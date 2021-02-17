Cardinals see potential in 8 state qualifiers

Headlining Boone Central's efforts in Omaha is Dozler, a state runner-up as a sophomore and one of six on the roster with 30 or more wins.

Dozler has put together a 30-8 season and reached the 100-win mark for his career just a few weeks ago. Although he's the only ranked member of the bunch, Rose is 36-10, Wood 35-8 and Cleveland, Weber and Jaxon Schafer all have 30 wins.

Boone Central sent six a year ago and came away with just the one medal. Ashton Schafer, Cleveland and Weber all went 1-2. Also on the floor in Omaha but coming up short this year were sophomores Ted Hemmingsen and Sam Grape. Like their teammates, they were 1-2.

Last week at home they were the victims of a difficult bracket. Hemmingsen lost in the first round 9-2, picked up an easy pin but was eliminated in the heartbreak round 8-6. Grape followed the same path with a loss, win, loss. Even Dozler, the No. 3 ranked guy in his division, had to settle for third when he lost to No. 5 Simon Schindler of David City by 5-1 sudden victory.