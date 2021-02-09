Boone Central happy but not satisfied with subdistrict performance

Boone Central wrestling may be making its fair share of noise in Omaha next week if things go according to plan on Saturday.

They did and didn't this past weekend when the Cardinals qualified all but two members of the lineup to the district tournament. Twelve Boone Central wrestlers finished inside the top four at David City, advancing to this Saturday in Albion where the Cardinals will host the district tournament. That performance left Boone Central in second place of the hosts by 43 points and 19 clear of third-place Fillmore Central.

For most squads, it would be an encouraging result considering it was achieved in the gym of the reigning state champions. However, Boone Central wrestlers went 4-8 in semifinal matches and 1-3 in gold medal matches. Those sort of losses have coach Josh Majerus and his squad hungry to get back on the mat.

"I was hoping for 13 and truly felt we could get 13 of the 14," Majerus said. "... The 12 that got in, I think, are sitting great. I know district tournaments get crazy and are very tough, and upsets happen, but if we wrestle to my hope I feel we can get 10 to 11 into state. I feel like we got upset in more matches at subs than we upset them, but would rather have that at subs than districts."