9 area girls ready for first girls state tournament

No matter what happens 10 days from now in Omaha, nine area wrestlers will always have the distinction of being among the first 144 that make up the first-ever girls state tournament.

Danica Taylor at Columbus High as well as Lacy Lemburg and Makiaya De La Cruz from Lakeview make up the city contingent headed to the metro. They will be joined by four wrestlers from Schuyler, one from Boone Central and one from High Plains.

Taylor, a sophomore, was a runner-up at Amherst at 145 pounds. She won three times by pin then lost by pin to Grand Island's Anyia Roberts following a takedown with 21 seconds remaining in the match. Taylor led 2-1 at that point.

Lemburg, a freshman, was a district champ at West Point-Beemer in the 107-pound tournament with two wins by pin. De La Cruz, a senior, won twice by pin then suffered a pinfall loss midway through the third period after falling behind 13-3 to Carol Victoria-Azcona of Omaha South.

First, second and third place at each district earned a spot at state. District champions have a bye into the semifinals for the state tournament.

Qualifiers from Schuyler include junior Hasley Salgado (107), sophomores Carly Wemhoff (138) and Gina Alba (185) and freshman Courtney Briones (114). Salgado and Briones were third. Alba and Wemhoff were runners-up.

Salgado had to win five matches and four in a row to make state. She lost in the quarterfinals to Layna Blankenship of Omaha Bryan by pin then defeated her 6-2 in a rematch for bronze and a trip to state.

Boone Central freshman Belle Brodersen had a bye to the semifinals at the Amherst district meet where she lost by pin but then won 3-1 and by fall for third place and state qualification.

Allie Burke, a senior at High Plains, lost in the semifinals at West Point-Beemer then had to win four in a row to make state. She pinned all four to make history.

Columbus sophomore Marissa Anderson came up one spot short of state in fourth following a pinfall loss in the third-place match. Freshmen Caiti Campbell, Brianna Vidal and Diana Orozco and senior Lesley Hernandez were 0-2.

Lakeview sophomores Patricia and Paola Vivar were both one place away from state in fourth. Fellow sophomore Libby Held lost in the quarterfinals, won back-to-back matches but then was pinned in the consolation semifinals and eliminated. Ayshia DeLancey and Morgan Finecy, also sophomores, went 2-0.

Schuyler had two wrestlers, junior Angela Velasquez and sophomore Alekxa Olvera, came up win win short of state.

The girls tournament starts the Friday afternoon of state, Feb. 18 at 12:30 p.m. Semifinals and first round consolations are later that day at 5 p.m. The remaining consolation rounds and medal matches are Saturday morning with the boys. Championships are also at the same time as the boys that Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

