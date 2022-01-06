40 teams make Columbus wrestling history

A bit of wrestling history was made in Columbus on Thursday when 40 teams descended on Central Community College-Columbus for the first-ever Norm Manstedt Girls Invitational.

It's the first NSAA sanctioned girls wrestling tournament held in the history of Columbus and the first time the Manstedt has featured its own girls division.

Girls from 10 different schools made their own history as the first champions of the event in the 12 different weight classes. Yutan and Grand Island both had two champions.

Local teams in action included Columbus High, Boone Central and Schuyler. Grand Island took the top team spot with 117 points - 6 and 1/2 better than runner-up Pierce. Schuyler was third with 93.

Marissa Anderson and Danica Taylor both won medals for the Discoverers. Belle Brodersen brought home hardware for the Cardinals. Seven different Warriors finished on the medal stand and two others won gold in the junior varsity division.

Jessica Ortega (100 pounds) and Angela Velasquez (152) were both runners up for Schuyler. Anderson had Columbus High's best performance when she bounced back from a semifinal loss and took third.

"I think I did pretty good. I got some new moves that I learned yesterday in practice and I did it in a match today," Anderson said. "If you do it right it's up there, and if you don't you're kind of down there."

Anderson was describing a move known as "the twister" with a grin on her face. Head coach Adam Keiswetter and assistant Mick Bubak had similar looks on their faces when they saw Anderson execute it for a pin in her final match.

It's a move that attempts to capitalize on head control by swinging a wrestler's body under their opponent and using that momentum to twist the opponent to the mat in pinning position. It's a risky move that exposes the attacker to the mat and provides a chance at a devastating reversal.

But for Anderson, she unleashed it with a certainty she said wasn't there a month ago when girls wrestling officially started its first season across the state of Nebraska.

That's likely the case for most of the competitors who took the mats in Columbus on Thursday.

"I feel a lot more confident. I knew what I was doing (a month ago), but there were so many more people and there was so much more happening," Anderson said about her last tournament competition in December at Grand Island. "I felt more engaged knowing what I was doing at a smaller tournament."

There were 10 girls teams in attendance at the Flatwater Fracas in Grand Island on Dec. 18. That's less than Thursday, but the girls event coincided with the first round of the boys and was held in front of a large group of spectators at the Heartland Event Center.

Thursday there were certainly fans at Central, but, there, most of those in attendance were coaches and wrestlers. Manstedt estimated to the Lincoln Journal Star that 225 wrestlers were set to compete.

"Little did we know it was going to get this big," he said.

Big moments for area wrestlers included Ortega winning by three first-period pins before Nattlie Hull of Scibner-Snyder built up a 9-6 lead then pinned Ortega in the second. Velasquez went 2-1 in the preliminary round but earned her way into a semifinal match on the championship bracket where she pinned Columbus High's Taylor despite falling behind 4-0.

Taylor pinned her first three opponents, lost to Velaszuez then lost to 10-2 Chloe Mader of Grand Island Northwest also by pin and accepted fourth place.

Brodersen went 3-0 with a pin in 2 minutes, 15 seconds, another in 1:34 and a 4-2 win before Zeena Villanueva of BRLD put her on the mat with 16 seconds left in the first period. She recovered for bronze in a 4-0 decision over Gina Alba of Schuyler.

Columbus High's Caiti Campbell (100) was forced into three medical forfeits and was 10th. Teammate Lesly Hernandez (165) dropped three matches and was 21st. Boone Central's McKenzye Oliguin-Hernandez (145) went 1-4 and took 14th.

"I know I'm getting better," Anderson said. "I can tell I'm more confident to do things. Last year, and even just at Fracas, I wouldn't do a double leg because I was scared. Last year, the guys would just smush me and not let me do it. I wasn't very confident. Now I'm here and I'm like, 'let's go, we can do this.'"

