Andon Stenger - Lakeview Super Senior

Residents at Wagner's Lake have likely seen the same dude on the streets outside their windows as they get up and get ready in the morning. As that first cup of coffee is brewed and the eggs are fried up, out on the winding pavement around the lake is Lakeview senior Andon Stenger.

He's staying more inside lately as the temperatures drop at or below freezing, but for months he's been a fixture of the early-morning landscape.

Stenger is one of seven seniors on this year's Viking wrestling squad but the only member of the team returning to the lineup with a state medal.

Stenger admittedly went into his first state tournament as a junior full of nerves. His trip to Omaha started with an 11-6 loss before four straight wins had him in the bronze-medal match. Stenger came up just short 5-2 and took fourth while ending a 34-7 season.

Since then he's rededicated himself to his work, spending every day of the summer at the YMCA, biking five miles per day, running and lifting weights.

He wants to succeed but he also knows he'll be at the top of the list in terms of the guys Lakeview expects to win dual matches and score major points at tournaments.

"It was a pretty big accomplishment, but I feel I can do better," he said. "That's why right now what I'm shooting for is gold."

Leading isn't necessarily a comfortable position for Stenger to be in. He'd rather just go about his business and remain anonymous. But he also realized that his status as the lone returning state medal winner, plus his experience as a senior, would naturally make him a mentor. It's a work in progress, but Stenger is learning what it takes to be the current face of the program.

"I'm trying the best I can to do as much leading I can and push everyone in the wrestling room," he said. "It's a lot to have everyone looking at you and have your coaches looking at you."

Stenger's work ethic away from regular training is a part of the sport that has always been in his makeup. There's a natural attraction, he said, to realizing that much of the success is related to effort - you get out what you put in. Some guys might have more talent or experience, but hard work can level the playing field.

"The biggest factor (to finding a love for wrestling) was winning, by far, but also just how competitive you can be and how you can only wrestle one type of way," he said. "There's only one way to do a technique correctly, so if you put in the work you can make yourself better."

Stenger took up wrestling as early as he could and found success instantly. He can't remember what exact age it was, sometime between 5 and 7, but re remembers winning a tournament in Grand Island and earning a trophy that was bigger than him. Dad had to help him carry it out of the arena.

And while he has several other reminders of success sitting around at home, Stegner says he's not the type to ever be satisfied. Even after last year and as the potential leader of the team, he's all about what's next.

"I have quite a bit of trophies at home," Stenger said, "but I try to focus on what's in front of me, not what's behind me."

