descend to that division. Already a light 106-pounder, Cerny then struggled to adjust to heavier opposition. He was sixth at the HAC Tournament in his first event at 113 and went 1-10 in head-to-head matches down the stretch leading into Saturday.

Cerny then won 5-3, lost by pinfall to the third-ranked wrestler in the semifinals, bounced back for an 8-5 win then was pinned in the bronze medal match. He's 19-27 but headed to Omaha.

"I would have predicted nine. Levi Cerny, man, he rose to the occasion," Keiswetter said. "His record was not good. He just performed his best at the end of the year."

Another Levi, Bloomquist, had been slowly working his way back to full-strength following a shoulder injury before the start of the season. Bloomquist returned to the mat Jan. 29 and had just four matches before Saturday. He pinned two opponents before Nick Sutton of Kearney denied him a district title with a pin. Bloomquist appeared to have set up a shot for a pin but allowed his momentum carry him too far and gave Sutton the chance he needed.

"He looked like his old self those first couple matches. The final, I'm not sure how he got in that position," Keiswetter said. "He's dangerous. He's got an exciting style. He's a pinner. You don't need to be in great shape to pin. All these guys, they're going to wrestle six-minute battles. Levi is going to pin a lot of guys."

Delano pinned his first foe in 20 seconds and his next in just 28. Blake Cerny started with a pin near the end of the second period then won a 10-2 major decision over Kearney's Archer Heelan. Those two have met three times this season. Cerny has a 2-1 edge. Heelan had a 4-0 mark against Cerny before this season.

Bice won by pin in 1 minute, 17 seconds then scored an 18-3 technical fall in 5:37 for his title. Kucera won by fall in 37 seconds, in 1:36 and finished with a 5-2 victory.

Iburg won by third-period pin then dropped the gold medal match to No. 3 Tate Kuchera of Kearney 8-5. Kuchera is 2-0 over Iburg this season though the first match was a disqualification for a hard mat return.

Blaser won 8-3 and 7-2 before No. 3 Max McClatchey of Lincoln Southeast scored three takedowns and won the title match 7-1.

Braun lost in the semis 4-2 then came back for a win by pin and a 3-2 decision in the bronze medal match after trailing 2-0. Grape went 3-1 with three falls and a 23-8 technical fall loss in the semifinals to No. 3 Justin Davis.

The Class A portion of state begins Thursday at 4 p.m. with the first round and quarterfinals. First round consolations start Friday at 12:30 p.m. Semifinals are also Friday at 4 p.m. Finals are Saturday at 3 p.m.

"In the past few years we've done a good job of getting guys to have their best performance at the end of the year," Keiswetter said. "Hopefully we can do it again."

