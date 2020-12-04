All four one: Lakeview wins wresting invite for fourth straight season

That group of nine produced 12 wins and eight pins. Wyatt reached the gold medal match in the first varsity competition of his career.

He had a first-round bye and had to go into the semifinal round cold. He trailed 6-1 until an escape with 37 seconds left in the match turned into a pin. Wyatt lost the championship match to East Butler Reese Kocian when he scored a takedown midway through the first period and converted it into a pin.

Stenger and Yordi Dominguez were the next highest placers among the rookies. Stenger lost in the semis but had three other pins on his way to third. Dominguez lost his opener then won three straight close matches for bronze. He won 5-4, 6-3 and then on a takedown in sudden victory time.

"I was really proud of Noah Wyatt," Bargen said. "He was one of those wrestlers that fell behind in a match, went out, executed a move and got a pin. That was a huge one."

The full list of Lakeview medalists behind Jaixen, the four runners-up, and Stenger and Dominguez in third also included Owen Bargen in fourth.

"Last first home meet, it's nice to be able to get that win in front of the home crowd, even it it wasn't as big as normal," Jaixen said. "On top of that, it was a team win. It was a good last first meet."