Bice collects second state medal, Delano, Kucera make first trip to podium

"I was expecting to go in the finals and win my semis match. I don't know what happened. I just had a bad takedown and went straight to my back, then that went on to my next match," Bice said. "...I could have done better, obviously, but it is what it is and it ended up this way."

Bice lost his 113-pound semifinal match to 30-4 and No. 3 Archer Heelan of Kearney by second period pin. Heelan led 2-0 at the time and completed the win when Bice chose bottom. He brought Bice up off the mat and quickly tossed him down on his back in a move that clearly knocked the wind out of the Columbus sophomore. Heelan finished the pin off seven seconds into the period. Bice remined on his back trying to catch his breath for half a minute.

He then led Creighton Prep's Presden Sanchez 3-0 in the third when Sanchez created a takedown midway through and turned it into another Bice pinfall defeat. Bice recovered for a win over Papillion-La Vista's Jacob Campbell on a fall in the third period of the fifth-place match after taking a 5-0 lead.

Although he's pleased to already be a two-time medal winner in position for four, Bice expected one of those to be gold by now. Such is the standard for success when reaching a title match as a freshman.

"I've got two more shots," he said.

