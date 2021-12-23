 Skip to main content
All eight Discoverer girls medal at Flatwater Fracas

  • Updated
  • 0

Columbus High freshman Diana Orozco led a group of eight Discoverers with a gold medal last weekend at the Flatwater Fracas in Grand Island.

Orozco and each of the other seven that were in the lineup on Saturday picked up a medal for a CHS girls wrestling team that was eighth out of 10 teams with 36 points.

Diana Orozco

Diana Orozco

Grand Island had nearly 30 in competition and ran away with the team trophy 171-120-5 over Norfolk. The Islanders had 10 in the finals and went 5-5.

Orozco (152 pounds) was the lone Columbus finalist but Marissa Anderson (120) and Danica Taylor (152) were one win away from wrestling for a title and accepted bronze medals. Caiti Campbell (100) was fourth, Ashley Gonzalez (152) and Lesly Hernandez (165) were fifth and Erin Martinez (107) and Brianna Vidal (120) were sixth.

Orozco won her title in the 152 B bracket by going 3-1. She won three times by pin and lost by pin to Trinity Petty of Minden. But in a round robin tournament, Orozco, Petty and Grand Island's Kendra Perez Orozco split the three matches between them. Orozco earned the tiebreakers.

Anderson wrestled five matches in a round robin format and went 3-2 with a win by medical forfeit, pinfall and 16-12 victory. Taylor faced the same path and went 2-2 with two pinfall wins and two pinfall losses.

