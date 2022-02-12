Better late than never: Taylor finds success despite joining the CHS wrestling team late

Now she can't imagine a better way to spend her afternoons and weekends, but just a few months ago Columbus High sophomore Danica Taylor was content to be a spectator.

A team manager last season, Taylor entertained the idea of joining the Columbus High wrestling program before girls wrestling was sanctioned by the NSAA but ultimately decided against it. She came into this winter again on the sidelines until some advice from her brother, senior Rylee Iburg, and assistant coach Brian Brownlow.

Now she's the last Discoverer girl standing and the first to ever qualify for the state tournament.

"At the beginning of the season I was just trying it out, making state would be nice but I don't know if I'm going to get there," Taylor said. "Towards the end of the season it was, 'This is my goal and I'm going to get there."

Taylor earned her way to Omaha as the district runner-up at the tournament in Kearney. In the first year of girls wrestling, every team was assigned to the same classification and divided into four districts. At those districts the top three qualified for the first girls state tournament.

Taylor won three in a row, all by pin, on her way to the finals at 145 pounds. Making the final meant she had made history no longer the result. Anyia Roberts of Grand Island denied her the gold on a takedown with 21 seconds left in the match and a pin, but history had been made.

"I was in there thinking it was another meet, but once I got past Friday night into Saturday I knew I was going to make history for Columbus High," she said. "When I knew I was in I was really excited. Once I got to the finals it was like, I'm already going to state, just go out there and do what I know how to do."

She led 2-1 after two periods before Roberts' late shot turned the tide. Despite the loss, Taylor is 20-9 on the season and had won eight of 10 coming into districts. It was the third time the two have met this season. Taylor won the first by pin on opening night Dec. 2. Roberts returned the favor at the Flatwater Fracas in Grand Island on Dec. 18 then again last Saturday.

In Omaha, Taylor will face Jessi Hasenkamp of Wahoo, the third-place finisher at Nebraska City. Hasenkamp is 23-15. The two haven't met yet this season.

"I'm going to take it one match at a time, but I'm aiming for a medal," Taylor said.

Brownlow helped Taylor understand the significance of what she could achieve this season. She's only got one chance, he told her, to be on the first Columbus High girls wrestling team and be among the first to make state.

And he reminded her of the experience she had watching her brother over all these years. If she gave it a try, she'd probably find success. Big brother tried to point out how it would help her with other sports, mainly in her role as a softball catcher.

He also, like Brownlow, suspected her years of watching him compete would serve her well. The concern was whether or not she had the killer instinct needed to find ultimate success.

"She can be tough. But she's always smiling and giggling," Iburg said. "That's what I was a little bit worried about - whether or not she had the fire in the belly to go out there to do it."

Now he has to worry about bragging rights. Iburg is a two-time state qualifier who looks in position to make it three on Saturday in Kearney. But he hasn't yet collected a state medal and has just one more chance. Taylor, a sophomore, is already on one state bracket and has two more years to bring home state hardware.

"She's been coming at me. She can definitely walk out of high school with more (state) medals than I can," Iburg admitted with a grin. "She's been coming at me saying she's going to place higher than me at state this year. We'll have to see how it goes. Hopefully both of us can end up at the top."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

