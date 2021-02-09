Boone Central happy but not satisfied with subdistrict performance

Boone Central wrestling may be making its fair share of noise in Omaha next week if things go according to plan on Saturday.
They did and didn't this past weekend when the Cardinals qualified all but two members of the lineup to the district tournament. Twelve Boone Central wrestlers finished inside the top four at David City, advancing to this Saturday in Albion where the Cardinals will host the district tournament. That performance left Boone Central in second place of the hosts by 43 points and 19 clear of third-place Fillmore Central.
For most squads, it would be an encouraging result considering it was achieved in the gym of the reigning state champions. However, Boone Central wrestlers went 4-8 in semifinal matches and 1-3 in gold medal matches. Those sort of losses have coach Josh Majerus and his squad hungry to get back on the mat.
"I was hoping for 13 and truly felt we could get 13 of the 14," Majerus said. "... The 12 that got in, I think, are sitting great. I know district tournaments get crazy and are very tough, and upsets happen, but if we wrestle to my hope I feel we can get 10 to 11 into state. I feel like we got upset in more matches at subs than we upset them, but would rather have that at subs than districts."
The four who made a run to a title match included Ted Hemmingsen at 126 pounds, Ashton Schafer at 160, Richard Cleveland at 182 and Taylor Weber at 195. Only Shafer was able to rise to the top of the podium among that group, needing just two pins to secure a gold medal.
Hemmingsen won by pinfall in the semifinals then lost a technical fall 20-5 to Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association No. 4 Alex Schademann early in the third period.
Cleveland won by two pins, one in 45 seconds and another in 1:05, then ran into No. 1, unbeaten and reigning state champ Dylan Vodicka of David City. Vodicka led 9-2 late in the second when he found a pin.
Weber had a bye, won by pin in just over a minute then went down to the same fate to No. 3 Brandon Beeson of Tri County.
Jose Luna at 106, Carson Wood at 113, Gavin Dozler at 120, Jaxon Schafer at 132, Sam Grape at 145, Hank Hudson at 170, Camden Moser at 220 and Dakota Rose at 285 all suffered semifinal losses but bounced back for bronze medals.
Luna lost to No. 3 Travis Meyer of Fillmore Central by 12-3 major decision. Wood suffered a 9-5 decision loss to No. 5 Zach Bongers of David City.
Dozler, ranked No. 3, was beaten 2-1 by No. 4 Lance Olberding of Fort Calhoun. Olberding scored all his points on a first period takedown. Dozler was awarded a penalty point for an illegal hold in the second. He couldn't escape the bottom in the third. In what was the most loaded 120 subdistrict bracket in the state, Dozler then bounced back with a 2-0 victory over No. 2 Riley Waddington of Wood River. Dozler created the only points of the match on a nearfall with five seconds remaining. He rode Waddington out for the third and found a turn with just moments to spare.
Jaxon Schafer went 3-1 with his only loss to No. 4 Josh Spatz of David City by 9-0 major decision. Grape led 18-8 Aiden Hinrichs of Fillmore Central 14-5 in the third period when Hinrichs escaped, scored a takedown and turned it into a pin with 50 seconds remaining in the match.
Hudson's lone defeat was to David City No. 4 Tre Daro by pinfall with seven seconds left in the first period. Moser suffered a semifinal loss to No. 2 James Escamilla by pin 49 seconds into the match.
Rose lost to 23-5 Connor Asche of Fillmore Central on a pin with 48 seconds to go in the third period. Asche led 10-0 before completing the pinfall.
Colton Ray lost both matches at 138 and William Karmann went 0-2 at 152. That duo saw their seasons come to a close.
All the wrestlers who earned wins over the Cardinals will be in Albion on Saturday along with Arlington, Crofton/Bloomfield, Madison, Nebraska Christian, North Bend, St. Paul, Tri-County Northeast and Wisner-Pilger.
"The district is very loaded just like subs," Majerus said. "So, we just have to be ready to go and get it done."