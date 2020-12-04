All four one: Lakeview wins wresting invite for fourth straight season

Logan Jaixen (138 pounds) claimed the second home invite gold of his career and the Vikings took the team title for a fourth straight season at home on Friday night during the Lakeview Invite.
Jaixen, a champ as a freshman then third-place medalist the past two years, pinned two opponents then won 7-2 in the finals. Though Lakeview earned the team trophy by 15 points over Elkhorn Valley, Jaixen was the only champion of five Vikings that made the finals. Noah Wyatt (106), Kevin Dominguez (132), Landon Ternus (182) and Austen Smith (195) each accepted silver medals.
Yet, despite a 1-4 showing on the middle mat, Lakeview scored points in nearly every weight class. The Vikings had seven total medalists out of 16 team members that competed.
"We had some freshmen and some young guys in their first varsity action. We had some guys come from behind in some matches, and show some moxie and determination," Lakeview coach Jeff Bargen said. "We had some big pins in matches we were behind in. I was proud of some of those guys that got their feet wet in varsity competition."
Newcomers included Levi Lutjelusche (106), Wyatt, Omar Gonzalez (138), Yordi Dominguez (152), Gerber Recinos (160), Juan Rodriguez (170), Erick Bello (220) and Orion Hunt (285). Andon Stenger, not new to varsity competition, but new to Lakeview, made it nine Vikings that had never put on a blue singlet in varsity competition before.
That group of nine produced 12 wins and eight pins. Wyatt reached the gold medal match in the first varsity competition of his career.
He had a first-round bye and had to go into the semifinal round cold. He trailed 6-1 until an escape with 37 seconds left in the match turned into a pin. Wyatt lost the championship match to East Butler Reese Kocian when he scored a takedown midway through the first period and converted it into a pin.
Stenger and Yordi Dominguez were the next highest placers among the rookies. Stenger lost in the semis but had three other pins on his way to third. Dominguez lost his opener then won three straight close matches for bronze. He won 5-4, 6-3 and then on a takedown in sudden victory time.
Support Local Journalism
"I was really proud of Noah Wyatt," Bargen said. "He was one of those wrestlers that fell behind in a match, went out, executed a move and got a pin. That was a huge one."
The full list of Lakeview medalists behind Jaixen, the four runners-up, and Stenger and Dominguez in third also included Owen Bargen in fourth.
"Last first home meet, it's nice to be able to get that win in front of the home crowd, even it it wasn't as big as normal," Jaixen said. "On top of that, it was a team win. It was a good last first meet."
Jaixen and his fellow seniors are likely the only group of Vikings that can ever say they finished their careers with team trophies in all four Lakeview Invites.
"It's been a special four years wrestling for Lakeview," Jaixen sad. "We started this year off right again, and we're going to hope to keep it going the rest of the season."
Jaixen started the day with a first-period pin of East Butler's Reid Glasshoff. He scored a takedown 13 seconds in, had Glasshoff on his back for nearfall points 24 seconds later and completed the pin. The semifinals included a second-period pin for Jaixen after he built a 13-0 advantage in the first.
He had Wayne's Ashton Munsell in a three-point nearfall in the second period of the championship match but wasn't able to complete the pin. Jaixen accepted a 7-2 win and his second Lakeview Invite gold medal.
"It's nice to get that first win, but even if it hadn't of happened, we were still going to continue to fight throughout the season," Jaixen said. "I feel like, at some point, it's going to happen again because we've got some good wrestlers that work hard and want to make that happen."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!