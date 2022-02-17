Boone Central: Two Cards swoop into semis

Boone Central senior Ashton Schafer had been to state twice already but came up well short of the medal round on both trips. He guaranteed himself that, and maybe a lot more, when he won twice on Thursday at the state tournament.

Schafer was victorious by disqualification and pinfall, advancing to Friday night's semifinal round and, at the least, securing sixth place at 160 pounds.

A DQ for a biting call on Nebraska City's Hayden Schalk gave Schafer an upset win in the first round. He didn't need anything out of the ordinary in the quarterfinals. Schafer pinned Omaha Skutt Catholic's Benidetto Aburumuh and, probably quicker than he imagined, achieved the minimal goal he was looking for - state hardware.

He's joined in the semifinals by sophomore teammate Carson Wood at 120 pounds. Wood won by decisions of 13-8 and 7-0. Senior Gavin Dozler lost in overtime at 132 pounds and will have to fight out of the consolation round for the second year in a row. Junior Sam Grape and sophomore Hank Hudson joined Dozler on the backside when they were also defeated in the first round.

"I've just been working hard in the practice room. I've been practicing with head coach (Josh) Majerus. He helped prepare me for this," Schafer said. "He always believed I could be a state medalist. I guess I just prove to him, and proved to everybody else, that I could."

Schafer faced a tough road as a third-place finisher at the district meet. The draw matched him up with Schalk, a 20-5 district runner-up who had won 12 in a row before settling for silver last weekend.

It was a 1-0 Schafer lead when he escaped in the second. It looked like Schalk had him in position for a takedown, but before Schalk could complete the move, Schafer pulled his hand out of a scramble when he felt a sharp pain.

Although there wasn't a ring of teeth marks on his hand, there was a clear indentation. Schafer couldn't see what happened because of his position. Neither could either of the officials. But what Schafer felt and the mark was enough. Purposeful or not, the DQ call was made in the second period.

Schafer dominated Aburumuh in the next match, leading 5-0 after one ahead of a pin in the second. Aburumuh scored a takedown in the second but Schafer escaped moments later then ended the match before the midway point of the second.

"I'm happy to medal. It's been a goal of mine for a long time," Schafer said. "I'm happy to be here."

Wood gave up the first points to Grand Island Northwest's Gavin Ruff in the first round and fought his way through a back-and-forth battle. He led 6-3 after the first but allowed Ruff to tie it in the second. An escape gave him a 7-6 lead to start the third. A reversal plus three nearfall points in the final 10 seconds finally put it away.

Wood and Brayden Canoyer of Waverly wrestled to a scoreless tie in the first two minutes of the quarterfinals. Three points in the second then four in the third advanced Wood on to his first semifinals.

"I just did what my coaches told me to and it worked," Wood said. "Just keep doing what they say, hopefully it works."

Dozler couldn't escape and nearly lost 1-0. A stalling call saved him in the final seconds of regulation. He was beaten when he again couldn't escape in overtime.

Dozler lost in the quarterfinals last year then won four in a row for a bronze medal. He'll have to win at least three in a row this time to reach the medal round.

So, too, will Grape and Hudson. Grape was pinned at 145 by No. 6 Jayden Coulter of Pierce in the first period. Hudson was defeated by fall at 195 against No. 4 Josh Adkins of Plattsmouth despite scoring the first takedown midway through the first period.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.