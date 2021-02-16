75 Area wrestlers head to Omaha

Columbus Telegram/David City Banner-Press/Schuyler Sun wrestling programs will be well represented when the state tournament begins Wednesday morning at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Leading the way with 11 qualifiers apiece is Columbus High, Aquinas Catholic and David City.
Class A looks to be a race for second behind Millard South. But the Discoverers aren't without some medal hopefuls. Blayze Standley and Adrian Bice were state runners-up a year ago. Blake Cerny, Caydn Kucera, Alex Korte and Rylee Iburg have been there before.
In Class B, Lakeview sends seven with the intent of collecting more medals and putting together the best team finish in school history. Senior Logan Jaixen can cap one of the best careers in school history with a state title. He'll take on the 138-pound bracket unranked by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association but with a state medal from last year's tournament to his credit.
At Scotus Central Catholic, Ben Kamrath takes a famous last name to Omaha in his one and only shot at history. After losing in the heartbreak round a year ago, Kamrath found his way out this year and can finally say he's wrestled in Omaha.
At Aquinas, the Monarchs were unable to defend their first-ever duals title from a year ago. They were looking for a double at the traditional tournament but were denied by crosstown rival David City. Aquinas has designs on winning its first tournament title since 2004. David City is set on winning its first back-to-back titles and the fourth in seven years. Both have state gold contenders but none bigger than Scout senior Dylan Vodicka. Vodicka is looking for an unbeaten season, a second straight gold medal and one more tribute to his father who unexpectedly passed away the week before the season.
At Boone Central, Josh Majerus and the Cardinals have earned their first district trophy, this one a runner up, in 17 years. Junior Gavin Dozler seeks redemption after a state title loss last season.
At Cross County/Osceola, Cameron Graham and Kyle Sterup have a shot at giving the Twisters two gold medals.
East Butler is sending five Tigers, four of which were there a year ago, High Plains sends four, three that have 20 or more wins and Schuyler will have four Warriors on the brackets after just one last Februrary.
At Twin River, Jaxson Jones will be in the running or the first gold medal in program history.
It all begins Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. with Class A and 1 p.m. for Class D. Class A is back on the mat Thursday morning at 9, Class D in the afternoon at 1 and finals at 7 p.m. Class B and C follow the same schedule for Friday and Saturday, Class B in the morning and Class C in the afternoon.
There are 75 area wrestlers in Omaha. All Columbus and Telegram area teams will be featured in the Telegram. Clarkson/Leigh, Howells-Dodge and Schuyler fans can find coverage in weekly editions of the Schuyler Sun. Aquinas Catholic, David City, East Butler and Shelby-Rising City coverage is in the pages of the weekly David City Banner-Press.
Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.