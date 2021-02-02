Cardinals capture two runner-up trophies

Carson Wood was 4-1 and took third at 113, Richard Cleveland did the same at 182, bouncing back from a semifinal defeat to take third at 182, Camden Moser was 3-2 at 220 and fourth, Giles Deeder was 3-2 at 106 and fifth, Jaxon Schafer was 2-2 at 132 and fifth, Eli Dozler went 3-2 at 170 and was fifth and William Karmann was 2-3 at 152 and sixth.

Boone Central was seven points back of Class B No. 6 Pierce in the Bluejays home gym for the conference tournament.

Pierce snuck by Boone Central with four champs and one runner-up compared to two champs and one silver for the Cardinals.

Wood had a pin and two decisions for the title at 113 He defeated two ranked foes along the way. Dozler needed just two wins - a third period pin and 6-0 title match decision - to take gold. He also reached the 100th win of his career.

"Gavin is really learning how to dominate his competition and is doing well," coach Josh Majerus said.

Moser made a run to the finals on a pin and 3-1 win before No. 6 Jared Janssen pinned him midway through the first and forced Moser to settle for silver.