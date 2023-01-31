Bargen, Dominguez and Ternus win gold at Central Conference invite

Owen Bargen, Yordi Dominguez and Landon Ternus wrapped up an undefeated Saturday, Jan. 28, with golds.

Seven other Vikings also medaled in the Central Conference meet claiming fourth place as a team with 182 team points. Grand Island Northwest finished first with 228 points.

Bargen (37-2) had a bye to start the day and would make quick work of his three opponents. In Bargen's opening act on the mat, he would pin Seward 's Caden Schadwinkel in 36 seconds.

Bargen would then win, via pinfall, over Crete's Cesar Linares in 59 seconds followed by a 7-1 decision against Brooks Loosvelt, York, in the 160-pound gold match.

Dominguez (34-2) also took a bye in the opening round and won his next three matches. In his first win, Dominguez would pin Schuyler's Josue Veliz at 1:31.

In Dominguez's final matches, he would pin Northwest's Nolan Moorman in 30 seconds and win via a 6-2 decision over York's Dylan Bower in the 170-pound first-place match.

Ternus (34-0) kept his perfect season alive winning both of his matches following a double bye.

Ternus would pin Crete's Pedro Vargas at 1:40 prior to claiming gold in the 220-pound first-place match against Joseph Stein, Northwest, with a pin at 1:12.

Fabian Recinos (26-13) was the lone Viking to fall in the first-place match. He started the day with a bye and followed up by winning two matches. In the two matches Recinos pinned Northwest's Joseph Stein at 1:20 followed by an 8-3 decision win against Cooper Ewoldt, also from Northwest.

Recinos would fall in the 182-pound first-place match due to injury in 21 seconds.

Four Vikings claimed bronze in the meet including Eli Pilakowski, Gerber Recinos, Miguel Cullum and Sebastian De La Cruz.

Pilakowski (30-13) opened with a bye before picking up a 7-2 win by decision. He would then lose his only match of the day by a 3-0 decision.

Pilakowski would bounce back in his final two matches picking up a 10-1 major decision win and a 5-4 win in the 138-pound third-place match.

Gerber (29-13) won his first two matches via pins at 2:58 and 3:45 before losing his only match of the day by a 6-2 decision.

Gerber would win the final two matches of the day with 3-1 decisions including one in the 145-pound third-place match.

Cullum (37-6) went 3-1 on the day following an opening-round bye. He would earn a win via fall at 1:42 before losing in a 6-3 decision in the semifinal.

In the consolation bracket, Cullum would earn two wins by pinfalls at 1:14 and 1:00 in the 152-pound third-place match.

De La Cruz (14-21) also opened with a bye quickly followed by a loss by pin at 4:30. He would then have two more byes before winning his final two matches.

In his final two matches, De La Cruz won 14-7 before winning 4-1 in a tiebreaker in the 195-pound third-place match.

Levi Lutjelusche (28-14) finished fourth following a bye in the opening round and a win via pinfall at 4:54. He would then lose in a 5-2 decision before earning another win with a pin at 2:26. In the 126-pound third-place match, Lutjelusche lost 3-0.

Bo Mahoney (9-22) was the final medalist for the Vikings with sixth. He would have three byes and three losses on the day.

The Lakeview Vikings are set to be back on the mats on Friday as they travel to the Clarkson/Leigh Invite along with 13 other schools.