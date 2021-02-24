Cardinals crack top 10 with two medalists

"I guess you have to be happy with a top-10 finish. I knew all season we were in that patch of teams. Our goal going into state was top nine," Majerus said. "I felt like we could have easily been top five to top seven, and I felt like this was a tournament of a lot of upsets. Usually, guys don't get upset twice in a tournament. Unfortunately, when a top contender loses, they can wreck some else's tournament. It seemed like four of our wrestle backs fell into high-rated upsets. That's just the way it goes."

The perfect example of the growing pains of the program as a whole is Dozler. A year after wrestling for gold, he was forced to try and win a consolation championship following a loss in the quarterfinals.

Granted, its difficult for any wrestler who's lost a title match to get back, but Dozler was the best hope BC had to end its title drought. Yet, while Dozler, and the program as a whole, might not be fully ready yet to be a champion, his four straight wins following the loss and the performance of his teammates showed Majerus the fight is there.

Dozler already had the deck stacked against him as a third-place district placer. He won his opening match by second period pin after starting on top. Dru Mueller, a 40-9 wrestler from Logan View, ended championship aspirations 4-2 on a reversal with 15 seconds left in the quarterfinal match.