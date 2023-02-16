OMAHA -- In a first-time trip competing in the NSAA Class B State Wrestling Championships Scotus Central Catholic freshman Hunter Brunkhorst lost his opening match.

Brunkhorst (35-20) fell in the opening round of the 106-pound championship bracket to Grey Klucas of Waverly in a 7-0 decision.

The Shamrock fell behind early with Klucas earning five points in the first period from a takedown and a three-point nearfall. Klucas would record two more points in the second period off a reversal.

"First trip to state as a freshman and we knew that kid was pretty tough, he wrestled well in that first period just fell behind and couldn't catch back up," Scotus coach Rod Boss said. "If he finished some takedowns it might be a little different match but unfortunately we got down 5-0."

Brunkhorst will now compete in the opening match of the consolation bracket Friday against Schuyler's Jordan Martinez.

"I think he comes back strong, he's one of our toughest competitors in practice and has been wrestling his whole life," Boss said. "He's got a good mindset and knows it's one match at a time, that's going to spring him tomorrow (Friday) and hopefully he can get a couple of wins."

Aquinas wrestling

The Monarchs took part in the NSAA Class D State Wrestling Championships Thursday and are currently sitting in first place as a team with 64.5 points, Mullen is in second with 39.

Six Monarchs were able to advance to their respective semifinals with Grady Romshek, Zander Kavan, Jakob Kavan, Kelby Coufal, Jacob Moravec and Calib Svoboda all earning two wins Thursday.

Romshek (41-2) started with a pinfall victory over East Butler's Trenton Van Veldhuizen at 1:26 and finished with a 6-2 decision over Matthew Johnson of Kimball.

Romshek will face Shelby-Rising City's Owen Krafka in the 106-pound semifinal Friday.

Zander (35-10) won his first match on Thursday with a 15-0 technical fall over Tanner Mclain, Hitchcock. He would then pick up a 9-1 major decision victory over Gage Friesen, High Plains.

Zander will face Elkhorn Valley's Mason Nitz in the 126-pound semifinals.

Jakob (44-5) earned an opening round pin at 2:51 over Crawford's Paden Morava. He would then beat Dylan Higby of Clarkson-Leigh in an 11-4 decision.

Jakob's first match Friday will be in the 138-pound semifinals against Cauy Kohl of Sutherland.

Coufal (44-3) picked up a 14-2 major decision over Cazen Smith of Twin Loup in the 145-pound opening round. Coufal would then pin Harrison Barnette of Bridgeport at 2:30 to advance to the semifinals.

In the semifinals, Coufal will face Caden Larsen of Ravenna.

Moravec (40-3) opened with a pinfall victory at 1:35 over Ravenna's Morgan Treffer followed by a 9-0 major decision against Ezekiel Heaton of Hyannis.

Moravec will compete against Tanner Frahm, of Plainview, Friday in the 152-pound semifinals.

Svoboda (34-5) won both matches via pinfall beating Dax Doernemann, of Guardian Angels Central, in one minute and 21 seconds. He would then pin Daven Whitley of Lyons-Decatur Northe at 4:47.

Svoboda will open against Slate Micheel in the 220-pound semifinal on Friday.

Adam Oltmer (17-7) and Josiah Brezina (38-4) each picked up wins in the first round but lost in the quarterfinals.

Symon Kastl (11-23) and Trent Mefford (24-15) were the lone Monarchs to not earn wins as the two both were pinned in the first round.

All the Monarchs will be back on mats Friday in Omaha.

Shelby-Rising City wrestling

The Huskies had three wrestlers advance to their semifinal matches with two wins in the NSAA Class D State Wrestling Championships.

The three Huskies competing in the semifinals Friday are Owen Krafka, Coy Vrbka and Eli Fjell.

Krafka (43-7) beat Aquinas' Symon Kastl with a pin at 1:29 followed by a 3-0 decision over Logan Robirds of North Platte St. Pat.

Krafka will face Grady Romshek, Aquinas, in the 106-pound semifinals to start the day Friday.

Coy (40-13) picked up two wins starting with a 12-4 major decision over Stetson Bottorf then beating Adan Oltmer 4-0.

Coy will take on Jestin Bayer, of Howells-Dodge, Friday in the 182-pound semifinals.

Fjell (41-8) won both matches via pin starting with a fall at 3:35 over Brady's Cameron Carr then a pin against Jaycob Young of Maxwell.

Fjell opens Friday against Theron Miller of Hemingford in the 195-pound semifinals.

Justin Knoll (39-6) and Collin Vrbka (45-15) each took part in the quarterfinals Thursday but fell short.

Landon Silva (37-15) was the lone Husky to fall in the opening round.

The Huskies will be back on the mats Friday in Omaha.

Howells-Dodge wrestling

All three remaining Jaguar wrestlers are one step closer to gold with Dylan Brichacek, Lane Belina and Jestin Bayer each winning both matches Thursday in the NSAA Class D State Wrestling Championships.

Brichacek (42-3) won both matches by decision defeating Jordan Mosel of Plainview 7-1 and Jarrett Wells of Anselmo-Merna 7-4.

Brichacek will open Friday against Lane Bohac of East Butler in the 132-pound semifinal match.

Belina (39-12) won his first match over Coby Higgins of Sandhills/Thedford via pin at 4:48. He would then earn a 9-8 decision over Justin Knoll of Shelby-Rising City.

Belina will compete against Wyatt Urkoski of High Plains in the 160-pound semifinals Friday.

Bayer (40-0) earned two technical falls after topping Kolby Houchin of Bayard 17-2 in the opening round and Hunter Fredrickson 15-0 in the quarterfinal.

Bayer looks to face Coy Vrbka of Shelby-Rising City in the 182-pound semifinals.

High Plains Community wrestling

High Plains sent five wrestlers to Omaha to compete in NSAA Class D State Wrestling Championships.

Only one member of the team advanced to the semifinals Thursday as Wyatt Urkoski won both matches.

Urkoski (43-8) won his first match over Hunter Perks of Cambridge in an 8-1 decision. He then pinned Gunner Roberson of Garden County at 1:38.

Urkoski will face Lane Belina of Howells-Dodge in the 160-pound semifinals.

Three more Storm members made it to the quarterfinals Thursday as Levi Russell (35-10), Gage Friesen (37-17) and Lance Russell (18-9) all won their first match but lost in the quarterfinals.

Hudson Urkoski lost in the first round in a 3-1 sudden victory.

All five Storm wrestlers will be back on the mats Friday in Omaha.

East Butler wrestling

The Tigers took part in day one of the NSAA Class D State Wrestling Championships with one Tiger advancing to the semifinals.

Lane Bohac (43-7) was the lone Tiger to win both matches Thursday as he won via two decisions against Trevor Carraher of Riverside 2-1 and Lance Russell of High Plains 5-0.

Bohac will face Dylan Brichacek of Howells-Dodge to start his Friday in the 132-pound semifinal match.

Reece Kocian (43-10) won in the opening match but lost 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Trenton Van Veldhuizen lost in the opening round to start Thursday.

The three Tigers will be back on the mats in Omaha on Friday.

Clarkson/Leigh wrestling

Four Patriots of Clarkson/Leigh took part in the NSAA Class D State Wrestling Championships that started Thursday as all four recorded a loss on the first day.

Morgan Bunner (37-13), Dylan Higby (24-14) and Jacob Koehn (32-16) all started with wins in the opening round but lost in the quarterfinal.

Andrew Rivera (29-17) was the lone Patriot to not record a win on the day.

The Patriots will look to get some pins on Friday in Omaha.