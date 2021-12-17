Cardinals wrestling ends drought against York

In recent years, York has gotten the best of Boone Central. In 2018, York won 54-19. The following year, the Dukes defeated Boone Central 48-30. Last season, York narrowly edged the Cardinals 40-33.

Despite being down returning state qualifier Ashton Schafer, the Cardinals flipped the script and defeated York 45-33 Thursday night.

"We used our experience to win this one. We also had some freshman win matches that they must for us to win," Boone Central head coach Josh Majerus said. "We were also without returning state qualifier Ashton Schafer. Thankfully, we have guys who can fill in when guys are sick."

Each team had six points awarded by forfeit, but Boone Central's middleweights built a 39-12 lead. The dual was nine matches in at that point. York won four of the next five, but needed to win all five with either forfeit or pinfall bonus points to overtake Boone Central. Hank Hudson ended those hopes when he won at 220 by pin in just 11 seconds.

After Talan Stokes got Boone Central on the board with a fall in the second period, the Cardinals claimed five straight head-to-head matches. Carson Wood, Tracy Perez and Gavin Dozler pinned their opposition, Sam Grape won by major decision 13-5 and William Karmann won by tech fall 19-4.

Wood pinned Koy Gicek 53 seconds into the match for his 10th win of the season. Perez earned his fourth fall as he defeated Dakota Brown in the second period.

Grape recorded five takedowns, one reverse and one escape. He outscored Brooks Loosvelt 5-1 in the final period to clinch the victory. Karmann entered the third with a 10-2 lead. He outscored Calan Hoffman 9-4 in the final period to clinch the tech fall at 5 minutes, 23 seconds.

Hudson stepped on the mat with the score 39-27. He could have had any result other than a pinfall loss and given the Cardinals the win. Hudson did quite a bit more than than with the fastest pin of the night and the fastest pin for any Cardinal this season.

Boone Central is now 2-1 in duals. It fell to Aquinas Catholic, the reigning Class C state tournament runner-up, and defeated West Point-Beemer.

The Cardinals host a duals tournament Saturday, which will feature Class C state tournament champions Central City and Class B's Aurora, which placed third in Omaha last season.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

