Aquinas clears a path in Class C

OMAHA - Aquinas Catholic set itself up for the first team title in 18 years with a 9-1 start to the state tournament on Thursday in Omaha.

The Monarchs then went 5-4 in the quarterfinal round and extended their lead to 19 points in the final team standings for day one.

Jakob Kavan (120 pounds), Hunter Vandenberg (138), Christopher Nickolite (138), Michael Andel (182) and Reilly Miller (220) were all double winners and one win away from competing for a state title. Those five will also collect state medals no matter what happens over the next two days.

Aquinas put together 68 team points and took a fairly significant lead over Milford in second with 49. The Eagles have four through to the semifinals and could certainly make it interesting tomorrow night should the Monarchs stumble. There are no head-to-head semifinal matches between the two.

Crosstown rival David City did not have the same kind of hot start but still has two of its nine alive for a potential state championship. Simon Schindler (126) won by technical fall then pin and is in line for his first state medal. Tre' Daro started with a 10-2 major decision then picked up a pinfall for his second trip to the semis. He's looking to get back to Saturday after coming up short as a state runner-up last season.

East Butler has just one of its five wrestlers still alive for a gold medal following a 1-3 showing in the quarterfinals. Luke Polivka will be on the mat Friday night at 126 pounds thanks to a pinfall win then a come-from-behind 6-4 sudden victory.

Top-ranked Lane Bohac was defeated by No. 2 Eli Paxton in the quarters when Paxton capitalized on a lead for a pin in the third period. Third-ranked Trevin Brecka also faced a rated foe in No. 2 Gabe Escalante in the quarterfinals and dropped a tough 3-0 decision.

Grady Belt and Justin Knoll of Shelby-Rising City both advanced out of the first round but then lost in the quarters and will now have to win twice to collect a medal.

Howells-Dodge sits in fifth place in Class D thanks to three wrestlers that all won twice. Dylan Brichacek (120) won 9-3 then by pin, Levi Belina (170) picked up two falls and Jestin Bayer (182) remained unbeaten though it wasn't easy. He won by pin in the first round but then went head-to-head with No. 2 Brett Bridger of Fullerton in the quarters. Bayer's takedown 42 seconds into the match were the only points scored.

Cross County/Osceola senior Cameron Graham still has his pursuit of back-to-back gold medals with an unbeaten season intact following two wins by fall.

High Plains sophomore Wyatt Urkoski and all three of his teammates who qualified to state made the quarterfinals but he was the only one to advance to the semis. Urkoski advanced with two pins.

Clarkson/Leigh sophomore Morgan Bunner will look to rebound on Friday after losing his first match.

Classes B and C begin consolations at 9:30 a.m. while A and D start at 12:30 p.m. The first-ever girls tournament also begins at 12:30 p.m. The semifinals hit the mats at 5 p.m.

