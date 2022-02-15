 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cardinals send a handful of wrestlers to Omaha

  • Updated
  • 0
Ashton Schafer

Boone Central's Ashton Schafer (second from left) stands on the podium after a third-place finish Saturday at districts in Sidney. Schafer will make his third-straight appearance at state.

 COURTESY PHOTO
Gavin Dozler

Boone Central senior Gavin Dozler fights for a single leg takedown in the 132-pound title match at the Manstedt Invite. Dozler is headed to his fourth straight state tournament this weekend.

For the fourth straight season, Boone Central qualified five wrestlers for the Class B state tournament. The Cardinals were fifth in the Class B-4 district at Sidney with 118.5 points. Scottsbluff won the district title with 189.5 points.

Carson Wood, Gavin Dozler, Sam Grape and Hank Hudson all earned silver medals. Ashton Schafer claimed bronze.

Those five have all been to Omaha at least once before. Dozler is making his fourth straight appearance with a state silver and bronze already in his collection. Schafer is making his third straight appearance.

Wood and Hudson will wrestle for the second straight year at state while Grape returns to Omaha for the first time in two years.

"Overall, we all wrestled tough. The district is tough, very tough. I am very pleased with the five guys that placed top four," Cardinals head coach Josh Majerus said. "I feel for the ones that lost out. They all deserved to place and qualify. They all wrestled well enough."

Carson Wood

Boone Central's Carson Wood (third from left) hold his second-place medal Saturday at districts in Sidney. Wood is returning to Omaha after placing third at districts last year.

Schafer (31-9) was the lone Cardinal who earned his spot through the consolation bracket. After winning his quarterfinal match by a 12-9 decision, the senior was pinned in the semifinals.

Schafer squared off against Gothenburg's Brandon Schriner for a trip to state. He pinned Schriner at 39 seconds for his 28th win by fall this season. In the 160-pound third-place dual, Schafer defeated Cozad's Brock Malcom by a 3-2 decision. He took down Malcom in the first period and escaped with six seconds remaining in regulation for the victory.

Wood (35-6) earned his spot at state with wins by technical fall and fall. He defeated Cozad's Bryson Bussinger 16-0. In the semifinals, Wood pinned Beatrice's Tristan Reinke at 4 minutes and 43 seconds. The 120-pound final went the distance with Wood falling just short 8-7. Wood led 6-5 with 1:37 remaining, but Naylor recorded an escape and takedown in the final 30 seconds to emerge victorious.

After winning by a 10-0 major decision in the quarterfinals, Dozler (36-7) defeated Chadron's Braden Underwood in the semis by a 4-2 decision. He scored two points in the first two periods on a takedown and reversal. Dozler held Underwood to just two escapes. He medically forfeited the 132-pound final for silver

Grape (32-17) pinned his 145-pound quarterfinal opponent at 4:39 to set up a semifinal matchup with Cozad's Dreu White. The match was decided by a 9-1 major decision. Grape put up five points in the first period on a takedown and three-point nearfall. He took down White again in the second to make it 7-1. The match was decided on a reversal with 30 seconds remaining. In the final, he was pinned by Chadron's Quinn Bailey at 3:07.

At 195 pounds, Hudson (32-9) secured silver with falls in the quarters and semis. He pinned Beatrice's Hayden Lattimer-Huntington in 27 seconds, the fifth-quickest this season. Gering's Taydon Gorsuch was also defeated by fall from Hudson at 1:14 of the semis. He lost to Cozad's Eli Boryca by fall in the gold-medal match.

Gavin Dozler

Boone Central's Gavin Dozler (third from left) stands second on the podium Saturday in Sidney. Dozler qualified for state for the fourth straight year.
Hank Hudson

Boone Central's Hank Hudson (third from left) stands on the podium after placing second at districts Saturday in Sidney. Hudson earned his second straight trip to state.
Samuel Grape

Boone Central's Samuel Grape (third from left) stands second on the podium at districts Saturday in Sidney. Grape qualified for state for the second time in three years.

