Aquinas Catholic Super Senior: Zander Kavan

Zander Kavan invests in his sport well before the season starts.

The 18-year-old has been wrestling in sixth grade. At the time he would participate in middle school wrestling only, but as a freshman he started putting more time into his sport. He started by going to summer camps before his freshman year.

“I put a lot of work in that summer and every summer after that, I’ve gone to wrestling camps,” Kavan said.

During his first year, his then-coach approached him with an idea – to wrestle at 113 pounds as on the varsity squad.

“That gave me a lot of motivation to work my way down and lose weight to get to that position and I did get the starting position,” he said.

Kavan was successful at that weight winning the last match of the state duels tournament, posting a record of 26-16 and qualifying as a state individual qualifier. This has pushed Kavan to keep going, he added.

As a sophomore he went up in weight to 120 pounds and qualified for state with a 25-22 record, and his junior year he went back down to 113. After losing all four state matches in Omaha, Kavan built off a 42-9 season and earned a fifth place state medal. For his senior year, Kavan will wrestle at 126.

“It’s a little bit of a jump but I feel like I can still compete pretty well,” Kavan said. “In the summer I was wrestling at 135 and I was still competing really well so I feel like I can still hang in there and do my best.”

Summer camps have been important in Kavan’s wrestling journey, encouraging friendship and comradery among his teammates. They also learn from the best of the best. Participating allows for repetition of moves and experience, which helps you get better, he added.

Kavan credits his coaches and assistant coaches with the skills he has learned over the years.

“Coach (Roy) Emory is also another big help because he was always there helping me and guiding me,” Kavan said.

Kavan has three siblings – Jakob, Emylin and Ceily. Jakob also wrestles, and Kavan said it’s nice to have someone to relate to in his family.

“Jakob has definitely pushed me a lot because he knows some more moves than me and so he’s kind of helped me with my weight loss and everything,” Kavan said.

Parents Corey and Jenny Kavan have always supported him, Kavan said. His mom makes high protein, healthy meals. After their matches, his father talks to them about what went well and what could be done better.

As a quiet leader on the team, Kavan said he believes people look up to him because of the way that he wrestles. His teammates have seen his success and they also want to succeed – Kavan encourages them.

Last season, he placed fifth at state at 113 pounds at Class C.

“By pushing myself in practice everyday,” Kavan said of how he hopes to improve this season. “Keeping a clear mindset, keep all the negativity out. Mental toughness is kind of a big thing in wrestling so keeping your mind at ease and everything helps.”

Kavan’s goals for this season are to perfect moves, push himself every day and enjoy every moment of the season. One of the reasons Kavan enjoys wrestling is all the memories he has created throughout the years.

“Football has brought a lot of good memories too but wrestling, it’s different because it feels like I’ve accomplished more with what I’ve done,” Kavan said. “Knowing that I put in all that work and getting the results that I did get out of it made it seem a lot better.”