Cameron Graham: Maturing into a legend

OMAHA - Cameron Graham was forced into unfamiliar territory in Saturday's Class C 160-pound state title match.

Graham, a senior at Cross County/Osceola who has feasted on opponents this year to the tune of 56 wins and 46 pins, trailed Ben Alberts of Grand Island Central Catholic 2-0 after the first period.

Sure, there was a lot of match left, but seeing Graham behind on the scoreboard caught many off guard. Admittedly, it's a position he might not have recovered from just two years ago.

On the journey from fifth place as a freshman and third as a sophomore to back-to-back state champ, Graham had to grow up along the way. He knew it, and his coaches knew it.

Embracing his mental and emotional shortcomings allowed him to become the second-winningest wrestler in the history of Nebraska.

"Back when I was a freshman, that match would have ended right when he scored the first points," Graham said after stepping off the mat Saturday in Omaha. "I was in my head a lot my freshman year, in my head a lot sophomore year. Last year was the year when I kind of got out of that, matured a little bit and was able to be like, 'There's more match to come; I can go out there and win it.'"

Graham took that very approach on Saturday, finishing Alberts off by pin midway through the third. He escaped early in the second and cut the lead to 2-1 but went into the third still trailing.

If a 2-0 deficit early was slightly concerning, still behind with two minutes to go might have been shocking to most Nebraska high school wrestling observers. He didn't take the lead until a takedown 36 seconds into the third.

Graham's match-winning shot also earned him the opportunity for two nearfall points. He stuck Alberts just about 30 seconds later and completed a career with 213 wins, four state medals, two golds and 71 wins in a row. His win total is just two less than Nebraska career leader James Burks of Omaha Burke - one of Nebraska's 35 four-time gold medalists.

Graham was 48-3 last year while cutting a path to his first championship. He lost to a wrestler from Garden County, a state qualifier from Milford and a state champion from York. He actually lost back-to-back matches at a triangular after starting 15-0. It was the only time in his career he lost two in a row.

A year earlier, suffering his only consecutive losses might have been enough of a setback to derail the rest of the season.

"Cameron is the most talented kid I've coached in my entire life. When he was younger, his head was a big issue," CCO coach Matt Carroll said. "He couldn't control his emotions, and last year coming into the state tournament we talked about controlling his emotions. He did that through the state tournament last year, he's done it all year this year and tonight was a perfect example. Young Cameron would have let that match get out of control."

Graham lost once more as a junior when he was defeated in the semifinals of the Medicine Valley Invite by Colton Holthus of Garden County by 12-3 major decision. Holthus went on to collect his second state title.

Graham won the next 11 in a row before state then opened the 152-pound tournament in Omaha with a pair of 6-1 wins. He then fell behind in the semifinals to Christopher Feldner of Kearney Catholic 3-0 on a takedown and an illegal hold, and trailed at the start of the third.

The year before he saw his dreams crushed in the semifinals on a pinfall loss to four-time champ Gage Krolikowski of Valentine. Feldner wasn't the same quality as Krolikowski, but Graham's was staring disappointment in the face once again.

The new more mature version of Graham cut the lead in half on an early takedown in the third, let Feldner loose then took Carroll's advice and hit an arm drag for the winning takedown in the final 30 seconds. Two nearfall points in the final seconds sealed it.

"Getting older, getting smarter, getting wiser, going into the room every day and getting all the work in because those guys are there for you, they're there to help you," Graham said about what changed for him as an upperclassman.

He walks away with just nine defeats on his record. Of those eight opponents, there's a four-time champ (Krolikowski), two back-to-back champs (Holthus and Christopher Nickolite of Aquinas Catholic), two other title winners and a three-time bronze medalist. Chances are, if you found a way to beat Cameron Graham at some point in his career, you were yourself one of the best. He was 58-1 as a sophomore and 51-5 as a freshman.

Media in Nebraska began to recognize Graham in the past month when he broke the Class C record for career wins. He was featured by the Lincoln Journal Star and CBS television affiliate 1011.

Again, a younger Graham might have basked in the spotlight. The older, more grounded version was happy to donate his time for interviews, but he otherwise didn't even see or read what was said about him.

"I don't look at it," he said. "I don't follow any of those guys. You've just got to focus on yourself, that's how you get better."

It's a mindset that no doubt attracted Nebraska coach Mark Manning. Husker wrestling, which has had a resurgence in the past few years and comes into the week ranked No. 11 in the country, will be Graham's home for the next four or five years. That's a rarity for a Class C guy.

Even so, Carroll said the Big Red will be getting a guy who won't back down in his own room or when he makes the lineup.

"Cameron has never been a kid who's bought into hype whether that's his or his opponent's; that's just not who he is," Carroll said. "He's the same Cameron whether he's a CCO wrestler or a Husker wrestler. What you see is what you get with him. He's a fun-loving kid. I wish I could have 100 more of him up in the room."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

