Cross County/Osceola freshman Devin Nuttleman completed the regular season with two more gold medals, winning a Crossroads Conference title on Jan. 2 and gold at Saturday's Crusader Invite at Grand Island Central Catholic.

Nuttelman (40-2) secured three wins Saturday. He began the day with fall at 2 minutes, 25 seconds of teammate Wyatt Smith in the quarterfinals. The freshman pinned Central City's Dalton Lovejoy at 1:05 in the semifinals.

In the 106-pound first-place match, Nuttelman won by a 15-7 major decision against Tekamah-Herman's Blayne Williams. Nuttelman recorded three two-point nearfalls, two takedowns, two reversals and one escape.

The freshman won all four round-robin matches at the CRC meet at East Butler. He defeated East Butler's Keigan Kocian, Smith, East Butler's Trenton Van Veldhuizen and Shelby-Rising City's Owen Krafka by fall.

Koy Mentink, Liam White, Smith and Kalan Lane all claimed medals at conference.

Mentink (13-16) claimed bronze splitting four matches at 113. He pinned East Butler's Vincent Vandenberg at 1:56 and SRC's Bailey Turpitt at 4:33.

White (6-26) finished third at 132 dropping a first-round match to SRC's Kole Eickmeier. He medically forfeited his match against East Butler's Lane Bohac. Smith (15-25) placed fourth at 106 with his only win coming against Kocian, a pin at 1:52.

Lane (7-31) earned two wins at 120. He defeated Southern's Josh Upton 12-3 with a pair of three-point nearfalls, two takedowns and one reversal. The freshman pinned Friend's Kyler Sladek at 1:51 in the fourth round.

Next up for the Twisters is the District C-3 meet at Central City beginning Friday.

Twin River

The Titans also competed at the Crusader Invite on Saturday, finishing the meet with two medalists. Adam Schroder and Spencer Kula took home bronze medals at 113 and 170, respectively.

Schroder (23-16) went 4-1, opening the meet with a 49-second pin of Lincoln East's Alex Firestone and a fall of Tekamah-Herman's Ty Strode at 3:44.

After a semifinal defeat, Schroder bounced back with a 6-4 decision against Landon Miller of Tekamah-Herman on two reversals and one takedown. In the third-place match, Schroder pinned Strode at 4:20.

Kula (18-7) pinned Central City's Bryan Redmond in the quarterfinals at 1:32. After a semifinal defeat, Kula rebounded with two consolation wins.

He recorded a 51-second fall of Lincoln East's Elijah Gutz in the consolation semifinals. The senior pinned GICC's Connor Johnson at 2:24 in the third-place match.

Landen Cauthon and Shane Smith posted one win each. Cauthon (11-20) defeated Scotus Central Catholic's Brayden Flemming 13-12 on a reversal with five seconds remaining in the match. The freshman tallied four takedowns and three escapes in addition to the match-clinching reversal.

Smith (14-17) tallied a fall at 3:28 against Centura's Dalton Zipf.

Twin River will join CCO in Central City for the District C-3 meet on Friday.

Boone Central

Boone Central junior Hank Hudson and senior Sam Grape won their final meet of the regular season at last Friday's Adams Central Invite.

Hudson (34-5) pinned Centennial's Austin Patchin in 30 seconds and Lincoln North Star's Dallas Paxton at 1:23 to capture his fifth title of the season.

Grape (33-10) recorded three falls en route to gold. The senior pinned Fremont's Bretton Piscitelli at 1:20, Grand Island Northwest's Zach Cooley at 34 seconds and Lexington's Landon Johnson at 1:10.

Walker Robertson, Jaxon Schafer and Thomas Roberts picked up silver medals.

Robertson (22-15) pinned Aurora's Dane Bellis at 1:49 and Orion Hamilton at 48 seconds. In the first-place match, Robertson lost to Jayden Thorell of Lexington at 3:32.

Schafer (29-10) beat Aurora's Elijah Perez by fall at 2:14. In the semifinals, he defeated Lexington's Cesar Cano by an 12-11 tiebreaker. After Cano escaped in double overtime, Schafer scored a reversal in triple overtime to prevail.

Jarrett Dodson of Centennial defeated Schafer 16-7 in the first-place match. Schafer finished with three escapes, one reversal and one takedown.

Roberts (34-11) secured a medical forfeit in the quarterfinals followed by a semifinal fall of Lincoln North Star's Ryder Nebesniak at 3:17. The sophomore lost 7-2 to Aurora's Britton Kemling in the final.

The Cardinals host the District C-1 meet beginning on Friday.

High Plains

High Plains concluded the regular season at the CRC meet. Hudson and Wyatt Urkoski took home conference titles while Gage Friesen finished in second.

Hudson (34-11) posted four falls at 106 defeating Vandenberg, Turpitt, Mentink and East Butler's Kale Glasshoff. The quickest pin was 31 seconds against Vandenberg.

Wyatt (39-7) opened the meet with a fall of East Butler's Rocco Hageman at 2:47. He recorded back-to-back tech falls of Palmer's Dawson Lemburg 15-0 and Friend's Mason Semler 18-2. In those two matches, Wyatt combined for nine two-point nearfalls, one three-point nearfall and five takedowns.

The junior ended the meet with a 3-2 win over SRC's Justin Knoll. Wyatt took down Knoll to lead 2-1 after one period. He escaped in period two and held on for the victory allowing one escape with 22 seconds remaining.

Friesen (33-16) pinned Southern's Kolten Ideus at 2:40 and Meridian's Carter Haverluck at 4:20 in pool play. In the semifinals, the sophomore pinned Palmer's Jason Thompson at 1:09.

East Butler senior Reece Kocian edged out Friesen 4-3 in the 126 championship match. Reece took down Friesen in period one and escaped twice in period two. Friesen scored a takedown in period two and escaped with 24 seconds left.

Caleb Sharman and Kaden Rieken claimed bronze medals. Sharman (14-24) defeated Palmer's Erik Samuelson by fall at 1:17 and Southern's Carsen Goes 7-2 on three escapes and two takedowns.

Rieken (13-24) recorded a 19-second fall of Centennial's Zaden Murphy for his lone win of the meet.

The Storm travels to Southern Valley for the District D-2 meet starting Friday.