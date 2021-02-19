Blayze of Glory: Standley makes good on return to championship match

He defeated Austin Miller of Norfolk 5-2 in an equally as calculated, workmanlike performance on the mat.

"He'll be my sixth (state champion); first one that's blood," coach Adam Keiswetter, also Standley's uncle, said. "I've been there since he was a little kid wrestling and saw all the hard work he puts into it. He should have won that match. He deserves it."

Standley caught a leg and elevated it for a first period takedown with eight seconds remaining and held on for an 8-0 lead. He started from the bottom in the second and quickly escaped for a 3-0 lead. It remained 3-0 at the start of the third when Miller earned his escape. Another takedown when Miller had to take a risk sealed it. Miller got away once more but Standley stayed away for the final 11 seconds and won the gold medal that eluded him as a junior.

"From when I was little, 3 or 4 years old, this was the dream," he said. "Now that I've achieved it, I'm going to go on to the next level and give it my all."

That next level is Fort Hays State in Kansas. But before he could think about moving on, Standley has spent a year concentrating on the unfinished business of a year ago when his loss in the 170-pound title match was the first of three Discoverer defeats in successive weight classes and four overall.