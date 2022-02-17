All excitement: Eickmeier, Wittwer ready for big stage

Scotus Central Catholic sophomore Spencer Wittwer is excited, really excited. Perhaps its youthful enthusiasm. Maybe he doesn't know any better. Maybe he's channeling his nerves into another emotion.

Regardless of how Wittwer is taking it in, there's a sense that he's telling the truth.

By all accounts, he should be taking a different attitude with him as he makes his first trip to state wrestling. Wittwer missed part of the season midway through and has battled through six months that have included illness and injury. He was sidelined for an extended period during the football season and missed about two weeks again during wrestling.

He also takes to the mat Thursday for the Class B session of state that begins at 9:30 a.m. as a certain underdog. Fourth place at state means he'll face a district winner, and in his case, he gets the No. 1 ranked guy according to the NSWCA.

Still, while others might prefer a more measured approach, Witter is taking an all gas, no breaks mindset.

"I'm pumped; I'm ready to go," Wittwer said Wednesday morning after training. "It was hard (the last few months), but with working hard and all that, I figured it out. I'm just glad I'm making it here and going to Omaha."

Witter had a tremendous start to the season when he took third at the Lakeview Invite on opening weekend. He then went on to win four of his five head-to-head matches at the Raymond Central dual tournament before a 1-2 showing at Logan View and a concussion.

The concussion left him out for nearly a month. Wittwer returned Jan. 8 in Aquinas, took fourth, was off another week but then came back and was third at the Centennial meet. His most meaningful win of the year came at the final home dual on Jan. 27 when he pinned No. 4 Landon Ternus of Lakeview.

Since then he's gone 9-5 including 4-2 last week in Aurora. Wittwer won his opening match, lost to No. 2 Victor Isele in the quarterfinals then had to win three more to get to state. He did and ran into Isele in the bronze medal match and was beaten for fourth.

Wittwer was 17-15 a year ago and lost five of six heading into subdistricts. He won twice there to advance but then went 1-2 and lost in the consolation semifinals, the heartbreak round, one win short of state.

"I used to be always nervous and getting butterflies," he said. "Now I'm just going off energy and I'm ready."

Eickmeier looks to be Scotus' best chance at a medal since Wren Allen was sixth in 2018. In the past four seasons, the Shamrocks have sent 12 to Omaha and won a total of just six matches.

Eickmeier was one of those quick 0-2 eliminations last year. He spent much of the season coming up short in title matches but made five of them and feels ready to end on a high note.

"It feels great because I know I can do so much better than last year and keep improving," he said. "Even though it's my last time, it is what it is. I'm just going to make the most of it."

He'll have a better chance than last year when he was a fourth-place qualifier and faced eventual runner-up Josh Colgrove of Platteview.

"It keeps me hungry," he said. "All those second places slowly build on you and you always have something to keep working for you."

Eickmeier and Wittwer will wrestle in the first session of the state tournament that starts Thursday morning at the CHI Health Center. Winners stick around for the quarterfinals immediately after. Losers have to wait until Friday at 9:30 a.m. for the first round of consolations.

"Definitely a medal. Anything can happen down there. Records don't mean anything. So, yeah, I'm shooting for a medal," Eickmeier said. "It's been a long time since Scotus has had a placer. I'd like to be the next one."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

