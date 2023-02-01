Brunkhorst, Micek win bronze at Boone Central

Scotus Central Catholic freshmen Hunter Brunkhorst and Kobe Micek collected their fourth medal of the season, taking bronze at Saturday's Dale Bonge Invite at Boone Central.

Brunkhorst (29-16) went 3-1 with a 6-3 decision in the quarterfinals versus Bayard's Nolan Dueker. He scored a takedown in the first and one reversal in the second and third periods.

For the third time this season, Brunkhorst fell to Aquinas Catholic's Grady Romshek. On Saturday, Romshek won with a 19-0 tech fall.

The freshman bounced back with a fall of Arlington's Jake Flesner at 1 minute, 53 seconds, in the consolation semifinals and an 8-6 victory over Kearney's Cooper Ritz.

Brunkhorst fended off a late challenge from Ritz after sporting a 7-1 lead on a three-point nearfall, a two-point nearfall, a takedown and an escape.

Micek (30-12) won three of his five matches as all were decided by fall. He pinned Aquinas' Seth Hlavac in 41 seconds, Kearney's Haydon Arrants at 4:42 and Boone Central's Gavin Mauch at 2:54.

Derrick Ruzicka of St. Paul defeated Micek in the first round at 1:26 and Arlington's Trey Hill beat him in the fourth round at 1:34.

David DeLeon defeated teammate Alex Evans in the second straight meet on Saturday, winning by a 14-7 decision. DeLeon tallied a pair of three-point nearfalls, two takedowns and two reversals.

Evans finished the bout with two reversals and one escape along with a two-point move at the end of period two.

The Shamrocks will wrestle in their final meet of the season Saturday at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite.