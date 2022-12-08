Area wrestling: Devin Nuttelman wins gold at Lakeview and Howells-Dodge

Cross County/Osceola freshman Devin Nuttelman sprinted out to a perfect 7-0 start and two gold medals in his first two varsity meets. Nuttelman claimed gold at last Friday's Lakeview Invite and Saturday's Howells-Dodge Invite.

On Friday, Nuttelman defeated all four opponents by fall. He pinned Arlington freshman Jake Flesner at 1 minute and 48 seconds in the first round. In the quarterfinals, Nuttelman defeated Gibbon freshman Giovanni Ramirez by fall at 2:27.

The freshman secured his quickest fall of the day in the semifinals, defeating East Butler sophomore Kale Glasshoff in 27 seconds. Nuttelman squared off against North Bend freshman Cashtin Stanek in the 113-pound first place bout. Nuttelman pinned Stanek at 2:41 to secure his first gold medal.

Nuttelman earned a bye into the quarterfinals Saturday. He defeated Lyons-Decatur Northeast's David Schild by fall at 1:26. In the semifinals, he defeated Clarkson/Leigh state qualifier Morgan Bunner by a 10-2 major decision. In a first-place match against Madison's Kevin Pedraza, Nuttelman secured his first tech fall winning 15-0.

Wyatt Smith placed fourth for CCO at 106 pounds in both tournaments. After dropping his quarterfinal match, Smith defeated a pair of Tigers Friday in Keigan Kocian and Vincent Vandenberg by fall to reach the third-place match. Scotus Central Catholic's Hunter Brunkhorst defeated Smith for the second time, winning by a 5-2 decision.

In the Howells-Dodge Invite, Smith went 1-2. His lone win was in the consolation semifinals against Clarkson/Leigh's Coal Fernau by pin at 2:10.

Koy Mentik placed sixth at Lakeview with a 2-3 record. His two victories came via pin. Hector Esparza earned one win at 285 at Lakeview. He defeated Wayne's Carter Wiese by fall at 2:55.

On Tuesday, CCO split its home triangular. After losing to Red Cloud/Blue Hill 54-24, it defeated South Central Nebraska Unified District #5 24-18. Next up for CCO is Saturday's Osceola Invite.

High Plains

The Storm saw four wrestlers claim gold at Saturday's Conestoga Cougar Classic. Levi Russell, Hudson Urkoski, Gage Friesen, and Wyatt Urkoski stood atop the podium in their respective weight classes.

Lance Russell and Kaden Rieken also took home silver and a fourth place medal, respectively, as High Plains finished the tournament in fifth.

Levi won both 106 matches. After advancing to the final due to an injury default, the freshman defeated Louisville sophomore Peyton Welsh by pin at 2:55.

Hudson won all three 113 matches Saturday by fall. He beat Conestoga's Jace Thomas in 12 seconds, Louisville's Aiden Wedekind in 54 seconds and Conestoga's Asher Koehnen in 3:24.

Friesen defeated Logan View's Zeke Bliven and Wahoo Neumann's Landon Sund by fall to advance to the 132-pound gold medal match. The sophomore took the final by a 12-0 major decision over Conestoga's Collin Dufault. Friesen recorded two takedowns, two three-point nearfalls and one reversal.

Wyatt posted four victories, three by fall and one by decision. His quickest pin came in the semifinals at 28 seconds against Logan View's Tregan Fitzke. The other two falls were marked at 1:22 and 4:43.

In the 160-pound final, Wyatt defeated Wahoo Neumann's Adam Ohnoutka by a 6-4 decision. The match was tied 4-4 entering the final period, but a reversal one second before the match expired delivered the junior the gold medal.

Lance went 2-1 on Saturday defeated Louisville's Easton Kozeny by fall at 48 seconds. He pinned Wahoo Neumann's David Hart at 3:31 in the semifinals. In the 138 final, Lance was defeated by fall by Logan View's Kaden Gregory at 3:31.

Rieken defeated Logan View's in the 285 consolation semifinals by a 4-2 decision thanks to a first-period takedown and a two escapes in period two.

On Dec. 1, High Plains competed at the Clarkson/Leigh quadrangular. The Storm went 1-2, earning a 36-24 win over Winside. They lost to Shelby-Rising City 45-24 and Clarkson/Leigh 34-24.

Next meet for High Plains is at Saturday's Osceola Invite.

Twin River

Titans senior Ashton Johnson claimed a silver medal at Saturday's Broken Bow Invite. In the quarterfinals, Johnson defeated St. Paul's Garrett Didier by fall at 1:44.

Johnson advanced to the 138-pound final thanks to a pin of Kearney Catholic's Sam Luther. Gordon-Rushville sophomore Kyler Vincent pinned Johnson at 4:45 to capture the gold medal.

Shane Smith placed fourth at 126 going 2-2 on the day. Smith defeated Mitchell's Rylan Houk by fall and St. Paul's Jaydn Thomsen by a 6-1 decision to advance to the third place match. The freshman lost to Perkins County's Tony Lyons at 2:03 by pin.

Adam Schroder earned a win for Twin River at 120 in the consolation round by beating Ord's Gage Kolar by a 10-5 decision. The freshman recorded three takedowns and two reversals in the victory.

Thursday's dual against Lakeview was canceled due to weather. The Titans will take the mat next on Saturday at the North Bend Invite.

Boone Central

The Cardinal boys opened the season on Dec. 1 with a dual against Aquinas Catholic before competing in Friday's Blair Duals Invite.

Boone Central went 1-5 with its lone win coming against Platteview 45-30 on Friday. In that dual, Carson Wood, Sam Grape, Hank Hudson and Gavin Mauch secured pins. Colton Ray won by a 6-2 decision. Grape recorded the fastest pin of the dual with a fall registered at 18 seconds.

The Cardinals finished Friday's tournament in fifth place following defeats to South Sioux City (40-33), Lincoln North Star (39-27), Schuyler (54-21) and Blair (52-18). On Thursday, the Monarchs edged Boone Central 54-27.

Wood, Grape and Thomas Roberts sport the best records on the team going 5-1. Mauch, Ray and Hudson recorded four victories.

The Boone Central girls competed in Saturday's O'Neill Invite with five Cardinals medaling. Cadence Wood earned a silver medal, Ashlynn Guthard, Leynn Luna and Madison Reilly took home bronze and Payton Becker secured a fourth place medal.

Wood advanced to the 110 final following pins of Fillmore Central's Elizabeth Lockhart and Summerland's Lenora Kester. In the first place match, Battle Creek's Afftynn Stusse pinned Wood at 1:20.

At 105, Guthard bounced back from a quarterfinal defeat with two falls in the consolation semifinals and third place match of O'Neill's Cyrise Brown and Pierce's Mia Sackville.

Luna won four of five matches and reached the semifinals with pins of West Holt's Cale Deseive and Fillmore Central's Sarah Turner. After being defeated by fall in the 115 semis, Luna won the final two matches of the day by fall.

Reilly recorded two falls of 20 and 39 seconds to reach the 145 third place match against Ainsworth's Megan Jones. The freshman pinned Jones at 1:17 to claim bronze.

Becker split her four matches at 130. In the consolation bracket, Becker defeated Alexis Hoffmann by a tiebreaker 2-1. The freshman went to overtime in the next round against Valentine's Ariana Blume.

After trailing 6-5 after two periods, Becker recorded two escapes and a takedown to force the extra period tied 10-10. In overtime, Becker took down Blume with 42 seconds left to win 12-10. The freshman was pinned in the third place match.

Both wrestling teams will be back in action on Thursday at the York triangular.