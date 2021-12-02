Anderson a worthy candidate to make Columbus High history

There might have not been a shorter moment of history in Columbus High sports. There might also not have been a more worthy figure to meet it head on.

Sophomore Marissa Anderson pinned Grand Island's Kim Gonzalez in just 14 seconds and officially earned the first-ever win for the Columbus High girls wrestling program.

Anderson was the lone female on the team a year ago, taking all kinds of bumps and bruises dealt out by her male teammates. She wrestled in just nine matches and won just once. And while that one was a win over a fellow female in a girls tournament, girls wrestling wasn't a sanctioned sport by the NSAA last season.

She'll now forever be known as the first Columbus High girl to win a girls match.

"Last year was kind of an experiment to see what I liked about it and what I didn't like, and I find out, 'hey, I kind of like throwing people around,'" Anderson said. "So I stuck with it."

Anderson stuck with it and won at 120 pounds on Thursday night. She was the fourth match in the order after two teammates lost and CHS gave away a forfeit for an open weight at 107.

Sophomore teammate Danica Taylor picked up the other win at 152 pounds also with a pin at 1:02 of the first period. Caiti Campbell (100), Erin Martinez (114), Briana Vidal (126), Lesly Hernandez (165) and Kylie Dush (185) also made history as members of the first dual team.

Grand Island won five of the seven matches and picked up forfeits in five other CHS open weights for a 59-12 final score. Campbell, Martinez and Hernandez all lost by first period, pin, Dush was put on the mat midway through the second and Vidal lost by 17-0 technical fall 26 seconds into the second period.

"A lot of nerves for sure," Taylor said. "I just went out and said, 'all I can do is have fun,' and I did.

Anderson couldn't sleep so she spent much of the night before going over her preparation. She got up out of bed and tried to stay warm moving around and playing through the match in her mind. Then when she was out there the moment was almost over before it started.

"It was awesome to see Marissa be the first one to ever win a match," coach Adam Keiswetter said. "Going through what she went through last year, being on the boys team, struggling - there's a lot of obstacles in her road being the only girl, and getting beat up by guys all the time.

"She never gave up. She never quit. That's pretty cool to see her be the one to win the first girls match."

Admittedly, the Discoverer girls have a long ways to go. Keiswetter, Taylor and Anderson all agreed on that point.

Some of the girls had never been in such an intense moment on their own. A few, Keiswetter said, were shaking as they approached the mat for their turn in the lineup.

"That's normal. It's stressful being out there all by yourself," he said. "Wrestling creates those kind of scenarios. People that handle that pressure, it's awesome to see them overcome that anxiety and all that."

Sanctioning by the NSAA means the girls will be on the big stage under the lights in Omaha in a few months for their own state tournament. But neither Taylor or Anderson mentioned any goals related to making history in that sense. A winning record and continuing to learn are what both say they're focusing on in their first season.

"They've got a long ways to go; they're all so fresh to the sport. They didn't even know what to do after they shook hands," Keiswetter said. "They're learning, they're working hard and if they keep showing up to practice and doing what they're doing they'll see huge gains."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

