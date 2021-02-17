Cardinals see potential in 8 state qualifiers

Boone Central wrestling has entered the conversation as a potential top 10 team in Class C behind a regular season that saw the Cardinals compete in the team standings week in and week out.
With eight state qualifiers for Friday and Saturday in Omaha, that certainly seems to be the case.
Boone Central will take freshman Carson Wood (113 pounds), junior Gavin Dozler (120), sophomore Jaxon Schafer (132), junior Ashton Schafer (160), freshman Hank Hudson (170), senior Richard Cleveland (182), senior Taylor Weber 195 and junior Dakota Rose (285) to the CHI Health Center looking to confirm its status as one of the top programs in Nebraska.
The Cardinals sent three into district finals matches at home on Saturday and took second in the team standings behind NSCWA No. 3 tournament team Aquinas Catholic.
"Our energy is high. Getting two of three seniors back down to state to lead and having six underclassmen that get the experience in the big house is over exciting," coach Josh Majerus said. "We haven't received a district runner-up plaque since 2004, and it's only the third time we've had a district plaque since Boone Central became a school. That's awesome that we are getting back to where the program used to be."
Headlining Boone Central's efforts in Omaha is Dozler, a state runner-up as a sophomore and one of six on the roster with 30 or more wins.
Dozler has put together a 30-8 season and reached the 100-win mark for his career just a few weeks ago. Although he's the only ranked member of the bunch, Rose is 36-10, Wood 35-8 and Cleveland, Weber and Jaxon Schafer all have 30 wins.
Boone Central sent six a year ago and came away with just the one medal. Ashton Schafer, Cleveland and Weber all went 1-2. Also on the floor in Omaha but coming up short this year were sophomores Ted Hemmingsen and Sam Grape. Like their teammates, they were 1-2.
Last week at home they were the victims of a difficult bracket. Hemmingsen lost in the first round 9-2, picked up an easy pin but was eliminated in the heartbreak round 8-6. Grape followed the same path with a loss, win, loss. Even Dozler, the No. 3 ranked guy in his division, had to settle for third when he lost to No. 5 Simon Schindler of David City by 5-1 sudden victory.
"Not getting in returning qualifiers Ted Hemmingsen and Sam Grape was not expected," Majerus said. "Those two deserve to be there and are potential medalists at state. However, having loaded districts at their weight classes and not wrestling our potential can keep a good kid home. Sometimes we can just be inconsistent at times."
The loss of Hemmingsen and Grape certainly puts a damper on Boone Central's top 10 hopes. Yet, the eight that will take to the mat have endured one of the most difficult schedules in Class C and bring a combined 230 wins to the table.
"Down at state we need guys to win matches and score points. I feel this group can bring home some medals and will have to if we want to be a top 10 team," Majerus said. "Gavin Dozler aiming to potentially be Boone Central's first state champion since 2001. Our schedule has been tough all year and these guys have seen the best guys in the state. I hope we feel that this is just another tournament."
