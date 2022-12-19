Blaser, Delano go undefeated as Discoverers place sixth at Flatwater Fracas

GRAND ISLAND - The Flatwater Fracas is the premier duals wrestling competition in Nebraska. Columbus High competed once again in the two-day, 21-team tournament at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. The competition featured teams from Class A and B and some of the top teams in Kansas.

The Discoverers started the tournament Friday with four wins, but it dropped all four matches Saturday, battling injuries and illness to finish the tournament in sixth place.

"We've been coming here for years and (yesterday) 4-0, undefeated. We beat Garden City, Kansas. Several state championships there. Really good team. We had a great warm-up," Columbus head coach Adam Keiswetter said. "Our guys came out here and ready to roll and as the tournament went on, unfortunately kind of fizzled out there. As the tournament went on, the competition also went up. It got tougher and tougher and a few bruises and stuff started to add up. Kind of a sour ending."

It was a physically and mentally challenging couple days for Columbus competing in up to eight matches in two days. Jaeston Delano, Kasen Grape and Carter Fedde wrestled eight times. Levi Cerny, Eric Slusarski and Cody Cuba competed in seven bouts.

"It's why we bring our guys here. We want to prepare them for the state tournament. They got to learn to wrestle multiple times in a day," Keiswetter said. "They got to weigh in multiple days. It's a grinder. We didn't come here to get easy matches that's for sure."

Liam Blaser and Brenyn Delano led the Discoverers with an undefeated 8-0 record. Both competed against a opponent six times. Blaser at 195 pounds posted three falls and three wins by decision. At 126 pounds, Brenyn recorded three falls, two wins by decision and one by major decision.

Keiswetter said they were both a bit frustrated with winning by forfeit twice.

"They're stalling on purpose, kind of defensive against them. They're not even trying to beat them, they're trying to lose by less points. I think that's some of the frustration, but they still won their matches and they scored a lot of bonus points," Keiswetter said. "It's good for them. It shows them they're feared by their opponents to the point where they're not even going to try to wrestle you. They'll just forfeit."

Adrian Bice went 7-1 at 132 with three falls, two by decision and two forfeits. His lone defeat was an 11-2 major decision against Lincoln East's Gabe Turman.

Jaeston went 5-3 at 152. The freshman capped his first Flatwater Fracas with a dramatic 8-6 sudden victory win against Papillion-La Vista's Collin Hurlburt.

Jaeston led 4-0 after one period before scoring a reversal and a takedown to tie the match with 1:33 remaining. Hurlburt reclaimed the lead with a reversal 16 seconds later, but the freshman answered with a reversal with 1:02 remaining to tie the dual at 6-6.

In the first overtime period, Jaeston took down Hurlburt with 38 seconds remaining in the period to seal the win.

Bryson Huey went 5-2 at 285 as all five head-to-head matches were decided by fall. The senior tallied two wins by forfeit and ended the day Saturday with back-to-back falls against Lincoln East and Hastings.

Cuba and Fedde secured four wins over the two days. Cuba, at 182, earned two wins by fall and one by a 6-0 decision. Fedde's four wins came via fall.

The Discoverers were placed in the seven-team Pool B. They opened Friday with a 42-30 victory over Garden City, Kansas. After dropping the opening bout, they won eight of the next nine to earn the victory.

Bice defeated Kansas state runner-up Ryan Heiman by a 3-0 decision. The senior escaped and took down Heiman in period two for the only scoring of the match. Blaser pinned Kansas state medalist Alan Chariez at 4:31.

Columbus defeated Seward 72-6 as the Discoverers won with eight falls and four forfeits. Cuba recorded the fastest pin of the dual at 28 seconds. Mason Peterson, Caydn Kucera, Jaeston, Blaser and Fedde all tallied falls in under one minute.

The Discoverers improved to 3-0 after a 69-6 win over Norris. Seven Discoverers pinned their opponent and Grape won by a 5-3 decision. Kaden Brownlow, Jaeston, Xayvion Epps, Fedde, Cerny and Slusarski won by fall.

The final dual Friday featured Columbus against North Platte. The dual started on a tough note for the Discoverers as Mason Peterson had to forfeit the major with an injury, ending his Flatwater Fracas.

Peterson entered that match 9-2 and won a silver and a bronze medal in his first two meets of the season. He was 3-0 Friday before suffering the injury.

"It's heartbreaking. The kid's doing everything the right way. Super hardworking. Dedicated. All that stuff that you want a person to be. Respectful. Good student," Keiswetter said. "Hopefully we'll get him back this season. We have amazing athletic trainer Rob Marshall. He here's on the spot. He already evaluated him. We'll get him to see the doctor on Monday and see how it is. Just hope for the best and it's not something serious."

The team entered the final two matches of the dual trailing 33-24. Jaeston pinned North Platte's Cayden Hilding in 48 seconds to set up a match between Bice and Kirk Wilson with three points separating the two teams.

Bice sported a 6-2 lead after one period with two takedowns, an escape and a penalty. Wilson rallied to take the lead 7-6 following a three-point nearfall and a reversal with 55 seconds remaining. With two seconds remaining, Bice scored a reversal to prevail by an 8-7 decision.

North Platte was docked a point for unsportsmanlike conduct to seal the comeback dual win for the Discoverers.

On Saturday, Waverly squeaked out a 38-33 win over Columbus behind two falls, two wins by decision, two forfeits, one tiebreaker and one tech fall.

After the Vikings won the first four matches, Cuba pinned Harrison Smith to get the Discoverers on the board. Fedde recorded a fall and Cerny won by a 3-1 sudden victory thanks to an overtime takedown. Brenyn and Bice secured pins at 1:20 and 4:00, respectively.

Columbus concluded pool play against last year's state runner-up Lincoln East. At the halfway point, the Discoverers led the Spartans 16-9 behind decision wins by Tyler Zwingman and Blaser, a major decision by Jaeston and a fall by Huey.

The Spartans won six of the final seven matches with three major decisions, one decision, one fall and two forfeits. Brenyn defeated Braedyn Rakes by a 5-1 decision in a match up of state medalists. The junior took down Rakes twice and recorded an escape.

The Discoverers were placed in the Silver Pool following a second place finish in Pool B. They opened up against Hastings and led 36-25 with two matches remaining. Jaeston and Zwingman were pinned, resulting in a one point win for the Tigers.

Blaser, Fedde, Huey and Bice won by falls in the first period. Grape opened the dual with a 13-6 decision win and Kucera won 7-5 against Jaden Meyer.

The day ended with a dual against Papillion-La Vista, who also suffered a one-point defeat against Hastings.

Blaser started the dual with a win by 5-3 decision win. The Monarchs took control of the match winning the next five bouts. Brenyn claimed an 11-3 major decision win and Bice pinned Carmine Cutaia at 1:56.

Brownlow pinned Drew Kirk in 24 seconds and Jaeston's sudden victory win pulled the Discoverers within three points 25-22. A win by decision put the dual away for the Monarchs despite a fall from Grape.

Columbus' duals record is 4-4 and it'll wrestle next on Tuesday at Omaha Skutt.