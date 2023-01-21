Area wrestling: Dakota Gress adds two more medals to collection

SCHUYLER - High Plains freshman continued her breakout freshman season with two more medals at the Schuyler Invite on Jan. 13 and Monday's Battle Creek Invite.

Dakota Gress was the 120-pound runner-up at Schuyler, winning two of her three matches. The freshman placed sixth at Battle Creek after going 1-3.

In Schuyler, Gress pinned her first two opponents Aurora's Emily Bohlman and Madison's September Thein to reach the gold medal bout. The freshman defeated Bohlman in 21 seconds and Thein in 3 minutes and 50 seconds.

Lacy Lemburg of Lakeview defeated Gress by a 2-0 decision to finish atop the podium. Lemburg scored a second-period reversal after electing bottom following a Gress defer at the end of period one. Gress elected neutral to start the third period, but she was unable to find the breakthrough tally.

"(I felt I) did pretty decent. Had some good competition," Gress said. "I'm not mad about it (the final). It was pretty good. She (Lemburg) was good."

On Monday, Gress bounced back from a 9-3 quarterfinal defeat to Pierce's Isabelle Skrdla with a pin of Stanton's Corah Linnaus at 1:47 in the first round of the consolation tournament.

Red Cloud/Blue Hill's Patricia Arroyo beat Gress 10-3 in the consolation semifinals with Skrdla pinning Gress at 1:55 in the third-place match.

Gress' record is 19-9 entering her final meet of the regular season next Saturday at the Cedar Bluffs Girls Invite.

She said this season has been going a lot better than she expected. Gress has placed no worse than seventh in seven meets, winning gold at the Wahoo Girls Invite on Dec. 16. Along with her silver at Schuyler, she claimed bronze at the Platteview Girls Invite on Dec. 17.

With one meet left before districts, Gress described what's going to be key for her to be successful in February.

"Just stay confident even if I'm going to lose and just keep going," Gress said.

High Plains boys

The Storm medaled four wrestlers at Saturday's Cross County Bob Orsborn Classic.

Wyatt Urkoski (27-5) captured the gold medal at 160 following a 4-0 meet. Urkoski recorded a 40-second fall versus David City's Jesse Divis and one at 3:53 against Lincoln Lutheran's Rylen Uhrich in pool play.

In the semifinals, Urkoski bested Central City's Bryce Kunz by a 13-4 major decision. The junior then pinned Nebraska Christian's Zach Huenefeld at 2:30 in the final. Saturday marked Urkoski's third gold medal of the season.

Hudson Urkoski (24-8) claimed bronze at 113 winning three of his four matches. In pool play, he pinned Fremont Bergan's Ryker Koenig at 3:15 and he defeated Twin River's Adam Schroder by a 4-2 decision.

In the semifinals, Clarkson/Leigh's Morgan Bunner pinned Hudson at 3:26 sending the sophomore to the third-place match. Hudson bounced back with a 3-2 victory over St. Paul's Derrick Ruzicka.

Gage Friesen (23-11) won all three of his pool matches. He defeated Bergan's Damian Flores by a 32-second fall, Amherst's Zach Roach by fall at 2:08 and a 6-2 decision against David City's Keaton Busch.

In the semifinals, Wisner-Pilger's Braxton Siebrandt shut out Friesen 7-0. The sophomore ended the meet with a 37-second pin of Norfolk Catholic's Oliver Daniel in the 126 third-place match.

Levi Russell (23-6) placed fifth at 106 pounds. Russell split his two pool matches, defeating St. Paul's Layne Baker 6-2 and falling to Dalton Lovejoy of Central City 2-0.

In the consolation bracket, Russell defeated Axton Lantz of Wisner-Pilger 11-0. The freshman won the fifth-place match with a 4-0 win over Baker.

The next meet for High Plains is Saturday at the Neligh-Oakdale Invite.

Boone Central boys

The Cardinal boys placed third at last Saturday's Gibbon Bill Foster Invite. Hank Hudson collected his third gold medal of the season while Jaxon Schafer and Sam Grape earned silver medals.

Boone Central finished with 154.5 points. Fillmore Central won the meet with 203 points and Thayer Central was the runner-up with 166 points.

Hudson (25-2) extended his winning streak to 22 matches on Saturday following three falls. The junior pinned Milford's Kasen Petsch at 1:02, Fillmore Central's Hunter Lukes at 3:33 and Mitchell's Jackson Jenkins in 50 seconds in the 220 final.

Schafer (17-6) ended the day as the 145 runner-up. He pinned Franklin's Jacob Jackson at 1:18 and Fillmore Central's Wyatt Rayburn at 5:04 to reach the semifinals.

By a 7-4 decision, Schafer defeated Ord's Brendan Boyce. The senior erased a 4-1 deficit with six unanswered points in the second period on an escape, takedown and three-point nearfall.

Cole Broeker of Southern Valley fended off a late challenge from Schafer for a 13-11 win in the final. Schafer trailed 7-2 after one and 11-5 before outscoring Broeker 6-2 in the final period. He finished with a three-point nearfall, two reversals, one takedown and two escapes.

Grape (20-8) placed second at 152 following a 2-1 meet. He defeated Harvard's Kyle Knueven in the quarterfinals on an 18-3 tech fall. Grape tallied two three-point nearfalls, one two-point nearfall and five takedowns.

In the semifinals, the senior pinned Thayer Central's Nate Burd at 1:45 setting up a title bout against Fillmore Central's Aiden Henrichs. The Panther defeated Grape by fall at 3:25.

Walker Robertson (16-9) finished fourth at 120 following a 2-2 meet. Robertson earned a 9-7 sudden victory versus Mitchell's Jamison Duncan on an overtime takedown.

The freshman's second win was in the consolation semifinals, a fall of Ord's Gage Kolar at 2:47. Robertson lost in the third-place match 16-2 against Avery Drohman of Thayer Central.

Colton Ray (20-11) also went 2-2 last week with a quarterfinal medical forfeit and a pin at 2:03 against Wood River's Bryan Flores in the consolation semifinals. Ray lost 7-4 in the 170 third-place match versus Gibbon's Kreyton Rockefeller.

Thomas Roberts (21-8) pinned Southern Valley's Trey Broeker at 2:44 in the quarterfinals and Wood River's Andy Aguilar at 4:34 in the consolation semifinals. Roberts was pinned by Ord's Ryan Gabriel in the semifinals and Thayer Central's Cole Vorderstrasse in the 195 third-place match.

Gavin Mauch (15-15) and Dylan Staub (4-19) earned fifth-place medals. Jordan Bailey (7-17) and Tracy Perez (12-16) finished sixth.

Boone Central competed in Friday's Madison Invite. On Saturday, it'll wrestle at the Mid State Conference meet at Norfolk Catholic.

Boone Central girls

The Cardinal girls competed in two tournaments, the Ord Girls Invite on Jan. 12 and Monday's Battle Creek Girls Invite.

Madison Reilly (17-8) took home a gold and a silver. The freshman captured her first career gold medal at Ord with three falls in under 1 minute.

Reilly pinned Grand Island's Griselda Lopez in 43 seconds, West Point-Beemer's Jocelin Reyes in 49 seconds and Ainsworth's Megan Jones in 34 seconds.

She followed that up with a silver at Battle Creek, winning by injury default in the quarterfinals and a 50-second fall against Pierce's Isabelle Kuehler. In the 140 final, Reilly lost to Winnebago's Avani Wilkie by fall.

Mishayla Slaymaker and Leynn Luna each brought home a silver and a bronze. Slaymaker (14-9) won three of her four matches at Ord with two falls and a 16-4 major decision of Lexington's Sadie Rodriguez in the third-place match.

After squeaking out an 8-7 victory against Madison's Apple Paw in the first round at Battle Creek, Slaymaker recorded third and fourth-round pins of Schuyler's Jessica Ortega and Pierce's Icis Sackville to end both meets 3-1.

Luna (21-5) placed third at Ord. After a quarterfinal pin at 1:04, she fell to Ainsworth's Jolyn Pozehl by fall in the 115 semifinals.

The freshman won both of her consolation bracket matches, a semifinal fall of WPB's Cloe Mandel and third-place match fall against McCook's Peyton Cook at 1:45.

On Monday, Luna went 2-1 for second at 110. She pinned Mandel and Battle Creek's Ella Reeves at 5:08. In her final match of the day, the freshman lost to Canton's Sara Schroder by fall.

Cadence Wood (17-6) won two bronze medals. In Ord, Wood bounced back from a first-round defeat with four consecutive pins in the 110 consolation bracket.

She pinned Grand Island's Emelia Stull in 46 seconds, Ainsworth's Tatum Nickless at 2:13, Minden's Cassandra Bernshausen in 56 seconds and Sandhills-Thedford's Taylor Weber at 29 seconds.

The freshman went 2-1, rebounding from a semifinal defeat with two falls. Wood beat Platteview's Leilou Guerrero at 1:29 and Canton's Marin Rhode at 3:12 to win bronze at 105.

Kaylee Miller (9-10) went 2-2 at Battle Creek to win a fourth-place medal. Miller posted a 58-second fall of Battle Creek's Ryleey Schulte in the 115 quarterfinals. In the consolation semifinals, the sophomore defeated Pamela Dennis of Crofton by fall at 1:18.

Next up for the Cardinals is the Mid State Conference meet on Saturday.

Cross County/Osceola

The Twisters hosted the Bob Orsborn Invite at Cross County last Saturday. Devin Nuttelman was the only CCO wrestler to win a match, taking home bronze.

Nuttelman (28-2) won four of his five matches at 106. In pool play, he pinned Clarkson/Leigh's Coal Fernau at 1:23 and secured a 17-1 tech fall of Lantz.

In the quarterfinals, Nuttelman beat Twin River's Landen Cauthon on a 1-minute fall. Hayden Schmit of David City handed Nuttelman his only loss, a 4-0 decision.

The freshman bounced back with a 1:48 pin of Central City's Dalton Lovejoy in the third-place match.

On Jan. 12, CCO dropped both matches of its triangular to fall to 2-9. It lost 54-13 to Milford with Liam White pinning Conner Chapman at 3:13, Nuttelman winning 12-0 versus Quinn Zegers and Wyatt Smith securing a 9-2 win over Caleb Kempf.

Nuttelman pinned York's Ty Erickson at 3:26 for the only Twister points in a 69-6 defeat to the Dukes.

CCO will head to Oakland-Craig for a tournament on Saturday.

Twin River

The Titans wrestled two meets in two days with three medaling at the Elm Creek Invite on Jan. 13. Schroder and Ashton Johnson took home silver medals and Carter Ziemba placed fourth.

Schroder (15-13) recorded two falls against Lexington's Isaias Giron and Alma's Carter Brandyberry to earn a spot in the 113 final. Kaiden Schelling of Sedgwick County/Fleming pinned Schroder to take first.

Johnson (19-7) also went 2-1 at Elm Creek, with a 43-second pin of North Platte St. Patrick's Dax Connick and one at 1:43 versus Cozad's Kolton Goff. Sutherland's Cauy Kohl defeated Johnson 6-3 in the 138 final.

In just his second meet of the season, Ziemba (4-7) placed fourth at 145. The sophomore won three straight consolation matches following a quarterfinal defeat.

Ziemba pinned Fullerton's Dillon Fitzgerald in 54 seconds, North Platte St. Patrick's Cole Rollins in 40 seconds Hi-Line's Ethan Oberg at 1:52. He lost to Sutherland's Ryker Copeland for the second time in the meet in the third-place match.

In Saturday's Cross County Bob Orsborn Classic, the Titans recorded six wins as five placed eighth.

Spencer Kula (12-6) won two matches to lead Twin River. He pinned Doniphan-Trumbull's Preston Witter in 55 seconds and David City's Jason White at 2:16. In the third round, he lost 1-0 to Amherst's Ben McGee before getting pinned in the consolation bracket by Wisner-Pilger's Keegan Poppe.

Cauthon (6-16) defeated CCO's Wyatt Smith by a 4-2 decision in the first round of the 106-pound tournament. Schroder pinned Koenig at 1:44 at 113.

Shane Smith (10-12) earned an 8-7 win over Central City's Degan Elton at 126 and Johnson secured a 19-4 tech fall of David City's Jace Rerucha at 138.

Twin River competed at Friday's Madison Invite.