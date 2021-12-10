Boone Central wrestling off to a hot start

Boone Central won all but three of the matches in Thursday's dual with West Point-Beemer and captured its fifth dual win of the season.

The Cardinals started the night with five straight pins, collected a forfeit for an open weight then rolled off five more pins in a row. West Point-Beemer's only success of the night came in the last three matches when Boone Central was open at 106 pounds and Edward Pena then Alex Borboya won by fall for the Cadets.

Carson Wood (126 pounds), Tracy Perez (132), Gavin Dozler (138), Jaxon Schafer (145), Sam Grape (152), William Karmann (160), Ashton Schafer (170), Colton Ray (182), Gavin Stuhr (195), Hank Hudson (220) and Dakota Rose (285) all collected wins for the Cardinals.

"The cardinal wrestling team went on a terrier tonight against West Point," coach Josh Majerus said. "I was nervous going into this as we had guys in and out of our roster all week with sickness. They didn't act sick tonight. Carson Wood started us off at 126 for the pin and the momentum continued through heavyweight."

Every one of the Cardinal winners came by way of pinfall except for Karmann who accepted a forfeit. Six of those - Wood, Dozler, Jaxon Schafer, Grape, Ashton Schafer and Ray - pinned their opponents in the first period. Ashton Schafer did it in just 25 seconds.

The moment of the night was arguably at 220 where Hudson defeated No. 6 Cooper Colson. It was a wild one that included Colson opening up a 4-0 first-period lead on a takedown and two back points. Hudson reversed and tied it up while returning the favor. Colson did exactly the same and took a 6-4 advantage into the second.

It stayed that way until the third when, after deferring the toss in the second, chose bottom to start the third, scored a reversal and turned it into a pin 43 seconds into the period.

The performance was one that followed a trend of early season success thus far for the Cardinals.

Last weekend at Blair, Boone Central went 4-1 in the dual tournament and earned the runner-up team position behind Class B No. 5 Blair. Boone defeated Platteview 54-27 in the first round, Ralston 64-18 in the second, Schuyler 38-33 in the third, lost to Blair 46-21 in the fourth and took down Lincoln North Star 57-18 in the fifth. Hank Hudson at 220 and Dakota Rose at 285 both went 5-0.

"I thought our boys came to compete and represented well. We won more matches we weren't supposed to than the other way around," Majerus said. "Jaxon Schafer is our stud of the meet. He went 4-1 in arguably the toughest weight class and upset the No. 3 rated wrestler in the state from Platteview."

The night before in a dual with Class C No. 1 Aquinas Catholic, Boone Central held its own, won six matches and settled for a 43-27 defeat. Karmann (160), Rose (285), Stokes (113), Perez (126), Wood (132) and Dozler (138) all collected victories.

Karmann earned a pin with eight seconds left in the first period, Rose put his opponent to the mat 45 seconds into the second, Stokes accepted a forfeit, Perez won a tough 9-6 decision, Wood was a 4-0 winner and Dozler put together a 3-0 victory.

Aquinas won six of the first seven and led 31-6.

"They are good and have 10 rated wrestlers; respect to them as their team always stayed in good position and won the matches they needed to to beat us," Majerus said. "I saw a lot of talent on the mat for both teams. We need to work on getting takedowns and not giving up bonus points in big duals. It was nice work by our guys."

Boone Central was in action Friday at the Beau Haizlip Invite at Omaha South. Check online and next week in print for scores and results.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sporst@columbustelegram.com.

