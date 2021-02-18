Bice collects second state medal, Delano, Kucera make first trip to podium

OMAHA - Two area wrestlers added to their collection while two others became first-time state medalists on Thursday at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Blayze Standley, a runner-up last year, has returned to the finals after defeating the unbeaten No. 1 ranked wrestler in his 170-pound weight class 7-5 in sudden victory time. He was set to face 18-3 Austin Miler of Norfolk when The Telegram went to print on Thursday night.
A story and interviews from his gold medal match will be on The Telegram website and in Saturday's edition. Regardless of what happens, Standley will end his career as a four-time medalist, counting two fourth-place medals and last year's silver.
Another silver medalist from a year ago, sophomore Adrian Bice, was unsuccessful in his quest to return to the championship. Freshman Brenyn Delano found the medal stand in his first trip to Omaha and sophomore Caydn Kucera earned his first piece of state hardware after coming up empty last year.
Columbus sat in 11th place with 78 points before Thursday night's final round. Millard North is running away with a third title in a row, leading North Platte by 77.5 points. The Patriots had seven members in Thursday's championship matches.
Four medals is one less than a year ago for the Discoverers.
"I was expecting to go in the finals and win my semis match. I don't know what happened. I just had a bad takedown and went straight to my back, then that went on to my next match," Bice said. "...I could have done better, obviously, but it is what it is and it ended up this way."
Bice lost his 113-pound semifinal match to 30-4 and No. 3 Archer Heelan of Kearney by second period pin. Heelan led 2-0 at the time and completed the win when Bice chose bottom. He brought Bice up off the mat and quickly tossed him down on his back in a move that clearly knocked the wind out of the Columbus sophomore. Heelan finished the pin off seven seconds into the period. Bice remined on his back trying to catch his breath for half a minute.
He then led Creighton Prep's Presden Sanchez 3-0 in the third when Sanchez created a takedown midway through and turned it into another Bice pinfall defeat. Bice recovered for a win over Papillion-La Vista's Jacob Campbell on a fall in the third period of the fifth-place match after taking a 5-0 lead.
Although he's pleased to already be a two-time medal winner in position for four, Bice expected one of those to be gold by now. Such is the standard for success when reaching a title match as a freshman.
"I've got two more shots," he said.
So does Kucera. A fellow sophomore, Kucera was an 0-2 performer at state as a freshman. He started the day in a comeback win over Cash Bates of Lincoln Southwest with a second period reversal for a pin, advancing him into the medal round. Kucera then lost to 16-3 Brock Little of North Platte when Little led 3-1 in the third, reversed from the bottom and won by fall.
Kucera faced his first-round opponent again for fifth. Jordan Bobier of Papillion-La Vista fought his way through the consolation bracket with three straight wins following a pinfall loss to Kucera. It took more than six minutes the second time around.
Kucera's escape, takedown and two-point nearfall had him up 5-2 in the second. Bobier reversed and set up a tense final period. Another reversal had him up 6-5. Bobier was four seconds away from riding Kucera out for the win when Kucera broke free and forced sudden victory time.
A shot right after the whistle gave Kucera the win 15 seconds into the extra period.
"(Winning a medal) means everything to me. I've been grinding all season, working hard, staying after practice, and it just means everything," he said. "... I just tried to leave it all on the mat, stay calm in those last few seconds and got it."
Delano might have had the butterflies swarming when he stepped on the mat Wednesday and lost in his first-ever state match 6-2. But he quickly recovered for two wins and stayed alive for Thursday. A 9-7 win in the first match of the day guaranteed him a medal.
Delano led Hunter Jacobsen of Lincoln Southwest 4-2 after two periods, fell behind 5-4 then put together a five-point sequence on an escape, takedown and nearfall with a little less than a minute remaining.
He won in the consolation semis over No.3 Mohamud Abdi of Omaha Bryan with a six-point sequence in the third after building a 4-3 lead. The escape, takedown, then nearfall started with just nine seconds showing on the clock. Logan Edwards of Westside denied him a bronze medal when he broke a 3-3 third period tie on an escape then takedown with 47 seconds remaining.
"I wasn't expected to be here because I had to go through some kids who had previously beaten me this year," Delano said. "I could have won the last one but couldn't finish the scrambles."
Gabe Turman, his first round opponent, defeated him twice before doing so again on Thursday. Jacobsen shut him out 7-0 at the HAC Tournament. Delano owned a 7-5 win over Edwards in the final weekend of the regular season.
"I think now that I know what I'm doing, know the environment, I think I can do a lot better, maybe a state champ in the future," he said.
Columbus' other competitor for the day, senior Drew Loosvelt, was beaten 4-0 by Papillion-La Vista's Coleton Haggin in the consolation quarterfinals and denied a medal. Haggin went on to take fifth place at 160 pounds.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.