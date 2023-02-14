Boone Central led the area schools with six wrestlers qualifying for state Saturday as the Cardinals finished as the district runner-up as the host school for the District C-1 meet.

Carson Wood, Jaxon Schafer, Sam Grape, Colton Ray, Thomas Roberts and Hank Hudson secured their spot in Omaha.

High Plains saw five wrestlers qualify for Omaha at the District D-2 meet at Southern Valley in Levi Russell, Hudson Urkoski, Gage Friesen, Lance Russell and Wyatt Urkoski.

Cross Country/Osceola and Twin River competed in the District C-3 meet at Central City. Twisters freshman Devin Nuttelman won the 106-pound district title while Titans senior Ashton Johnson clinched his third trip to state placing fourth at 138 pounds.

The NSAA State Wrestling Championships begin Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. High Plains will compete at 9:30 a.m. while Boone Central, CCO and Twin River take the mat at 3 p.m.

Boone Central

Wood and Hudson claimed their first career district titles on Saturday at 126 and 220 pounds, respectively. Grape and Roberts finished the meet as district runner-up, Schafer earned bronze and Ray finished in fourth.

Wood (31-4) recorded a 32-second fall of Louisville's Braden Soester to open his district tournament. The junior followed that with two more first-period pins, defeating North Bend's Zac Mullally at 1 minute, 38 seconds and Oakland-Craig's Ben Loftis at 1:28 to qualify for state.

Wood beat Fillmore Central's Travis Meyer 8-3 in the first place match on two takedowns, a three-point nearfall and one escape.

Hudson (35-5) pinned his way to two victories. In the semifinals, he defeated Boys Town's Messiah Green at 1:11 to book his third trip to Omaha. The junior beat Oakland-Craig's Dominick Richter at 1:55 in the final.

Grape (35-11) shut out Wilber-Clatonia's Jordan Marsh 7-0 in the quarterfinals on three takedowns and one escape. The senior secured his third state berth with a pin of Rymond Central's Kyle Peterson at 3:47. He fell to Malcolm's Bricen Wilkie by fall in the 152 final.

Roberts (37-12) clinched his first trip to Omaha with three falls to get to the 195 final. The sophomore pinned Fillmore Central's Blake Nun at 3:10, Johnson County Central's Tucker Thomas at 5:25 and Raymond Central's Mason Kreikemeier at 5:48.

In the championship bout, Roberts lost 5-3 to Andy Maloley of Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer. Maloley took down Roberts twice and escaped once. Roberts escaped once in each period.

Schafer (32-11) beat Raymond Central's Wyatt Jelinek on a fall at 1:39, but suffered a 5-3 defeat to Fillmore Central's Aiden Hinrichs in the semifinals.

In the 145 consolation semifinals, the senior posted a 48-second pin of North Bend's Jaden Smith to punch his second ticket to Omaha and first in two years. The senior claimed third by pinning Jelinek at 4:21.

After a 3-1 quarterfinal win over Oakland-Craig's Tristen Coates thanks to a takedown and an escape, Ray (31-21) lost to David City's Barrett Andel 10-0 in the semifinals.

Ray pinned Grand Island Central Catholic's Connor Johnson at 3:21 in the heartbreak round to solidify a spot at state. The senior lost to Logan View's Gavin Ruwe 6-2 in the 170 third place match as he'll make his debut at state.

"It is nice getting all of our seniors to state. The boys worked hard to get there in some tough competition," Cardinals head coach Josh Majerus said. "Getting half of our roster to state and bringing home a second place plaque is pretty sweet, especially after our girls did the week before.

"Hank Hudson and Carson Wood wrestled out of their minds to become district champs. Jaxon Schafer and Sam Grape both wrestled tough, but came up short on points. The sky's the limit with this group down in Omaha. We expect to make some noise at state. We have not had a state champ since 2001. We are due."

High Plains

Levi and Friesen took home their first career district titles on Saturday.

Levi (34-9) posted four dominant wins, all by fall, beginning with a 22-second pin of Arapahoe's Gage Gooden. In the quarterfinals, he defeated Burwell's Colten Patrick at 1:54.

The freshman punched his ticket to state by beating Sumner-Eddyville-Miller's Clayton Scoville at 1:06 in the semifinals. Levi claimed the 106 district title over West Point GACC's Abraham Lopez at 3:35.

Friesen (36-16), who placed third at districts last year, stood atop the podium at Southern Valley at 126 following a tech fall and two falls.

The sophomore defeated Twin Loup's Hector Estrada 16-0 in the quarterfinals on a trio of three-point nearfalls, three takedowns and one escape.

Friesen pinned GACC's Noah Brichacek at 3:37 to secure his second trip to Omaha. He defeated Elm Creek's Jaxon Smith by fall at 5:41 in the final.

After suffering an injury last season and not wrestling at districts, Lance (17-8) secured his second ticket to state finishing as the 132 district runner-up.

The junior made quick work of his first two opponents with a 56-second fall of Shelton's Kyson Gilliland and a 22-second fall of Ainsworth's Sam Titus.

In the semifinals, Lance defeated Anselmo-Merna's Jarrett Wells 9-7 scoring seven points in the first period on two takedowns and a three-point nearfall. He recorded a two-point nearfall in period two to lead 9-3.

Nickolas Kuehn of Kenesaw stayed undefeated on the season with a pin of Lance at 3:16 in the final.

Wyatt (41-8), a returning state medalist, pinned Southern Valley's Nate Grilli at 2:47 and Twin Loup's Quincy Ryker at 3:27 to qualify for state for the third time. In the final, he lost 7-3 to Axtell's Taaron Lavicky. Wyatt escaped twice, but was taken down three times by Lavicky.

Hudson (37-13) punched his second straight ticket to Omaha with a consolation semifinal victory over Hi-Line's Chase Beitler.

After pinning GACC's Ryder Anderson-Ray in 44 seconds and North Central's Zachary Wiebelhaus in the first two rounds, Hudson was defeated 12-2 by Shelton's Sebastian Sauceda in the semifinals.

Hudson earned an 8-5 decision over Beitler on three takedowns and two escapes. The sophomore lost to Southern Valley's Braxton Hammond in the 113 third place match.

Cross County/Osceola

Twisters freshman Devin Nuttelman capped a 47-2 regular season with a district title.

Nuttelman recorded a 27-second fall of Tri County's Silas Sedlacek in the quarterfinals followed by a 10-0 major decision of St. Paul's Layne Baker in the semifinals to secure his first state berth.

In the final, the freshman pinned Central City's Dalton Lovejoy at 2:44.

Liam White (8-27) finished the district meet a win shy of qualifying. After a first round loss, White secured back-to-back pins of Yutan's Drew Krajicek and Hastings St. Cecilia's Griffin Klein to set up a match in the heartbreak round with Fairbury's Dalton VanLaningham. VanLaningham pinned White at 3:59 to advance.

Nuttelman will face Arlington freshman Jake Flenser in the first round at state Thursday. Nuttelman defeated Flesner in the first match of the season on Dec. 2, pinning him at 1:48.

"We always kind of knew Devin (Nuttelman) was going to be a special talent. He has been around the program since he was very young. Been at every meet and seen every state qualifier since I have been the coach here," CCO head coach Matt Carroll said. "It was a cool experience to be able to see him finally make his own journey. It has been especially fun because his father is my assistant coach. Looking forward to seeing what we can all do together at the state tournament this week."

Twin River

After battling injuries during the second half of the season, Titans senior Ashton Johnson returned to the mat for the first time since Jan. 14 on Friday.

Johnson (23-8) opened districts with a 36-second pin of Tekamah-Herman's Brady Braniff. In the next round, the senior lost by sudden victory 8-6 to Crofton/Bloomfield's Braeden Guenther.

Each wrestler took each other down in the first period with Johnson taking a 5-2 lead in the second on an escape and a takedown. A reversal by Guenther and an escape by Johnson made it 6-4 before Guenther took him down with six seconds left to force overtime.

In the extra period, Guenther took down Johnson with 37 seconds remaining to advance to the semifinals.

Johnson battled back with a 5-0 decision versus St. Paul's Josiah Lopez on two takedowns and one escape. After a pin of Yutan's Max Egr at 1:54, the senior faced Doniphan-Trumbull's Zayden Delgado in the consolation semifinals.

It was 3-2 entering the third period with Johnson leading after a two-point nearfall and an escape. The senior dominated the third period with five points on an escape, takedown and a two-point nearfall to win 8-2.

Guenther defeated Johnson in the third place match 5-3. Johnson escaped and reversed while Guenther tallied one takedown, one reversal and one escape.

Johnson will face Wahoo Neumann's Cade Lierman in the first round Thursday. Lierman won the district title and heads to Omaha with a 40-3 record.

"Ashton (Johnson) didn't quite finish where he wanted to or where we wanted him to, but he battled tough and punched his ticket to state," Twin River head coach Kalin Koch said. "Even though our road is going to be very tough, we are still confident that Ashton will have a chance to bring home a medal. He will need to stay healthy this week and through the tournament and if that happens we will be in good shape."