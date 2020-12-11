Boone Central pins down West Point-Beemer

Boone Central wrestling won seven times by pinfall Thursday at West Point-Beemer and won its first dual of the season by a 48-31 final.

BC was set to face Aquinas Catholic a week earlier at home until a postponement. The Cardinals then went to O'Neill and had five members come home with medals, including a championship for Taylor Weber at 220 pounds.

Weber was defeated in the final match of the night on Thursday, but his teammates built a large enough lead for Boone Central to walk away with the win.

Victorious Cardinals were Dakota Rose (285 pounds), Carson Wood (120), Gavin Dozler (132), Aiden Nore (138), Jaxon Schafer (145), William Karmann (160) and Ashton Schafer (170). Each of those wrestlers won with a pin. Wood, Nore, Karmann and Schafer all did so in the first period. Ashton Schafer needed just 41 seconds.

Rose and Dozler put their opponents to the mat in the second period. Jaxon Schafer led 10-5 in the third, started on top and converted that position into a pin.

Ted Hemmingsen at 126 accepted a forfeit for the eighth Boone Central win of the night. The Cardinals maximized their points in all eight victories while West Point-Beemer won six matches with three pins, a major decision, 3-2 victory and a forfeit.