Cardinal wrestling has designs on breakout season

There are few other programs that will regret the lack of state duals as much as Boone Central will this winter.
The Cardinals have a roster larger than 20 for the upcoming season, a returning state runner-up, all six returning state qualifiers and the ability to fill the lineup from 106 pounds all the way up to heavyweight.
Boone Central has yet to qualify for state duals in the eight-year history of the event. The Cardinals likely would have been a favorite to make that historic next step in February thanks to a veteran roster. That opportunity was taken away when the NSAA chose to forego state duals in favor of a subdistrict tournament the same weekend.
But not all is lost. Boone Central still likes its chances every weekend in tournament competition. It's there where the Cardinals hope to enjoy shared success and collect trophies together.
"We were kind of disappointed with state duals being canceled. Two years ago we were ninth (in the wildcard standings), and last year we lost some duals we shouldn't have. This year, this is probably our deepest team with the most potential," coach Josh Majerus said. "We're pretty disappointed at not being able to go to state duals, but we set goals of being in the top three of half of our tournaments, and we need to win 10 to 12 duals."
Majerus, himself a former Cardinal, is in his third year leading the program. Boone Central sent a half dozen to Omaha a year ago and came away with one medal - a runner-up at 113 pounds by junior Gavin Dozler. It was the second year in a row the Cardinals put a wrestler in a title match following Jon Merten's silver medal the year before.
BC had five representatives at state in Majerus' second year and four in his first. The program is still looking for its first state champion but is currently riding a wave of momentum after Merten and Dozler nearly captured gold.
There's definitely more belief in the wrestling room, Majerus said, when guys have a teammate or two they see improve to the point where a state title is within reach.
"It kind of gives these guys some hope that we're doing good things, we're doing the right things. We have a lot of good energy in our program," Majerus said. "It wasn't dead before I got there, but there wasn't that match in there to get these guys motivated. Seeing state finalists in back-to-back years, I think these kids are believing it and believing in what I'm showing them."
Virus concerns notwithstanding, Majerus expects increases in all areas - more state medals and more state qualifiers.
Dozler will be the face of the program after putting together a 43-7 season and winning three tournament title matches in five tries. Majerus describes his most accomplished wrestler as a somewhat shy kid that lets his performance do the talking.
"For me, he's a perfect leader. If I could give him one thing, it would be a little more swagger," Majerus said. "He doesn't really have an edge."
Dozler was still smiling when he stepped off the mat in Omaha last year. Despite the loss, he saw the match as one big step in the process of becoming a champ - and one he admitted might have been ahead of schedule. With two years left to train, Dozler was certainly disappointed but in no way deterred.
"The kid just buys in," Majerus said. "He does what it takes to be good. I don't see this year being any different."
Other returning state qualifiers include Ted Hemingsen, Sam Grape, Ashton Schafer, Richard Cleveland and Tucker Weber. Those six wrestled from down at 106 pounds all the way up to 195.
Majerus also mentioned sophomore Jaxon Schafer, who came up short of the heartbreak round in a loaded 132 bracket at the district meet, as a potential breakout star. Carson Wood, one of six talented freshmen, might take the lead among newcomers who can have an impact.
Boone Central also welcomes Dakota Rose, a heavyweight transfer from Wyoming, into the fold. The Cardinals have the potential for five guys heavier than 200 pounds that can contribute. Rose is the likely favorite at 285. There are a handful of others that will need to cut to 220 in order to make the lineup.
With 22 total wrestlers, there are at least two options at every weight class. That would have served the team well in dual competition. It's still a valuable asset for every day in practice, maintaining high intensity and forcing wrestlers to fight for their spot.
That kind of every day challenge is why Majerus still sees tremendous potential, though it won't be rewarded in quite the same way.
"I'd be kind of disappointed if we didn't get top 10 (at state)," Majerus said. "Two years ago we didn't have the team we had now and we were right there. I feel like top 10 is a good goal to reach for."
Boone Central will have the chance to prove itself right away in a season-opening dual against reigning Class C state dual champion Aquinas Catholic on Dec. 3 in Albion.
"That will be a big test on how deep we really are," Majerus said. "Outside of Gavin, we don't really have a powerhouse. We've just got good guys spread out."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
