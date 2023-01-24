Bice claims 100th career pin, Discoverers finish fourth at UNK Midwest Duals

The Columbus boys wrestling team took part in the UNK Midwest Duals tournament Friday with Adrian Bice earning his 100th career pin. As a team, the Discoverers finished fourth after going 3-2 in the team's duals.

Both Brenyn Delano and Liam Blaser finished with five wins in five matches as the duo combined for a perfect 10-0 record on the day. Cody Cuba also went unbeaten with a perfect 4-0 record in the duals tournament.

Another individual accomplishment for the Discoverers was senior Bice earning his 100th pin after finishing 4-1 for the day.

"It's kind of a cool milestone, we make a big deal out of it in the program because it's hard to win 100 matches, it's harder to win that many by a pin," Columbus coach Adam Keiswetter said.

Columbus started strong as a team picking up three straight dual wins to start the day before dropping their last two duals of the day to Augusta and Kearney.

"We started off really good. Augusta Kansas, they are tough, in the very first match of the dual it was 126 and it was Adrian Bice and it felt like two state champs going against each other. We lost that match and it kind of took the wind out of our sails," Keiswetter said. "The intensity was a little less after, that happens when you beat the best guy on the other team, it usually takes the energy out of the other team and I think that impacted us big time."

In the first round, Columbus beat Amherst 52-15. The Discoverers won 10 of the 14 matches. Levi Cerny (12-17) picked up a pinfall win in 57 seconds over Tyson Klingelhoefer, Amherst would win their first match via forfeit in the 113-pound match.

Brenyn (31-0) pinned Isaac Shields at the 1:30 mark. Bice (30-4) pinned Zach Roach at 1:13. Laitenn Braithwait (12-11) also win via pin over Trevor Schroeder at 4:56.

"Brenyn is doing amazing, early in his career he tended to get a lead early and slow down the pace, now he's cranking up the pace when he gets the lead, taking guys down multiple times and just doing amazing," Keiswetter said. "He's a hardcore kid, he's a full-time wrestler, he wrestled all summer and spring. It's not a surprise he's doing what he's doing."

According to Keiswetter following Brenyn's third-place finish at state last year, he was back in back in practice the following Monday after taking one day off.

Caydn Kucera (18-3) topped Ian Hughes in a 14-2 major decision. Kaden Brownlow (21-9) also won with a major decision 8-0 over Kale Taubenheim. Jaeston Delano (18-15) won on a pin at 3:57 over Christian Wick.

Tyler Wingman (10-13) lost 4-2 in a sudden victory to Ben Mcgee. Cuba (9-7) won in a 14-2 major decision over Luke Palmer. John Bloomquist (3-10) lost 5-2 to Cope Smith.

Blaser (28-4) won 11-1 in a major decision over Brody Bogard. Carter Fedde (21-13) lost 6-0 to Wyatt Anderson. Bryson Huey (16-13) was the lone Discoverer to win via forfeit.

In the second round, Columbus beat Wahoo 46-23. The Discoverers went 8-5 after a double forfeit in the 113-pound match.

Brenyn and Bice each won on pinfalls before Braithwait fell to Isaiah Foster 10-1. Kucera also fell via pin at 5:20 to Caden Smart.

Brownlow won with a pin over Jet Nuckolls at 4:26. Jaeston fell 13-4 to Noah Bordovsky. Marcus Beltran (9-3) beat Kaleb Broome 17-4 in a major decision.

Logan Salak (9-10) picked up a pinfall victory over Jaymes Gaskins at 3:22. Bloomquist fell to Wyatt Rezek in an 8-2 decision. Blaser won with a forfeit.

Fedde beat Dominek Rohleder with a pin at 3:58. Trevor Beavers beat Huey with a pin at 4:47. Cerny beat Briin Starmer with a pin at 1:07 in the last match of the round.

Columbus would then beat York 48-24 in the third round. The Discoverers went 10-4 in the 14 matches.

Brenyn won over Greyson Light of York with a fall at 1:02 in the first match. Bice also won with a pin over Emmitt Dirks in 40 seconds.

Braithwait beat Jackson Holoch with a pin at 1:59. Braithwait pinned Jackson Holoch at 1:59. Brownlow beat Franklin Musungay in a 7-2 decision. Jaeston pinned Emmett Hoffman at 1:45.

Brooks Loosvelt pinned Zwingman at 3:13, Cuba won over Dylan Bower with a fall at 3:14. Seth Erickson beat Bloomquist in 49 seconds with a pin. Blaser topped Keagyn Linden 12-8 in a decision.

Charls Eckert (7-7) won in a forfeit for Columbus. Huey fell to Kadence Velde with a pin at 2:40. Cerny won 3-1 over Ty Erickson. Isaac Ciro won for York in a forfeit.

Augusta beat Columbus 45-23 in the fourth round. Columbus won five matches over Augusta with Brownlow, Beltran, Cuba, Blaser, and Brenyn each picking up wins for the Discovers.

Brownlow won via pin over Haze Flower in 1:48. Beltran beat Weston Bratton 10-2 in a major decision. Cuba would beat Gunner Carey 9-2 and Blaser won 11-3 over Cooper Buell in a major decision. Brenyn won his fourth match of the day via forfeit.

Columbus would fall as a team in the third-place round to Kearney 35-30. The Discoverers picked up six individual wins in the round.

Kucera beat Seth Philippi with a pin at 5:00. Cuba would then win with a 4-2 decision over McKaden Smith. Blaser picked up win five over Lane Kovarik with a pin at 2:41.

Fedde topped Dylan Johnson with a pin at 1:36. Brenyn would pick up a 15-5 major decision victory over Kaden Kowalek. In the Discoverers' final match of the day, Bice picked up a 17-0 technical fall over Jackson Lavene.

"It was tough, we came up a little bit short against Kearney, out of the 14 matches wrestled we won six and lost eight. We're hoping to flip that on Tuesday (today)," said Keiswetter. "Kearney did a good job, not only of winning more matches than us but also not giving bonus points to our guys who are heavily favored."

The Columbus wrestling team is set to host Kearney today after a weather postponement Thursday.