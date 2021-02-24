Cardinals crack top 10 with two medalists

OMAHA - A good start might be what Boone Central coach Josh Majerus considers the overall performance of his team last weekend in Omaha. The Cardinals sent eight wrestlers to the state tournament, the most in several years and came away with two medals.
Junior Gavin Dozler (120 pounds) was third, senior Taylor Weber (195) took a sixth-place medal, two others made the third round of consolations, otherwise known as the heartbreak round, and three more won at least one match.
It all added up to 47 points and a tie for 10th place with Arlington. Boone Central was 23rd last year with six qualifiers, 23 points and a state runner-up (Dozler). The Cardinals qualified five and won two medals in 2019, Majerus' first year back leading his alma mater.
Boone Central has yet to produce a state champion since the school district consolidated but has a rich history handed down from Albion High. Albion had 29 champs over a 37-year period, one three-time champ and four team titles, the last in 1995.
Majerus won two medals in his days at BC, third and fifth, and is working to elevate the program to its former heights when it was under the Albion High School banner.
This past weekend was encouraging and disappointing at the same time. And while growing pains are expected, Majerus is bullish about the future.
"I guess you have to be happy with a top-10 finish. I knew all season we were in that patch of teams. Our goal going into state was top nine," Majerus said. "I felt like we could have easily been top five to top seven, and I felt like this was a tournament of a lot of upsets. Usually, guys don't get upset twice in a tournament. Unfortunately, when a top contender loses, they can wreck some else's tournament. It seemed like four of our wrestle backs fell into high-rated upsets. That's just the way it goes."
The perfect example of the growing pains of the program as a whole is Dozler. A year after wrestling for gold, he was forced to try and win a consolation championship following a loss in the quarterfinals.
Granted, its difficult for any wrestler who's lost a title match to get back, but Dozler was the best hope BC had to end its title drought. Yet, while Dozler, and the program as a whole, might not be fully ready yet to be a champion, his four straight wins following the loss and the performance of his teammates showed Majerus the fight is there.
Dozler already had the deck stacked against him as a third-place district placer. He won his opening match by second period pin after starting on top. Dru Mueller, a 40-9 wrestler from Logan View, ended championship aspirations 4-2 on a reversal with 15 seconds left in the quarterfinal match.
Relegated to the consolation bracket, Dozler was forced to win two more matches just to make the medal round and four straight for bronze. Along the way he met the No. 5 ranked guy by the coaches poll, No. 1 in the consolation semis and No 2 in the consolation final.
"Gavin wrestled a thousand times better this year than he did as a sophomore even though he placed lower," Majerus said. "This year he was in more control of his matches and dominated even when the score seemed close.
"It is not easy to bounce back and get third when you lose in the quarters. It was even more impressive beating (wrestlers from) David City and Fort Calhoun, who had beat us in the last two weeks."
Though any of those could have gone the other way, Dozler proved last year wasn't a fluke and went on a winning streak that included wins of 5-2, 3-0, 4-2 and 1-0 in an ultimate tiebreaker.
He reached the medal round by second period escape and takedown of No. 5 Simon Schindler of David City. Dozler defeated No. 1 Aaron Ohnoutka of Wahoo Neumann with a takedown and two escapes, fighting off Ohnoutka's offense for the final 1:36 of the match in the consolation semis.
He and No. 2 Lance Olberding fought off each other's shots and took turns riding each other out in the second and third periods of the consolation finals. It wasn't until Dozler had top position for a 30-second ultimate tiebreaker that either could separate. Dozler kept Olberding on the mat again and was declared the victor.
"His attitude, character, and leadership was great, even though we all knew he is the best in that bracket," Majerus said. "Sometimes the best guys don't win."
Dozler returns for his senior year with more than 100 wins, two medals and five other teammates that were in Omaha.
Weber, like Dozler, lost in the quarterfinals. He went down to the No. 2 wrestler and eventual state runner-up by 15-0 technical fall. He responded with a pin and sudden victory before No. 3 and No. 4 both pinned Weber for sixth place.
Freshman Carson Wood (113), sophomore Jaxon Schafer (132), junior Ashton Schafer (160), freshman Hank Hudson (170) and junior Dakota Rose (285) will all be back for the 2022 season. Wood just missed out on a medal in a 2-2 performance. Both Schafers won a match, Hudson went 0-2 and Rose was 1-2.
Richard Cleveland (182) closed his Cardinal career 2-2 after a 3-2 win to start, a pin by the runner-up in the quarterfinal round, pinfall win to stay alive and a 7-3 loss.
"The underclassmen are hungry and ready to start working on next season's goals," Majerus said. "The boys wrestled hard, trained hard, stayed disciplined and had a lot of fun this season."
"We return a really good team, and our goals for next year should be no less than a state championship for our team."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.