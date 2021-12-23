Boone Central: Cards pin down Panthers

Five members of the Boone Central lineup scored pins and the Cardinals ended the first half of the season on Tuesday by taking down one of the top teams in Class C.

Ashton Schafer, Eli Dozler, Hank Hudson, Carson Wood and Jaxon Schafer posted 30 of Boone Central's 39-point total for a 39-27 win over Class C Fillmore Central.

Fillmore Central features two ranked wrestlers and a stout lineup that has already produced such tournament results as first at Osceola to go with runners-up at Friend and Logan View.

The Cardinals and Panthers split Tuesday's dual right down the middle in head to head matches 7-7, but it was five pins plus a forfeit and a leadoff win by Sam Grape at 152 pounds that was the difference in the final margin.

"It was a fun dual with a lot of competitive matches," coach Josh Majerus said. "Sam Grape had a revenge match against a rated kid from Class C we lost to twice last year; he really got our momentum going."

Grape beat No. 6 Aiden Hinrichs 6-4 after trailing 3-2 entering the third with a reversal and two nearfall points before Hinrichs escaped late. Grape, the five that pinned and a forfeit win for Talan Stokes at 113 accounted for the seven Boone Central wins.

Three days earlier at Boone Central's home dual tournament the Cardinals were second behind Aurora. Boone Central defeated Norfolk Catholic 60-19, Central City 48-34, Wood River 63-16 and lost to Aurora 45-34.

The Cards won six of seven at one point but the Huskies came back with three pins and a forfeit in the final four matches. Carson Wood, Gavin Dozler, Jaxon Schafer and Ashton Schafer were all 4-0 on the day.

