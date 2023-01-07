Anderson, Lemburg, Finecy claim medals at Norm Manstedt Girls Invite

Columbus High and Lakeview competed in Thursday's Norm Manstedt Girls Invite at Central Community College-Columbus. The tournament featured nearly 400 wrestlers and 51 teams from around the state.

Discoverers junior Marissa Anderson took home the bronze medal at 115 pounds winning four of five matches. Lakeview sophomore Lacy Lemburg and junior Morgan Finecy claimed four medals for the Lady Vikes.

For Anderson, this was her second straight bronze at the Manstedt Invite. On Thursday, all five matches Anderson competed in were decided by fall.

The junior reached the semifinals following victories of Aurora's Paityn Wyatt at 32 seconds and Sonny Sowles of Minden at 56 seconds. In the semifinals, Anderson was pinned by Raymond Central's Sophia Shultz in 45 seconds. Shultz improved to 20-0 and won the meet.

Anderson wrestled her way to two wins in the consolation bracket. She defeated Wahoo's Grace Darling in 2 minutes, 58 seconds and Pierce's Hadleigh Collison in 3:36 to end the day.

"I feel like I performed pretty good, but I feel like I could have done a little better and put up a better fight against Sophia (Shultz)," Anderson said. "I feel it would've been a much better match if I really knew what was going on in my head."

Anderson improved to 15-5 on the season, surpassing her win total from last season. The junior finished 14-11 last season and finished one win shy of qualifying for the state tournament.

"Anytime we come up short, it motivates us for next time. I think last year is really burning in her mind and not qualifying for state when she felt she should have," Columbus head coach Adam Keiswetter said. "Now it's not just to qualify, but she wants to do even more. She's doing great. She's performing. She's beating girls that have really good records. Also not just beating them, but pinning them."

This season, Anderson has medaled in every meet, collecting a gold, a bronze and two fourth-place medals. The junior said she's pretty confident she can qualify for state.

"It's really pushed me what I couldn't be last year," Anderson said. "Just knowing that disappointment from just barely making it there to put all the rage and all of that motivation from last year into this year and really make it something.

Diana Orozco (12-5) placed ninth at 170 pounds. After losing in the first round to Crofton-Bloomfield's Annabelle Pope, Orozco reeled off four consecutive wins.

She pinned Lexington's Hadlie Wolf at 5:07, teammate Ella May Shevlin at 4:45 and Pierce's Katelyn Gubbels in 2:22 to reach the ninth-place match. Orozco defeated York's Avery Albers 5-3 in the final match of the day thanks to a three-point nearfall and a takedown. Albers was 17-4 following the meet.

The sophomore has improved her win total by five matches with a month remaining until districts.

"She doesn't get too excited. She keeps her emotions in check. She's calm under pressure. The last girl she wrestled ... that's a good record. She controlled the match, almost pinned her. The whole second period she had her on her back," Keiswetter said. "In the third period, she stayed in a really good position. She didn't need to take any risks. Smart game plan. You want to dominate and look for pins, but in a close match at the end of the tournament, you just try to win the match and she did an awesome job of that."

Shevlin (11-6) placed 14th after a 2-3 meet. In the first match of pool play, Shevlin pinned Seward's Cadence Craig in 3:34. After defeats against O'Neill's Madelynn Jakubowski and Orozco, Shevlin pinned Minden's Trinity Petty at 4:45. The junior fell to Lincoln East's Carson SHank in the 13th place match.

Shevlin is still working to get back into wrestling conditioning after missing nearly three weeks with an injury. This was her second meet since getting injured on Dec. 9.

"Getting her in shape is a huge part. You can see in her matches she's doing really good early in the match. We've been here 13 hours. It's a long day," Keiswetter said. "She's tired. You don't simulate this, a long 13-hour day where you have to hydrate, eat meals, so I think that took a toll on them."

Hailey Hahn (4-4) split her four matches at 110. She opened the meet with a 5-2 decision victory over Seward's Grace Schernikau. After getting penalized for a point in the first period, Hahn took a 2-1 lead on a penalty and an escape. Schernikau tied the match in the third period 2-2 on a penalty, but Hahn recorded a three-point nearfall with 24 seconds to seal the win.

After a quarterfinal defeat, Hahn bounced back with a 45-second pin of Lincoln East's Libby Kotik. Minden's Cassandra Bernshausen ended Hahn's day by fall.

Lakeview

Lemburg and Finecy finished with the highest placements for the Lady Vikes as they finished in 22nd place with 44 points.

Lemburg (13-4) won her first three matches at 120 with falls of Boone Central's Alee Luna, Wahoo's Katie Elder and Lincoln East's Morgan Sindel. Her pin of Luna was the quickest at 34 seconds.

The sophomore medically forfeited the semifinal and third-place matches after tweaking her back during her match against Sindel.

Finecy (13-4) went 3-2 on Thursday. The junior pinned the first three opponents she faced. She defeated Seward's Mckenna Kisela at 1:26, North Platte's Afia Hunt at 57 seconds and Pierce's Haylee Miller at 5:28.

In the 135 semifinals, Omah Westside's Zoey Barber defeated Finecy by pin at 2 minutes. Ord's Koryn Klein pinned the junior at 2:45 in the third-place match.

Libby Held (9-6) just missed out on a medal at 125 placing seventh. She recorded falls in her first two matches of the day against Millard South's Bailee Leiting at 1:09 and Nebraska City's Jocelyn Davis at 3:11.

Madison Petersen of Crofton-Bloomfield defeated Held in the quarterfinals by fall. After a loss to Minden's Aliena Osterbuhr, the junior pinned Valentine's Ariana Blume at 3:54.

"She (Finecy) wrestled well. That was another stacked weight class. Coming away with fourth place is nothing bad about that. She wrestled well all day long," Lakeview assistant coach Tanner Balfour said. "Her and Libby Held probably wrestled the best I've seen all year long, making minimal mistakes and just wrestling the way they should."

Elli Berkeland (6-9) went 2-2 with a 7-4 decision over Lyons-Decatur Northeast's Sierra Heckenlaible and a win by medical forfeit over Lexington's Sandra Velasquez. Ayshia DeLancey (7-5) recorded a 20-second pin of Stanton's Lexi Hunt at 105.

"It was a tough meet. This is probably one of if not the hardest for girls. There was a lot of ranked wrestlers here. For some girls, it was probably going to be tougher than districts and state in some instances," Balfour said. "I thought the girls wrestled where we're at. Lost a lot of close matches, so hopefully, we can fix a few things and be back at it next week."

Boone Central and High Plains

Leynn Luna and Cadence Wood led the Cardinals with a silver and bronze medal, respectively. Luna (15-3) went 3-1 at 115 with first-period falls of Millard South's Jaina Chlopek and Velasquez.

The freshman advanced to the final 6-3 over Collison. Luna tallied two takedowns and one reversal while Collison ended with two escapes and one penalty. Shultz pinned Luna at 1:16 to claim gold.

Wood (10-4) won three of her four matches. She pinned Bernshausen at 5:10 before losing to Lexington's Fransisca Walsh by fall. In the consolation bracket, Wood pinned Schuyler's Hasley Salgado at 2:55 and claimed third at 110 as Bernshausen reached her five-match limit.

Madison Reilly (11-7) claimed two wins at 140 with falls of David City's Savannah Gregory and Arcadia/Loup City's Stephany Rodriguez. Mishayla Slaymaker (7-7), Kaylee Miller (7-9) and Belle Brodersen (5-9) recorded one win each.

High Plains freshman Dakota Gress (16-5) earned a fifth-place medal at 120 going 4-1. All four wins were by fall with three coming in the first period. Her fastest pin was of Lincoln East's Grace Frahm at 55 seconds.

Gress' lone defeat was in the quarterfinals against Pierce's Isabelle Skrdla, who won by an 11-3 major decision.