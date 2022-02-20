bIceMan: Adrian Bice earns Columbus High's 38th state gold medal

OMAHA - Adrian Bice and his father, Eric, discussed it a long time ago, but it was not the topic of conversation in the hours leading up to Saturday's Class A 126-pound state championship.

And to be honest, Eric wasn't sure if Adrian remembered what they had talked about six years ago. Since then, Adrian hasn't exactly been an emotional winner or loser. Even if Adrian remembered, expecting that to change seemed unlikely.

But when Adrian took his place among Discoverer wrestling history on Saturday evening, a backflip then a leap into Eric's arms capitalized the moment. For once, Adrian gave everyone a small but meaningful glimpse inside.

"It was a bit iffy of a back flip," Adrian said, "but it worked."

In the fifth grade, a backflip was how Adrian told Eric he'd celebrate a state championship. In the years leading up to Saturday, he had one other try and now three trips to the semifinals.

Adrian's moment to celebrate finally arrived thanks to a 4-3 victory over Lincoln East's Brandon Baustert. Adrian scored the first takedown and was awarded a stalling point in the first period. Both nearly rode out the other over the next four minutes.

Each eventually earned an escape point, and Baustert was awarded two stalling points in the third. Adrian's takedown 49 seconds into the match was the difference.

"I've been working real hard to get here, pushing me and my teammates every day to get to this point, and I finally made it," he said.

The celebration was one of the only times he showed any kind of reaction on the mat. For three years now, Adrian has take a business-like approach to his wrestling. Wins, and there have been a lot, are rarely even met with a smile let alone a fist pump, high five or anything else. Losses, few as those have been, haven't looked much different.

Adrian's matches are, for the large part, some of the most entertaining to witness because of his approach - he's always aggressive and looking for a pin. In three years, fewer than 15 of his matches have been decided by seven points or less. But as exciting as the moments are in between the whistles, there's been a definite lack of excitement in the moments after.

From the perspective of Columbus High coach Adam Keiswetter, that's part of what has made Adrian so successful.

"He doesn't get all flustered. If something goes bad, he just goes with it," Keiswetter said. "He expected to win. He wasn't surprised. His belief in himself that, even in the semifinals, he was like, 'Yeah, I knew I was going to do that.' In his mind, he's got it all planned out.

Dad, Eric, has seen it the same way. Off the mat, Adrian is a laid-back dude without much trouble or concern on his mind. When he walks through the doorway for afternoon training, everything changes.

And just because he rarely lets any emotion out after a match doesn't mean Adrian quickly moves on. Eric says Adrian doesn't forget a moment, good or bad.

"He remembers every match. We don't even have to review the film, he just remembers what happened," Eric said. "He just says, 'I should have done this against this and this against that.' He remembers."

Now, Adrian will always be remembered among the Columbus greats. He won his title by beating an opponent he had defeated twice already - in a major decision at the Flatwater Fracas and by pin for HAC Tournament gold. That gave him confidence, but not so much he came in with any expectations for a repeat.

Adrian said the game plan was to score the first points and build from there. He did exactly that. His takedown came 49 seconds into the match. Baustert never fought out of the bottom for the final 1:11. Adrian held him down for all but the final 24 seconds of the middle period. He gave away a stall point with 36 seconds left in the match, escaped with 27 seconds to go and gave up one more stall point.

Then, for once, he enjoyed himself.

"It does kind of (feel like it's been longer than two years) because I've been putting so much into it," he said. "I've been trying to get that one step further, and now I'm here."

Adrian has a year left and the opportunity to become the first multiple state champ since Colton Wolfe won three between 2014 and 2017. CHS now had 38 gold medals and 28 state champs.

Of course, that's just step one in the process. Adrian won't be totally satisfied until he gets another gold.

"I am looking forward to being a two-time champ," he said. "I've got one more year, so I might as push for that other year."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.