75 Area wrestlers head to Omaha

Columbus Telegram/David City Banner-Press/Schuyler Sun wrestling programs will be well represented when the state tournament begins Wednesday morning at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Leading the way with 11 qualifiers apiece is Columbus High, Aquinas Catholic and David City.

Class A looks to be a race for second behind Millard South. But the Discoverers aren't without some medal hopefuls. Blayze Standley and Adrian Bice were state runners-up a year ago. Blake Cerny, Caydn Kucera, Alex Korte and Rylee Iburg have been there before.

In Class B, Lakeview sends seven with the intent of collecting more medals and putting together the best team finish in school history. Senior Logan Jaixen can cap one of the best careers in school history with a state title. He'll take on the 138-pound bracket unranked by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association but with a state medal from last year's tournament to his credit.

At Scotus Central Catholic, Ben Kamrath takes a famous last name to Omaha in his one and only shot at history. After losing in the heartbreak round a year ago, Kamrath found his way out this year and can finally say he's wrestled in Omaha.