BC's Majerus won't rule out return to the mat

Things are a little different in the Majerus household lately. Josh and his wife Rachel welcomed Max into the world on Sept. 12.
Josh, the head wrestling coach at Boone Central, was a fifth-place and third-place medalist for the Cardinals during his varsity career who went on to become a three-time All-American and national champion at Chadron State. Majerus took the head coaching job at Twin River in 2015, spent three years with the Titans and moved on to his alma mater, where he'll enter his third year of leading the program this winter.
Majerus also had a stellar career after college, going unbeaten in the Cornhusker State Games in 55 matches and earning the Male Athlete of the Year from the National Congress of State Games in 2015.
The award came after his final season of competition. He hasn't returned to the mat since then. Life professionally and personally has prevented the same sort of summertime freedom he had enjoyed after college.
Although it's been five years, Majerus won't say he's completely retired from wrestling. But with the arrival of Max, it seems Josh's eyes might be more fixed on the next generation rather than continuing his own personal winning streak.
"I put a lot of time into the boys. Now, trying to be with my kid and the team, these first couple years are going to be different. I’ve just got to continue to figure it out," Majerus said. "I did purchase a mat for my basement already. I'm just trying to make him love the sport."
Granted until Max makes up his own mind, there will be questions about his future on the hardwood as much as on the mat. With a father who stands 6-5, it's likely Max will have a tough time choosing an athletic future.
But between now and then, his dad is enjoying a resurgence at Boone Central and considering his own return to competition.
The State Games features wrestling tournaments for Greco-Roman, Freestyle, Folkstyle, Advantage and Beach. Majerus started out by participating in as many as he could before transitioning to one day of competition during the event.
Finding the time to spend an entire weekend in Lincoln, wrestle 13 or 14 matches and pay the entry fee for each tournament became more of a balancing act over time. Plus, Majerus started facing the same opponents each year. He had started summertime wrestling with the plan to compete until he was beaten. Well, after almost a decade he had yet to lose.
When he started, there was a fellow All-American from Doane and another from Wyoming. Those two eventually stopped showing up after they couldn't find a way around Majerus. He assumed that day would eventually come for him as well, but it never did.
His days of dominance may be through, but if Majerus can continue to build toward a dominant program in Albion, he'd likely enjoy that success even more. The Cardinals sent a wrestler to a title match in each of his first two years. One of those is back this winter looking to give the school its first-ever gold medal.
In the meantime, when the competitive juices start flowing again, Majerus doesn't have to look to far for a match. BC has five wrestlers large enough to qualify for heavyweight this year, though four of the five are dropping weight to 220 or 195.
If five years ago was it, can Majerus be satisfied? One would think an unbeaten career after college would suffice. But now with Max in the world, any return to competition would be on his behalf. Majerus couldn't be beaten when he was a single guy doing it for fun. Good luck to whomever is next on that mat now that he's got Max in his corner.
"I would love to do it again," he said. "Obviously, it's a long time before my kid gets to that age, but it would be cool if he could see me wrestle. It's a long time away, but I could see myself going back any time."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
