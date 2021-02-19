Blayze of Glory: Standley makes good on return to championship match

OMAHA - Blayze Standley is often accused by his teammates of being "too mellow."
Whether in practice, competition or off the mat, getting a rise out of the Columbus High senior, positive or negative, is a fruitless endeavor.
Thus it was with barely with a smile or a glance of an eye that he reacted to his Class A 170-pound state championship win Thursday night at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
His postmatch behavior consisted of removing his ankle bands, returning the bands to the referee, allowing the official to raise his hand and greeting the opposing coaches - no flip, no jumping into his coach's arms, no fist pump, nothing.
Not even later on the medal stand did he even bother to smile. At least some sign of joy would be expected from a wrestler who suffered heartbreak in the same match last season.
Nope.
Up in the stands his teammates were surely shaking their heads and rolling their eyes.
"The biggest celebration I gave this week, probably the biggest all season, was, my best friend made state and I gave him four big claps," Standley said with a smirk after the match, "and half a smile."
Argue with his style but don't dispute his method. Standley may not have externally celebrated any of the 150 wins of his career - a number he landed on nicely in the final match of that career - but he will be forever celebrated as the 37th champion in the history of Columbus High.
He defeated Austin Miller of Norfolk 5-2 in an equally as calculated, workmanlike performance on the mat.
"He'll be my sixth (state champion); first one that's blood," coach Adam Keiswetter, also Standley's uncle, said. "I've been there since he was a little kid wrestling and saw all the hard work he puts into it. He should have won that match. He deserves it."
Standley caught a leg and elevated it for a first period takedown with eight seconds remaining and held on for an 8-0 lead. He started from the bottom in the second and quickly escaped for a 3-0 lead. It remained 3-0 at the start of the third when Miller earned his escape. Another takedown when Miller had to take a risk sealed it. Miller got away once more but Standley stayed away for the final 11 seconds and won the gold medal that eluded him as a junior.
"From when I was little, 3 or 4 years old, this was the dream," he said. "Now that I've achieved it, I'm going to go on to the next level and give it my all."
That next level is Fort Hays State in Kansas. But before he could think about moving on, Standley has spent a year concentrating on the unfinished business of a year ago when his loss in the 170-pound title match was the first of three Discoverer defeats in successive weight classes and four overall.
He returned to Omaha 34-4 but had lost his last match and was a district runner-up. Before the season, he and the CHS coaching staff knew 150 was a possibility. That possibility was lessened by December losses to Elkhorn South's Henry Thomsen (No. 4 182) and Creighton Prep's Joey Glogowski (No. 3 182) and a January defeat by No. 2 Guillermo Espinoza of Millard North. When he was beaten last week at home in the district final by Bellevue West's Jack McConnell, No, 3 at 170, it meant the only way to reach 150 wins was win state.
Standing in the way was a bracket that included Tate Kuchera and Blaine Miller in the first two rounds. He was never seriously challenged and won by pin over both. In the semis waited No. 1 and unbeaten Cole Price of Papillion-La Vista.
Price scored the first takedown and kept countering Standley's shots for his own offense. No matter. Free from those troublesome emotions his teammates say he lacks, Standley adjusted and turned the strategy around on Price, setting up the final move in overtime on his own counter.
If there was any reaction after his four victories, only the one from the semifinals was noticeable. He rolled back onto the mat and looked up at the ceiling of the arena from his back. It's a pose almost exclusively reserved for losers, not winners.
Perhaps it was relief that 12 months later, he had finally arrived back at the point of redemption. If so, he never admitted it.
"Last year, in my finals match, I was struggling; my mental game wasn't there," Standley said. "I was full of nerves and the guy I wrestled, I knew he had beaten me seven times before. I thought, 'If I lose this, I don't want my uncle or my teammates affected by it, I don't want a bad reputation to come to anyone.' And this year, my thoughts were, 'I'm going to make my family proud, my uncle proud, my team proud and I'm going to try to bring greatness to their name."
Standley becomes just the fourth Discoverer to lose a title match, make it back and win. Charlie Sherertz lost in 1982 and won each of the next two years. Jay Sherer did the same, losing in 2003 and winning gold in 2004 and 2005. Colton Wolfe won a title in 2014, was a runner-up in 2015, then went back-to-back in 2016 and 2017.
Four others have lost in the title match and returned but again came up short.
Standley will have his name on the wall several times in the CHS wrestling room, four times for sure with four state medals and in the largest font under the list of state champions. He has a gold medal and he's one of just a few to hit the 150 mark.
Yet when asked about all the ways in which state champs are remembered and honored, and which one he prefers, Standley returned to a comment he made before the year about what impression he wanted to leave behind.
"Like I've said in our interview before, I'd rather be remembered as a great kid, great person," Standley said, "But, also, adding on a state championship to that feels incredible."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.