Cardinals capture two runner-up trophies

Boone Central wrestling put the final touches on a successful week and its final home event of the season in a runner-up finish at the Dale Bonge Invite Saturday in Albion.
Boone Central couldn't quite match the output of Class C No. 1 Aquinas Catholic but was 13 points clear of O'Neill for second place with a contingent that included two champs, two silver medalists and 11 total wrestlers that earned a piece of hardware.
The runner-up finish matched the same showing from two days earlier when Boone Central took second in the team standings at the Mid State Conference Tournament.
The Cardinals have competed in eight tournaments this season between traditional events and dual tournaments. The trophy case includes one new tournament championship trophy, five runners-up and two third-place finishes.
Junior Gavin Dozler won the 120-pound bracket, going 4-0 with two pins and an 11-4 victory. It was Dozler's fifth championship match of the season. He is 4-1 in title results.
Dakota Rose won his first gold medal as a Cardinal, scoring two pins and an 8-0 major decision. Rose had previously wrestled for gold two other times this season but come up short.
Sam Grape at 145 and Taylor Weber at 195 were one spot lower on the podium in a pair of silver medal performances. Grape won three matches, two by pin then 7-1, before losing by fall to Class C No. 3 Brady Thompson of O'Neill midway through the third period. Weber won twice by pin then suffered a 7-0 title match loss to 29-8 Reilly Miller of Aquinas.
Carson Wood was 4-1 and took third at 113, Richard Cleveland did the same at 182, bouncing back from a semifinal defeat to take third at 182, Camden Moser was 3-2 at 220 and fourth, Giles Deeder was 3-2 at 106 and fifth, Jaxon Schafer was 2-2 at 132 and fifth, Eli Dozler went 3-2 at 170 and was fifth and William Karmann was 2-3 at 152 and sixth.
Boone Central was seven points back of Class B No. 6 Pierce in the Bluejays home gym for the conference tournament.
Pierce snuck by Boone Central with four champs and one runner-up compared to two champs and one silver for the Cardinals.
Wood had a pin and two decisions for the title at 113 He defeated two ranked foes along the way. Dozler needed just two wins - a third period pin and 6-0 title match decision - to take gold. He also reached the 100th win of his career.
"Gavin is really learning how to dominate his competition and is doing well," coach Josh Majerus said.
Moser made a run to the finals on a pin and 3-1 win before No. 6 Jared Janssen pinned him midway through the first and forced Moser to settle for silver.
Schafer (138), Cleveland (182) and Rose (285) were all 4-1 and bounced back from losses for bronze medals. Ted Hemmingsen split four matches at 126 and was fourth, Grape won three of five at 145 and was fourth, Karmann split four matches at 152, losing to the same opponent twice, and was fourth, Ashton Schafer went 2-2 at 160 and was fourth and Weber likewise went 2-2 and was fourth at 195.
"I felt like we left a lot of points off the board. Some teams got hot and knocked off some of our guys and the team scores showed it," Majerus said. "It is a great learning experience heading into districts next week. On another note, we had 12 wrestlers placed in the top four of their weight classes."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.