Cardinal wrestling has designs on breakout season

BC had five representatives at state in Majerus' second year and four in his first. The program is still looking for its first state champion but is currently riding a wave of momentum after Merten and Dozler nearly captured gold.

There's definitely more belief in the wrestling room, Majerus said, when guys have a teammate or two they see improve to the point where a state title is within reach.

"It kind of gives these guys some hope that we're doing good things, we're doing the right things. We have a lot of good energy in our program," Majerus said. "It wasn't dead before I got there, but there wasn't that match in there to get these guys motivated. Seeing state finalists in back-to-back years, I think these kids are believing it and believing in what I'm showing them."

Virus concerns notwithstanding, Majerus expects increases in all areas - more state medals and more state qualifiers.

Dozler will be the face of the program after putting together a 43-7 season and winning three tournament title matches in five tries. Majerus describes his most accomplished wrestler as a somewhat shy kid that lets his performance do the talking.

"For me, he's a perfect leader. If I could give him one thing, it would be a little more swagger," Majerus said. "He doesn't really have an edge."