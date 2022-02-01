After 'gut punch' last year, Twin River earns its first conference wrestling title

Twin River wrestling made history last year, until it didn't.

Two days after the Titans left Pender with the East Husker Conference championship trophy, Athletic Director Spencer Zysset came to coach Kalin Koch first thing Monday morning to deliver the bad news. All the photos, the hugs, the smiles, the moment his team had enjoyed in Pender was all for naught.

An incorrect entry into the scoring program meant Twin River hadn't actually won the conference. West-Point Beemer rose to the top after the fix was made and had a 132-125 advantage in team points.

Although the Titans had just seven total wrestlers, each of the seven finished third or better, and three won gold. Still, it wasn't quite enough to overtake a West-Point Beemer squad that won 10 medals, had four champs and a runner-up.

Koch had to tell his team later that afternoon at practice. Zysett took the trophy with him for a road game at West Point-Beemer and made the exchange for the runner-up trophy a few weeks later. It was, in Koch's words, "a punch to gut."

Twin River will likely never forget the odd circumstances of those days in late January of 2021. But just a year later, the Titans have a new memory that certainly outweighs the disappointment.

Two champs, two runners-up and 10 medals in 11 weight classes gave Twin River a 120.5-109.5 edge on Pender for the championship on Saturday in Leigh. This time, Koch ensured there wouldn't be any give backs.

"In the seeding meeting, everybody knows the story from last year, and being the type of person I am I gave the other coaches a hard time. Everybody laughed; it is what it is. It's over and done with, but we definitely talked about it," Koch said. " ... At the end I went up (to the head table) and asked if everything, the scoring, the brackets and everything had been double checked. They laughed and said, 'You guys are good to go.'"

The first conference championship in school history included gold medals for junior Ashton Johnson and senior Beau Zoucha. Senior Jed Jones settled for silver following a loss to unbeaten Jestin Bayer of Howells-Dodge. Fellow senior Jonathan Mundahl won three of four in a round robin tournament and was also second.

Jackson Strain, also a senior, became the third Titan this season to reach 100 wins while going 4-1 and winning a bronze medal. Seniors Juan Davalos and Norman Grothe were fourth, freshman Jack Fritton and senior Gunner Fink were fifth and freshman Dominick Dohmen was sixth.

As well as the team was performing overall, Koch kept checking his phone on the tournament website for updated scoring. But once the tournament reached the final round he put it away to avoid any bad luck.

But as the schedule reached the heavyweights, he also realized Pender, which had jumped ahead of Twin River by a few points, had exhausted its lineup. Mundahl and Fink remained for the Titans. A pinfall by Mundahl in his final round-robin match that earned him second, and another by Fink for fifth place, gave Twin River the placings and bonus points needed to surge back to the top.

"For the first time since about week three we had a full lineup," Koch said. "We knew we had a shot, we just needed to keep wrestling well, have some big matches and it all just ended up falling into place."

Johnson won his second straight East Husker crown in a 138-pound division that featured just five other wrestlers. He went a perfect 5-0 on four first-period pins then a 5-3 decision in his final match over 26-8 Zachery Randall of Pender. Randall had also pinned all four of his foes but then fell into a 5-0 hole to Johnson after four minutes. He managed an escape and a takedown in the final 20 seconds of the match but nothing further.

Zoucha also has two conference golds, though not in consecutive seasons. He won 132 as a sophomore behind four pins, had four more pins on his way to the 152 title match a year ago but lost by fall to North Bend's Ethan Mullally - a state semifinalist and sixth-place state medalist. Zoucha was back in his third straight East Husker gold-medal match Saturday at 160 with four pins before his finals opponent, 26-13 Quinton Heineman of Pender, took a medical forfeit.

Jones (182) picked up four pins before running into Bayer and losing 3-2. His only offense was two escapes. Bayer took the lead for good on a takedown midway through the first period. Jones was a 182-pound champ last year and third at 152 as a sophomore.

Mundahl pinned two opponents, lost by pin to 21-6 Cooper Colson of West Point-Beemer then recovered for a win in his final match by third-period pin thanks to a building a 4-0 lead over Cole Booth of Tekamah-Herman.

"We're in an era right now where we're building. I took the program over four years ago from (current Boone Central coach Josh Majerus), and he did a good job of getting us started, getting the kids involved and getting the parents involved," Koch said. "We knew we had some good talent coming up, but finishing runner-up the last two years, made the conference title a little elusive. It was satisfaction for me and the coaches because we knew these guys could do it and they had the drive to do it."

Twin River has 11 wrestlers this season and eight seniors. That will likely lead to the program taking a step back for a few years. But the combination of several factors, this championship the most recent of those, has Koch imagining a time when the Titans are regularly in the running for the top of the league.

"Everybody has been seeing that we've been having success the last couple of years. I just hope it opens more eyes to the opportunity that we can continue to be successful," Koch said. "But we've got to keep our numbers up and get the kids out. ... I think the improvement of our program is coming, but we might have some down years coming up, but we could catch some surprises. Winning a conference title definitely helps."

