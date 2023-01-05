Area wrestling: Four Cardinals win gold at Newman Grove Holiday Invite

Boone Central boys wrestling placed second at the Newman Grove Holiday Invite last Thursday with 204 points as 10 Cardinals claimed medals. Wilber-Clatonia took home the team title with 217 points.

Carson Wood, Jaxon Schafer, Sam Grape and Hank Hudson stood atop the podium. Walker Robertson and Tracy Perez won silver medals. Thomas Roberts captured bronze and Gavin Mauch and Peyton Westerman earned fourth-place medals.

Wood (15-1) won all three matches with two tech falls and one fall. In the 126-pound quarterfinals, Wood defeated Battle Creek's Wiley Anderson by a 20-4 tech fall. After pinning Hartington Cedar Catholic's Hunter Kuchta in the semifinals, he defeated West Point GACC's Noah Brichacek 22-6.

Schafer (8-2) beat Bo Oligumueller of GACC by fall at 44 seconds. In the semifinals, Schafer edged out Norfolk's Josiah Kumm 4-3 with one takedown and two escapes. The senior earned a fall at 4:33 against Wilber-Clatonia's Jordan Marsh to claim gold at 145.

Grape (13-3) reached the 152-pound final on falls of Newman Grove's Lucas Krueger and Clarkson/Leigh's James Groteluschen. In a bout against Wilber-Clatonia's Zander Baker, Grape shut out Baker 5-0 to finish in first. The senior recorded a takedown, a reversal and a penalty.

At 220 pounds, Hudson (14-2) earned three falls. He defeated Battle Creek's Jacob Ottis in 44 seconds, Colton Sanderson of Pender in 1 minute, 39 seconds and Mason Topp of Winside at 4:50.

Robertson (8-4) opened the day with three wins at 120 following three first-period pins. He defeated Norfolk's Kendrick Hitz and Brady Krajewski and teammate Westerman. After a 7-2 defeat against Wilber-Clatonia's Logan Zimmerman, Robertson defeated Norris' Alex Cropp by a 9-1 major decision.

Perez (7-9) tallied three wins to reach the 138-pound final. He pinned Battle Creek's Devin Hassler at 5:05, defeated Clarkson/Leigh's Dylan Higby 10-4 and Norfolk's Ayden Christensen by fall at 3:29. Brady Hochstein of Cedar Catholic shut out Perez 6-0 to win gold.

Roberts (12-5) bounced back from a quarterfinal defeat to win three matches in a row to capture bronze. Dahkota Zlomke of Battle Creek defeated Roberts in a 5-3 sudden victory. The first period ended 2-2 following a Zlomke takedown and a Roberts reversal. Zlomke escaped Roberts to take a 3-2 lead into the third, but the Cardinals sophomore escaped with 1:36 left to force overtime.

With 20 seconds remaining in the first period, Zlomke took down Roberts to clinch the victory. After back-to-back falls, Roberts earned a rematch against Zlomke for bronze. A takedown and two escapes, including one with 59 seconds remaining in the match, was enough for a 4-3 win.

Mauch (8-9) and Westerman (2-6) claimed two wins each at 113 and 120, respectively, to leave with medals.

The Boone Central girls competed at Thursday's Winnebago Lady Indian Invite. Leynn Luna led the Cardinals with a gold medal at 115 pounds as the team placed ninth.

Luna (12-2) pinned all three of her opponents, defeating Blair's Alison Wheeler at 1:07, Columbus' Marissa Anderson at 1:53 and Wahoo's Grace Darling at 3:27.

Cadence Wood (7-3) captured the bronze medal at 110. She reached the semifinals following a 22-second fall of North Bend's Natalee Mullally and at 3:14 against Harrisburg's Susu Kamara. Wood suffered a fall defeat against Battle Creek's Ella Reeves, sending her to the third-place match.

The freshman defeated Johnson County Central's Alejandra Reyes by a 2-0 decision thanks to a second-period reversal.

Boone Central will compete at the Norm Manstedt Invite at Central Community College-Columbus this week. The girls compete on Thursday while the boys will take the mats on Friday and Saturday.

Twin River

The Titans medaled two at Friday's Fillmore Central Invite. Ashton Johnson claimed a silver medal at 138 pounds and Adam Schroder placed fourth at 113.

Johnson (13-3) reached the championship bracket following three first-period pins of Fillmore Central's Waylon Rayburn, Louisville's Easton Kozeny and Doniphan-Trumbull's Andy Schultz.

The senior advanced to the first-place match following a 12-3 win over York's Hudson Holoch. Johnson led 10-0 after two periods on a three-point nearfall, a two-point nearfall, two takedowns and one escape. Holoch was taken down by Johnson once more in period three.

Fillmore Central's Alexander Schademann defeated Johnson 10-6 in the final behind five takedowns, one in the first period and two in periods two and three. Johnson escaped four times and tallied one takedown.

Schroder (10-7) reached the championship bracket after three wins. He defeated East Butler's Tristan Kocian 13-8, Louisville's Aiden Wedekind 6-0 and Doniphan-Trumbull's Haydan Smith by fall.

In the semifinals, Schroder lost by an 8-7 tiebreaker to York's Isaac Ciro. The freshman trailed 3-2 after one and 7-4 after one, before tying the match in the final period with a penalty and a reversal with six seconds left. Ciro escaped Schroder in overtime.

Twin River will compete against Neligh-Oakdale on Thursday before taking part in the Aquinas Catholic Invite on Saturday.

High Plains

High Plains spent two days at Pleasanton, competing in a couple of duals on Thursday before taking part in the Kurt Keaschall Invite.

On Friday, Wyatt Urkoski and Levi Russell claimed medals. Urkoski (19-3) earned silver at 160 with three wins. The junior pinned Ansley-Litchfield's Kaden Stunkel and Loomis/Bertrand's Cauy Meyer.

In the semifinals, he defeated Hitchcock County's Tanner O'Brien 8-3 on two takedowns, one reversal and one escape. Grand Island Central Catholic's Ben Alberts defeated Urkoski 9-6 in the 160 final.

Alberts led 2-1 after period one and 5-2 after period two. Both scored four points in the third as Urkoski finished the match with four escapes and one takedown.

Russell (18-3) claimed fourth following four wins. After a first round loss, Russell earned two falls, one major decision and one decision. He finished fourth due to his five-match limit.

Russell defeated Pleasanton's Evan Kucera 13-1 in the first round of the consolation bracket. The freshman recorded four takedowns, one three-point nearfall and one escape.

He recorded back-to-back falls before earning a 7-0 win over Hitchcock County's Dylan Kollmorgen in the consolation semifinals. Russell totaled a three-point nearfall, a takedown and a reversal.

Hudson Urkoski (17-5) and Gage Friesen (16-6) both finished the day 3-2. Hudson earned three falls and Friesen ended the day with two falls and an 8-4 decision win.

High Plains improved its duals record to 3-2 following wins Thursday against Pleasanton 39-18 and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 31-30 by tiebreaker.

Dakota Gress placed seventh in Winnebago on Thursday. Gress earned three wins, including falls of Harrisburg's Chloe Ellingsen and Quad County Northeast's Emily Olson. Her third win came via no contest.

Next up for the Storm is the Norm Manstedt Invite this week.