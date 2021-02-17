Bice, Standley in line for redemption

He scored three takedowns, a three-point nearfall, an escape and was awarded a penalty point for an 11-4 win over 24-8 Gavin Van Driel of Norfolk in the quarterfinals.

"It's unfortunate for him, because we feel disappointed when he wins 11-4," coach Adam Keiswetter said with a chuckle. "He's just so dominant, sometimes we're like, 'Man, that's it, 11-4?' He jut pins everyone, and we've come to kind of expect that."

Van Driel had pinned him late in the third period of Norfolk's dual tournament the last weekend of January. Bice faces No. 3 Archer Heelan of Kearney on Thursday morning. It's the first match between the two this season.

Bice pinned three opponents on his way to the gold medal match last year before Keith Smith of Lincoln East ended his championship hopes by second period fall.

Standley had a pin, technical fall and 8-6 win last February before Grant Lyman of Lincoln East denied him a championship in a 10-3 decision. He'll face No. 1 Cole Price of Papillion-La Vista on Thursday. Price is 38-0. The two also have not met at any point this season.

Standley, admittedly, has more anxiety to deal with as a senior, intent on ending with a title.