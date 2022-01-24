Bearcats turn the tables on Discoverers

Columbus High wrestling reversed a losing streak to Kearney that was at least as long as nine years in a row when it defeated the Bearcats on the road in 2020. Yet, as nice as it was to finally answer back, Kearney turned the tables less than 24 hours later and won a dual over Columbus at the UNK Duals.

It was dejá vú all over again Friday when the Bearcats reversed several results from the night before and finished off an identical scenario from two years earlier. CHS defeated Kearney on Thursday 37-31 then lost the rematch in the third-place dual Friday by a score of 40-25.

Kearney flipped five rematches from the day before. Columbus defeated Sedgwick County/Fleming (Kansas) 61-16, Minden 39-24 and Bellevue West 54-27. Broken Bow took down CHS 33-24 and sent the Discoverers to the third place match. Kearney won nine of the 14 in the rematch and had bonus point wins in five of those.

"When they made a big deal out of it (on Thursday) and they had it in their auditorium with walkout songs and videos and a bunch of other stuff going on, it amps everybody else. They may regret doing that because it gets our kids going also. It's a much different atmosphere than when you're wrestling in a gym with 10 mats going simultaneously," coach Adam Keiswetter said. "Thursday was more enjoyable, and obviously our kids performed better, too. ... It's a little frustrating. If you can beat somebody once, in my opinion, you should be able to do it again."

The four members of the team that have collected most of the medals and most of the wins continued to lead the way. Sophomore Brenyn Delano, juniors Adrian Bice and Liam Blaser and senior Rylee Iburg were each 5-0 on the day. Senior Blake Cerny was 4-1.

Delano scored two pins, a 10-5 decision, 10-2 major and 15-0 technical fall. Bice won four times by fall and was one point away from a tech fall in a 16-2 victory. Iburg pinned two opponents, beat another 5-0 and accepted a forfeit. Blaser earned three pins, a 13-2 major and a 5-1 win.

Cerny won by two first-period pins and a 3-0 decision. But it was his loss in a 5-3 sudden victory to Kearney's Archer Heelan that was one of the five matches the Bearcats turned around from the day before.

Cerny beat Heelan for the first time in four five tries on Thursday 6-0 and secured the dual with with Columbus leading by three team points. He and Caydn Kucera, Kaden Brownlow, Carter Braun and Luis Garcia-Gomez suffered revenge and gave up 21 team points.

Kearney won the first four matches and led 16-0 when Kasen Grape provided the only CHS revenge from the day before when he stopped the run on a 14-13 decision against Nick Sutto. Sutton had pinned him the night before.

But Kearney put it away with wins in four of the next six, three of which added 18 points on pinfall wins.

"Sometimes I think guys today have too much information at their fingertips. They research these kids, know every detail about them, know every opponent they lost to and have information overload," Keiswetter said. "(They think about that) instead of, why don't you see if you can take him down and start from there; stop analyzing so much."

Columbus won five of the first six over Sedgwick County and had a 28-4 lead thanks to pins by Blake Cerny, Bice, Brownlow and a forfeit for Kucera.

CHS and Minden were tied 18-18 after nine matches the Discoverers won four of the last five matches and pulled away thanks to a pin by Iburg, tech fall from Delano, 13-2 major by Blaser and Bryson Huey accepting a forfeit.

Bellevue West had a 27-18 lead with six matches to go when Columbus won five of those, scored four pins by Iburg, Blaser, Huey and Delano and took a forfeit win from Levi Cerny.

CHS trailed Broken Bow 18-15 with five matches left in the lineup. The Indians won three and scored 15 points. Delano put together a 10-5 win and Blake Cerny had a pin in the final match but it wasn't enough.

Columbus wraps up the dual season on Tuesday at home against Lincoln North Star. CHS is 12-7 and currently ninth in the wildcard standings. North Star is 1-12. The top eight teams, as determined by the final standings Jan. 31 will earn a trip to the state duals.

"We have to feel like once we've beaten a guy, we can beat him again," Keiswetter said. "But those guys on Kearney that lost probably felt like they let their team down. They probably went home that night and stewed on it while our guys were probably feeling pretty good about themselves. It could have fed into the psychology part of Friday; who knows for sure."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

