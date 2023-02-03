The Boone Central girls wrestling team concluded the regular season with the team title at Saturday's Dale Bonge Invite at Boone Central.

Mishayla Slaymaker, Cadence Wood, Leynn Luna, Kaylee Miller, Payton Becker, Madison Reilly and Belle Brodersen won their respective weight classes as the Cardinals finished with 132 points. They won by 55 points over Battle Creek.

Slaymaker (17-10) recorded three falls at 100 pounds, pinning Madison's Day Way Paw at 1 minute, 57 seconds, Apple Paw of Madison at 3:24 and teammate Ashlynn Guthard at 3:24.

Wood (21-7) went 2-0 at 105 on Saturday. She pinned Madison's Shantelle Mikkelson at 3:14 and defeated Elizabeth Juan Lucas of Madison by a 13-3 major decision. The freshman finished the match with a pair of three-point nearfalls, two takedowns, one reversal and one escape.

Becker (15-15) pinned Battle Creek's Keira Hestekind at 1:41 and Madison's Valentina Dorado at 4:58 to win the 130 title.

Brodersen (12-14) beat Battle Creek's Carrington Uhlir at 1:24 and Elkhorn Valley's Alexis Lind at 1:19 at 170.

Luna, Miller and Reilly won their only match of the day. Luna (27-5) earned a 10-3 victory over Battle Creek's Ella Reeves on one three-point nearfall, two takedowns, one reversal and one escape.

Miller (14-11) recorded a 47-second fall of Battle Creek's Chloe Wattier and Reilly pinned Alexis Hoffmann of Battle Creek at 1:22.

Guthard (21-8) pinned Apple at 5:32 and Day Way at 1:43 to claim silver at 100. Krohn placed second at 135 after a 7-3 decision over teammate Autumn Scheffler. She scored all seven points in period two on a three-point nearfall, a takedown, an escape and a penalty.

The Cardinal girls will head to Madison for the District A-2 meet beginning Friday at Madison. The state qualifiers will be determined on Saturday.

Boone Central boys

Sam Grape and Thomas Roberts defended its home mat on Saturday claiming gold at the Dale Bonge Invite.

Grape (30-10) prevailed in all three matches at 152, securing an 11-5 decision against Arlington's Kolton Gilmore, an 11-0 major decision versus Gordon-Rushville's Jace Freeseman and a 12-7 sudden victory over Aquinas Catholic's Jacob Moravec.

In the three wins, the senior tallied four three-point nearfalls, six takedowns, two reversals, two escapes and two penalties

Roberts (32-10) won all four matches in round-robin play with three pins and one decision. He pinned Aquinas' Tyler Kastl at 3:47 and St. Paul's Jack Kaslon and Kearney's Alec Newell at 2 minutes each.

In his final match of the day, Roberts defeated Gordon-Rushville's Tobi Berndt 3-1 on a second-period escape and a third-period takedown, breaking a 1-1 tie in the final seconds of regulation.

Colton Ray (28-17) won two of his three matches. He pinned Kearney's John Florell at 3:06 and McKaden Smith 9-0 on a pair of three-point nearfalls, one takedown and one escape.

In the 170-pound final, Ray was pinned by Ashland-Greenwood's Treyton Tweton at 5:24.

Carson Wood (27-4) reached the 126 semifinals on a 20-4 tech fall of St. Paul's Jaydn Thomsen, a fall at 1:40 against Gordon-Rushville's Jace Rawles and a 47-second pin of Kearney's Jett Sanchez.

Wood lost to Aquinas' Zander Kavan 3-1 in the fourth round and Elkhorn Valley's Mason Nitz 7-5 in the fifth round. Wood escaped once against Kavan and he took down Nitz once while escaping twice.

Gavin Mauch (20-23) pinned Aquinas' Seth Hlavac at 3:28 for his lone victory of the meet as he placed fourth. Jaxon Schafer (27-9) split his four matches, pinning St. Paul's Owen Sack in the 145 quarterfinals.

After a 10-3 semifinal defeat versus Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo, the senior rebounded with a 9-4 victory over Elkhorn Valley's Mason Schaffer. Schafer took down Schaffer four times and escaped once.

Boone Central's final meet before districts is Friday at the Adams Central Invite.

Cross County/Osceola

The Twisters saw four bring home medals at last Friday's Freeman Invite. Devin Nuttelman and Koy Mentink won gold medals, Wyatt Smith claimed silver and Liam White placed fifth.

Nuttelman (37-2) went a perfect 5-0 at Freeman with five falls. In pool play, the freshman pinned Johnson County Central's Trevin Huskey at 1:38, Smith at 1:18 and Norris' Colson McNabb at 1:32.

In the semifinals, Nuttelman defeated Peyton Welsh of Louisville at 3:18 before beating Smith for the second time in the 106 final, this time at 2:24.

Mentink (11-14) won gold at 113. He pinned Lincoln Christian's Karter Gabriel at 1:08 and Holdrege's Derrek Marquardt at 1:41. In his final match of the day, Mentink defeated Louisville's Aiden Wedekind 6-5.

Mentink entered the third period trailing 5-2, but the sophomore escaped and took down Wedekind to seal the comeback victory.

Smith (14-22) totaled three wins, pinning McNabb at 3:36 and Huskey at 2:50. He defeated Cooley 8-3 on three takedowns and one two-point nearfall.

White (6-24) dropped his first two matches of the meet before ending the day with three straight. He pinned Louisville's Shawn Kavanaugh at 2:43 in the final match of pool play.

The sophomore recorded a 26-second fall of Augustine Campbell of Auburn and pinned Kavanaugh at 2:18 in the 132 fifth-place match.

CCO competed in Thursday's Crossroads Conference meet at East Butler. Its final competition of the regular season is Saturday at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite.

High Plains

The High Plains boys medaled three at last Friday's Central Valley Invite. Gage Friesen and Wyatt Urkoski took home bronze and Levi Russell placed fourth.

Friesen (30-15) went 4-1 with two falls, one decision and one major decision. The sophomore pinned Overton's Wyatt Kyle in 52 seconds. He then defeated Yutan's Bryce Kolc 10-0 on a three-point nearfall, two takedowns and one escape.

Following a 3-0 semifinal defeat, Friesen recorded a 30-second fall of Hi-Line's Aidan Shutts. Friesen defeated Summerland's Ethan Kester 3-2 in the 126 third-place match. He trailed 2-1 entering the third, but a stalling penalty and an escape put Friesen in the lead for good.

Urkoski (35-7) claimed bronze winning three of his four head-to-head matches. After opening the meet with a pin at 2:47 of Weeping Water's Keegan McDonald, Urkoski defeated Cambridge's Hunter Perks 7-0 on two takedowns, one two-point nearfall and one escape.

Ben Alberts of GICC defeated Urkoski 8-1 in the 160 semifinals. In the consolation semifinals, Urkoski defeated Southern Valley's Mason Noel 4-1 on a takedown and a reversal. The junior won the third-place match by medical forfeit.

Russell (30-9) placed fourth at 106. The freshman reached the semifinals on two falls, one against Anselmo-Merna's Brett Olson at 1:41 and the other versus Hi-Line's Collin Shutts at 50 seconds.

Russell lost to Shelby-Rising City's Owen Krafka in the semifinals 6-0. He bounced back with a pin of Clayton Scoville of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller at 3:46 before falling to Wood River's Jace Martin 5-2 in the third-place match.

Dakota Gress (21-11) placed fourth at Saturday's Cedar Bluffs Girls Invite. The freshman pinned Logan View's Gracie Reynolds in 44 seconds in the 120 quarterfinals.

Gress lost to Stanton's Corah Linnaus by fall in the semifinals, but Gress recovered for a consolation semifinal fall of Wahoo's Katie Elder at 3:56. Brooklin Kuester of West Point-Beemer pinned Gress in 26 seconds in the third-place match.

Gress will head to Fremont for the District A-1 meet on Friday and Saturday. The Storm boys concluded the regular season at Thursday's CRC meet at East Butler.

Twin River

Saturday's East Husker Conference meet at Howells-Dodge was canceled due to weather.

The Titans end the regular season Saturday at GICC.