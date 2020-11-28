BC's Majerus won't rule out return to the mat

Granted until Max makes up his own mind, there will be questions about his future on the hardwood as much as on the mat. With a father who stands 6-5, it's likely Max will have a tough time choosing an athletic future.

But between now and then, his dad is enjoying a resurgence at Boone Central and considering his own return to competition.

The State Games features wrestling tournaments for Greco-Roman, Freestyle, Folkstyle, Advantage and Beach. Majerus started out by participating in as many as he could before transitioning to one day of competition during the event.

Finding the time to spend an entire weekend in Lincoln, wrestle 13 or 14 matches and pay the entry fee for each tournament became more of a balancing act over time. Plus, Majerus started facing the same opponents each year. He had started summertime wrestling with the plan to compete until he was beaten. Well, after almost a decade he had yet to lose.

When he started, there was a fellow All-American from Doane and another from Wyoming. Those two eventually stopped showing up after they couldn't find a way around Majerus. He assumed that day would eventually come for him as well, but it never did.