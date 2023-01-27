Area wrestling: Boone Central splits triangular, Hudson wins conference title

Boone Central continued its busy two-week stretch Thursday splitting a triangular against Lakeview and Scotus Central Catholic at Lakeview. After losing 44-24 to the Vikings, the Cardinals beat the Shamrocks 66-18 to finish the dual season 7-10.

Gavin Mauch, Carson Wood, Jaxon Schafer and Thomas Roberts recorded two wins on Thursday. Tracy Perez, Sam Grape, Jordan Bailey and Hank Hudson posted one fall each. Colten Ray earned a win via forfeit.

“It’s a nice triangular that we have with Lakeview and Scotus. Every year it’s competitive,” Cardinals head coach Josh Majerus said. “Obviously we wanted to beat Lakeview, but competing with them and obviously them being a Class B school, I felt like we were right with them the whole time. It’s nice to have a Class B team we can wrestle with.”

Wood (24-2) pinned Lakeview’s Adan Ramirez in 51 seconds. In his second match, the junior secured a 20-3 tech fall of Scotus’ Carter Sucha, tallying four three-point nearfalls and four takedowns.

Last week, Wood won gold at the Madison Invite on Jan. 20. He recorded two falls before defeating Lakeview’s Levi Lutjelusche by a 16-4 major decision in the 126-pound semifinal and Wisner-Pilger’s Jaxon Fisher 6-3 in the final.

The junior earned silver at last Saturday’s Mid-State Conference meet at Norfolk Catholic. Wood pinned his first two opponents. In the semifinals, he defeated West Point GACC’s 18-3 to advance to the final against O’Neill’s John Alden.

Alden won the conference title by a 5-0 decision.

“Carson (Wood), he just needs more guys to compete with. He has a lot of matches where he’s not getting a look. At district, we’ll get a few more tougher matches which will give us a better look of where we’re at,” Majerus said. “We can’t control who steps up to wrestle us, so I think he’s ready being rated No. 2 in the state. Coming from fourth last year to second right now, time to go to get that championship.”

Schafer (25-7) secured the 8-5 tiebreaker win against Lakeview’s Gerber Recinos on a double-overtime two-point tally and a triple-overtime escape. In regulation, Schafer recorded one takedown, one reversal and one escape. The senior won by forfeit against the Shamrocks.

He took home gold at Madison and silver at conference. Schafer recorded two falls and two decisions en route to first place at Madison. At conference, the senior reached the 145 final on a quarterfinal pin of Wayne’s Taven Ocampo and a 3-2 victory over Norfolk Catholic’s Mason Dusek.

In the final, Schafer lost 8-4 against Wayne’s Ashton Munsell.

Roberts (28-10) earned a dramatic 4-3 win over Lakeview’s Sebastian De La Cruz on Thursday, scoring a last-second takedown. He also escaped De La Cruz twice. The sophomore won by forfeit against Scotus.

Last week, Roberts collected two bronze medals. After a quarterfinal defeat, Roberts pinned Lakeview’s Evan Line at 2 minutes, 8 seconds and defeated Anthony Steffen of Crofton/Bloomfield by a 10-2 major decision to win bronze at Madison.

In the conference meet, Roberts went 3-1 overcoming a semifinal defeat. He recorded a fall of Pierce’s Zavien Buol at 3:43 and a 3-1 sudden victory of Battle Creek’s Dahkota Zlomke.

Majerus said Roberts has been a surprise this season.

“He’s a second-year wrestler that really doesn’t have a lot of experience. Coming in as a sophomore last year, he didn’t really have a lot of wins. That shows a lot for his practice and drive to get better,” he said. “I’m proud of the kid. He’s one of the guys I didn’t expect to be scoring a lot of points for us and he is. Every match he’s in is close.”

Hudson (29-4) faced Lakeview’s Landon Ternus for the second time in six days Thursday. The junior, who lost to Ternus in the title match at Madison, forced a second period against the Viking senior. Ternus secured the fall at 2:44 after winning in 40 seconds last week.

“The first time we got launched onto our back right away, so we didn’t really get to see how the match would go,” Majerus said. “(Tonight) I felt it was a better match. We actually showed him we can take it to the second. I know Landon’s (Ternus) been pinning a lot of guys all season, so pushing him and giving him a match is awesome.”

Last week, Hudson claimed the lone conference title for Boone Central winning both matches by pin. He beat Pierce’s Boston Krueger at 1:30 in the semifinals and Crofton/Bloomfield’s Ty Tramp at 3:02 in the 220 final.

Grape (27-10) bounced back from a defeat against Lakeview with a pin of Scotus’ Paul Littlefield at 1:49.

He won gold at Madison, pinning his first two opponents, securing a 15-0 tech fall of Wisner-Pilger’s Devon Schultz in the semifinals and a 9-0 major decision of Howells-Dodge’s Austin Hegemann in the final.

Grape was the conference runner-up at 152 after a 17-second fall of Wayne’s Francisco Jinez De La Rosa and a 44-second fall of Battle Creek’s Conner Neuhalfen.

In the final, Pierce’s Jayden Coulter pinned Grape at 2:52.

Boone Central hosts the Dale Bonge Invite on Saturday in its penultimate tournament before districts.

“We’re ready for districts. We’re wrestling tough. We’re doing what we need to do,” Majerus said. “Some of our younger kids we need to keep working on technique and getting better, so overall I think we’re ready to go.”

Boone Central girls

The Cardinals lost Thursday’s dual at Lakeview 40-24. Cadence Wood and Leynn Luna secured the only two head-to-head wins.

Luna (26-5) pinned Lakeview’s Elli Berkeland at 3:01, extending her winning streak to five matches.

Last Saturday, Luna pinned her to the 115 conference title. The freshman pinned Wayne’s Hannah Burris in 56 seconds, Battle Creek’s Ryleey Schulte at 2:31, Pierce’s Jayan Sackville at 1:19 and Crofton/Bloomfield’s Pamela Dennis at 1:18.

Cadence (19-7) pinned Callie Held at 2:40. In last Saturday’s conference meet, Wood took home bronze going 1-1. She pinned Pierce’s Mia Sackville in 51 seconds before losing to Battle Creek’s Afftynn Stusse in 41 seconds.

Ashlynn Guthard and Kaylee Miller were crowned conference champions at 100 and 120, respectively. Guthard (19-7) earned three falls of O’Neill’s Mollie Corkle at 5:21 and Cyrise Brown at 3:01. In her final match of the day, Guthard defeated Pierce’s Icis Sackville at 2:45.

Miller (13-11) pinned all four of her opponents. She beat Battle Creek’s Chloe Wattier at 1:16 and Jacey Hassler in 19 seconds and Pierce’s Isabelle Skrdla in 51 seconds.

Mishayla Slaymaker (14-10) lost to Ella Reevers by fall in the 110-pound final. Madison Reilly went 2-1 for silver. Reilly (19-10) defeated Norfolk Catholic’s Grace Koch 7-2 and Ava Chohon of O’Neill by fall at 35 seconds. She was pinned by Pierce’s Isabelle Kuehler in the final match of the meet.

The girls will compete in its home invite on Saturday in their final meet before districts.

“I think we have seven freshmen. It’s awesome. I’m excited for the girls we have. They’re fun to coach. They’re fun to watch. Every week they keep getting better and better,” Majerus said. “They’re competing with top 10 teams and having only two returning wrestlers from last year, they’ve really stepped up, competing and wrestling well.”

Cross County/Osceola

Devin Nuttelman (30-2) collected his fifth gold medal of the season last Saturday at the Oakland-Craig Invite.

The freshman pinned Quad County Northeast’s Ethan Gregory at 3:38 in the 106 semifinals and Westwood’s Jesse Burton at 3:30 in the final.

Wyatt Smith (11-19) placed fourth, reaching the third-place match following a consolation semifinal 7-6 decision against Gregory. Smith recorded two takedowns in the first two periods. After entering the third trailing 5-4, the freshman scored a reversal and a penalty to fend off a late challenge.

William Fyfe of Newman Grove pinned Smith at 39 seconds in the 106 third-place match.

On Thursday, CCO lost to East Butler 51-6 and High Plains 36-12 at Thursday’s High Plains triangular. Nuttelman pinned Trenton Van Veldhuizen for the lone Twister points against the Tigers.

Nuttelman pinned High Plains’ Levi Russell in 39 seconds and Koy Mentink secured a win by forfeit.

CCO finished the duals season 2-11. It competed in Friday’s Freeman Invite.

High Plains

The Storm medaled four at last week’s Neligh-Oakdale Invite. Russell (27-7) was the 106 champion following three falls against Clarkson/Leigh’s Coal Fernau at 28 seconds, Franklin’s Carter Trambly and Wisner-Pilger’s Axton Lantz at 5:51.

Wyatt Urkoski (31-6) went 2-1 at Neligh-Oakdale following a 16-second pin of Summerland’s AJ Hobbs and a fall at 3:40 against West Holt’s Isaac Pistulka. In the 160 final, Urkoski lost by a 3-2 decision against Neligh-Oakdale’s Levi Drueke.

Hudson Urkoski (29-9) claimed bronze at 113 winning three of his four matches. Hudson defeated North Central’s 8-3 in the quarterfinals. After a semifinal defeat, the freshman pinned Central Valley’s Canon Holley at 1:11 and defeated Pleasanton’s Jesse Winberg by 4-3.

The match was tied 2-2 with Hudson taking down Winberg for the decisive score with 1:05 remaining.

Gage Friesen (26-14) split his four matches with all three wins coming via decision. He beat Summerland’s Ethan Kester 6-4 in the quarterfinals, Osmond’s Robert Aschoff 2-0 in the consolation semis and Braxton Siebrandt of Wisner-Pilger 8-4 in the 126 third place match.

High Plains split Thursday’s home triangular, defeating CCO and falling to East Butler 33-15.

Russell, Wyatt, Hudson and Friesen secured falls against CCO. Wyatt pinned East Butler’s Rocco Hageman while Caleb Sharman, Russell and Hudson won by decision.

The Storm finished the duals season 4-3. They competed at Friday’s Central Valley Invite.

Twin River

The Titans dropped three duals on Thursday in their home quadrangular. They lost to Weeping Water 54-28, 54-24 against Plainview and 27-24 versus Palmer.

Landen Cauthon, Adam Schroder, Shane Smith and Spencer Kula recorded falls against Weeping Water. Smith’s pin at 1 minute was the fastest on the team. Carter Ziemba (6-11) secured a 12-2 major decision versus Jameson Sumibcay on four takedowns, a two-point nearfall and a reversal.

Schroder (19-15) and Kula (15-6) pinned their respective opponents for the lone head-to-head wins against Plainview. Schroder defeated Owen Dobler at 1:09 and Kula pinned Wyatt Doerr in 58 seconds. Cauthon and Smith won by forfeit.

Schroder, Kula and Nathanial Mundahl (6-17) posted pins against Palmer. Schroder pinned Kane Kucera at 1:34, Kula beat Erik Samuelson at 1:48 and Mundahl defeated Dawson Lemburg at 3:37. Cauthon won by forfeit.

Cauthon (10-18) was the lone Twin River wrestler to medal at Madison, placing fourth at 106. His lone win was a 1-0 consolation semifinal victory against Lantz. Cauthon broke the scoreless deadlock on a third-period escape.

Twin River will compete in Saturday’s East Husker Conference meet at Howells-Dodge. The Titans are the reigning conference champions.